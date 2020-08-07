Dennis Erb, Jr. Eighth in Kokomo Opener; Eager for Lucrative USA Nationals

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. followed the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour to the states of Indiana and Wisconsin from July 31-August 4 for a pair of marquee events. On Friday night in the ‘Hoosier Dirt Shootout’ opener at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana, Dennis laid down the fifteenth fastest lap in Group B during qualifying and later blasted past seven competitors during the $2,500 to win preliminary feature to nab an eighth place performance. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace was then slated to roll off from the outside of the eighth row in Saturday’s 75-lap ‘Hoosier Dirt Shootout,’ but the $25,000 to win headliner was unfortunately rained out on both Saturday evening and on Sunday afternoon. Officials are scouring over schedules for a possible make-up date for the mega-event at the Hoosier State oval.

The #28 team then ventured north to Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on Tuesday for another World of Outlaws battle, which boasted a $10,000 payday. Dennis clicked off the third quickest lap in his group during time trials before securing an impressive victory in heat race action. He then redrew the fourth starting spot prior to the start of the 50-lapper, but unfortunately ran into troubles early in the distance. His nose folded under, which made steering a handful, and Dennis was forced to pit on several different occasions while soldiering on to an eighteenth place showing. Complete results from both Kokomo and Beaver Dam can be located online at www.woolms.com.

Next up on the racing calendar for Dennis Erb Racing is a visit to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway from August 6-8 for the 33rd edition of the ‘USA Nationals.’ The three-day extravaganza at the New Richmond, Wisconsin venue will start later tonight with a $6,000 to win preliminary program, which will be sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. A double set of heat races and a dash will then be held at the 3/8-mile facility on Friday setting the stage for Saturday’s annual ‘USA Nationals’ grand finale.

The 100-lap crown jewel spectacular once again boasts a whopping $50,000 top prize, while each feature starter will receive at least $3,000. Dennis comes into the lucrative weekend sixth the latest WOOLMS point standings. Additional information concerning the ‘USA Nationals’ can be viewed online at www.woolms.com.

