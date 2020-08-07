Lebanon Midway Announces TJR 56 USRA B Mod Nationals Information

Lebanon, Mo.- After a very successful TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals last season, Lebanon Midway owner Jack Jones and co-promoter Tony Jackson Jr. have raised the bar for this years event to be held Sept. 9-12 at The Lebanon Midway Speedway.

The 56 lap feature on Saturday night Sept. 12th will pay $5600 to win and $560 to start, but while the duo who have been friends for many years have added even more making the B Mod purse alone over 31,000 plus

Wed. Sept. 9 will be an open practice session not only for those scheduled to compete, but anyone.

Thursday night will be a stand alone event paying $1560 to win the feature with the remaining payout that night with 756 to the runner-up, 560 for 3rd place, 456, 356, 256 and 156 beyond to 20th place. Drivers will draw for heats while a certain amount of cars from each heat with passing points locking into the feature. This race will award USRA Midway track points along with USRA National B Mod points.

Friday night will see the B Mod drivers run

2 rounds of heats with the top 12 in total passing points from Friday lock into the Saturday night A feature while the rest will be placed in Alphabet Soup races.

Saturday night action features the Alphabet Soup races with the top 6 from the B feature to advance to the 5600 to win feature. There will be 2 track provisionals being awarded to the highest 2 in track points who dont advance in.

There will be a special Non-Qualifiers feature with the winner taking home $1056. That driver can forfeit the winnings and start 21st in the 56 lap feature

The Non-Qualifiers payout is 1056, 560, 456, 356, 256 and 156 to start to position 20. Should the winner pass, the runner up had the option to take that challenge.

The 56 lap feature payout is 1) 5600 2) 3000 3) 2000 4) 1500 5) 1000 6) 800 7) 700 8) 675 9) 650 10) 600 while 11-20 will earn 560.

Saturday night will also be a Midway track points event along with awarding USRA National points.

Car entry fee is 156 and after the deadline 200.

Adult pit passes will be 35 each night.

Thursday Adult Grandstand Admission will be 15 with under 16 Free. Friday night will be 17 and Saturday night 20.

Action will feature The Midwest Mods competing topless and using the same format as the B Mods. Thursday action also includes the front wheel drive Hornets, while Friday night Street Stocks will compete in qualifying heats for Saturday night and a full show for The Pure Stocks.

The Topless Midwest will race for 560 to win Thursday and 56 to start and on Sat. Night 1560 to win and 156 to start.

Racing action on Thursday and Friday night will start at 8PM, while 7:30 time frame for Championship Night on Saturday.

For more information visit the track Facebook Page or website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net or contact Jack Jones or Tony Jackson Jr.