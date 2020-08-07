Crouch Excited to Make Debut at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions – LUBBOCK, Texas (Aug. 7, 2020) – Brenham Crouch is gearing up to make his debut at a high-banked bullring this weekend.

Crouch will climb behind the wheel of a Toyota Racing backed Keith Kunz Motorsports midget on Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., which hosts the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League.

“I’m super excited to get back in the car,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve raced and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

It has been since the middle of July that Crouch last competed. He produced his career-best midget result that weekend, which gives him confidence going into a new track.

“When I think of short and high banked I think of I-44 Riverside Speedway,” he said. “Pevely is bigger than that. From videos I’ve seen I think it’s a bigger version of I-44. We’ve won at I-44 a couple of times and had several top fives so hopefully the transition is similar.”

Crouch was scheduled to race in a trio of POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League races in Illinois last weekend, but all three races were postponed because of rain.

SEASON STATS –

35 races, 1 win, 7 top fives, 16 top 10s, 23 top 15s, 27 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Keizer Aluminum Wheels

Keizer Aluminum Wheels has provided custom aluminum racing wheels for any type of racing application for several decades. For more information, visit http://www.KeizerWheels.com.

“Wade is great and always gets us what we need when we need it,” Crouch said. “We’re very happy with their products and the support from those guys.”

Crouch would also like to thank Hi-Plains Building Division, Hi-Plains Electric, Lubbock Wrecker Service, Wilson Wrecker Service, Driven Performance, Driven Midwest, Lineman Motorsports, Simpson Race Products, Mychron-Tom, CMS Promotions, Bell Helmets, CSI Shocks, Swindell Bleeders, Outlaw Wings, Smith Titanium and Joey Starnes Racing for their continued support.