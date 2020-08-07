More
    Home Missouri Lebanon Midway Speedway Lebanon Midway Announces TJR 56 USRA B Mod Nationals Information

    Lebanon Midway Announces TJR 56 USRA B Mod Nationals Information

    MissouriLebanon Midway SpeedwayRace Track News
    Lebanon, Mo.- After a very successful TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals last season, Lebanon Midway owner Jack Jones and co-promoter Tony Jackson Jr. have raised the bar for this years event to be held Sept. 9-12 at The Lebanon Midway Speedway.

    The 56 lap feature on Saturday night Sept. 12th will pay $5600 to win and $560 to start, but while the duo who have been friends for many years have added even more making the B Mod purse alone over 31,000 plus

    Wed. Sept. 9 will be an open practice session not only for those scheduled to compete, but anyone.

    Thursday night will be a stand alone event paying $1560 to win the feature with the remaining payout that night with 756 to the runner-up, 560 for 3rd place, 456, 356, 256 and 156 beyond to 20th place. Drivers will draw for heats while a certain amount of cars from each heat with passing points locking into the feature. This race will award USRA Midway track points along with USRA National B Mod points.

    Friday night will see the B Mod drivers run

    2 rounds of heats with the top 12 in total passing points from Friday lock into the Saturday night A feature while the rest will be placed in Alphabet Soup races.

    Saturday night action features the Alphabet Soup races with the top 6 from the B feature to advance to the 5600 to win feature. There will be 2 track provisionals being awarded to the highest 2 in track points who dont advance in.

    There will be a special Non-Qualifiers feature with the winner taking home $1056. That driver can forfeit the winnings and start 21st in the 56 lap feature

    The Non-Qualifiers payout is 1056, 560, 456, 356, 256 and 156 to start to position 20. Should the winner pass, the runner up had the option to take that challenge.

    The 56 lap feature payout is 1) 5600 2) 3000 3) 2000 4) 1500 5) 1000 6) 800 7) 700 8) 675 9) 650 10) 600 while 11-20 will earn 560.

    Saturday night will also be a Midway track points event along with awarding USRA National points.

    Car entry fee is 156 and after the deadline 200.

    Adult pit passes will be 35 each night.

    Thursday Adult Grandstand Admission will be 15 with under 16 Free. Friday night will be 17 and Saturday night 20.

    Action will feature The Midwest Mods competing topless and using the same format as the B Mods. Thursday action also includes the front wheel drive Hornets, while Friday night Street Stocks will compete in qualifying heats for Saturday night and a full show for The Pure Stocks.

    The Topless Midwest will race for 560 to win Thursday and 56 to start and on Sat. Night 1560 to win and 156 to start.

    Racing action on Thursday and Friday night will start at 8PM, while 7:30 time frame for Championship Night on Saturday.

    For more information visit the track Facebook Page or website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net or contact Jack Jones or Tony Jackson Jr.

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. TJR Factory 56 USRA B Mod Missouri Nationals Entry Forms Available
    2. Lebanon Midway Announces 5600 To Win USRA Out Pace B Modified Event TJR Factory 56 September 6-8th
    3. Lebanon Midway Announces Increases For 2nd Annual USRA TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals
    4. Lebanon Midway Announces Fall Brawl Information
    5. Brown Set To Defend Lebanon Midway USRA B Mod Title
    6. Petty Shows Championship Form With Lebanon Midway USRA B Mod Win
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Crouch Excited to Make Debut at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 This Weekend

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - LUBBOCK, Texas (Aug. 7, 2020) - Brenham Crouch is gearing up to make his debut at a high-banked bullring this...
    Read more

    Pretty spectacular, Meyer motors to first IMCA Speed Shift Dirt Knights TV win at Algona

    IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News jdearing - 0
    ALGONA, Iowa (Aug. 6) – The race didn’t start the way Nick Meyer hoped it would, but it ended just the way he wanted...
    Read more

    Seven Divisions To Race On Air King Night At Macon Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is set to return to racing this Saturday night, August 8, with a full seven division program presented by Air...
    Read more

    Lebanon Midway Announces TJR 56 USRA B Mod Nationals Information

    Lebanon Midway Speedway jdearing - 0
    Lebanon, Mo.- After a very successful TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals last season, Lebanon Midway owner Jack Jones and co-promoter Tony Jackson Jr....
    Read more
    Previous articleSanders edges Ramirez in another USMTS thriller at 81 Speedway
    Next articleSeven Divisions To Race On Air King Night At Macon Speedway

    Related articles

    Crouch Excited to Make Debut at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 This Weekend

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - LUBBOCK, Texas (Aug. 7, 2020) - Brenham Crouch is gearing up to make his debut at a high-banked bullring this...
    Read more

    Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s KDRA Drag Boats

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    Photos by Greg Stanek
    Read more

    Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway – 8/1/20

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    Photos by Greg Stanek
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. TJR Factory 56 USRA B Mod Missouri Nationals Entry Forms Available
    2. Lebanon Midway Announces 5600 To Win USRA Out Pace B Modified Event TJR Factory 56 September 6-8th
    3. Lebanon Midway Announces Increases For 2nd Annual USRA TJR Factory 56 B Mod Nationals
    4. Lebanon Midway Announces Fall Brawl Information
    5. Brown Set To Defend Lebanon Midway USRA B Mod Title
    6. Petty Shows Championship Form With Lebanon Midway USRA B Mod Win

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Brandon Overton claims USA Nationals prelim win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    STATEMENT MADE: Unstoppable Overton Controls USA Nationals Opener "Big Sexy" Builds Momentum Heading into Friday's Double Heats + Dash at Cedar Lake NEW RICHMOND, WISC. - Brandon...
    Read more

    Austin McCarl Masters Night #1 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    by Bill Wright   KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2020) – Austin McCarl is two for two in 360 features at Knoxville Raceway this season.  Thursday’s win...
    Read more

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com