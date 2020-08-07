Seven Divisions To Race On Air King Night At Macon Speedway

More
    (Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is set to return to racing this Saturday night, August 8, with a full seven division program presented by Air King.

    The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds have been at the top of the list for divisions not to miss this year. Last time out, the class had 25 cars competing and now there is a tie for the point lead between Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor and Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL. Taylor at the top is not a surprise but seeing Knebel with his Pro Mod in contention is. Tommy Sheppard, Rick Hamilton, and Joe Strawkas complete the top five in points.

    New Berlin, IL’s Jose Parga leads the points in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division, claiming three wins in five starts. Jake Little has two wins and is second in points, just ten behind. Dakota Ewing, Brady Lynch, and Cody Maguire complete the top five in points. This will be the final tuneup for the Pro Lates before the big Diane Bennett Memorial race next Saturday, an event that will be paying over $2,000 to the winner.

    The DIRTcar Pro Mods had a rough start to the season, with a few caution filled races. Two weeks ago, the solid field put together, not one, but two good feature events. Kyle Helmick, of Smithton, IL, leads the points by eight over Billy Knebel. Kevin Crowder, Dalton Ewing, and Brian Burns round out the top five in points.

    The DIRTcar Sportsman have had two good car counts the last two nights of racing. Despite that, no one has been able to keep Springfield, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch out of victory lane. While he’s won three to start this season, his actual win streak at Macon dates back to 2018 as he’s won 14 in-a-row when he’s been on property. Rick Roedel, of Shelbyville, IL, is second in points, while Scott Landers, Phil Moreland, and Matt Reed complete the top five.

    The Archers Alley Street Stocks have had some stellar shows in 2020. At the last event, 20+ cars were pitside with Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, claiming his third win of the year. While Beiler walked the proverbial dog, the action from second on back was top notch, with drivers racing two and three wide from start to finish. Guy Taylor finds himself second in points, while Darrell Dick, Jaret Duff, and Rudy Zaragoza complete the top five.

    Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed leads the Hornet standings by just six over Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason. Reed has claimed two feature wins on the year. Bill Basso, Casey Eskew, and Cook Crawford round out the top five.

    Completing Saturday’s action will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Local driver, Jacob Tipton is on top of the standings, with John Barnard just eight behind. Hayden Harvey, Kyle Barker, and Daryn Stark are among the top five. Jeremy Camp, Tony Clifton, and Trevin Littleton are the three feature winners but each have been there only once.

    Saturday’s event marks the first of three races in eight days at the track. This Thursday, August 13 will be the much anticipated Herald & Review 100, while next Saturday, August 15 will be the 2nd annual Diane Bennett Memorial. Nearly $10,000 in extra prize money has been donated to the August 15 event, making for a very special show.

    This Saturday will see pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

    About Macon Speedway:

    For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

    Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 226 0
    2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 226 0
    3 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 182 44
    4 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur IL 142 84
    5 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 140 86
    6 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 132 94
    7 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 130 96
    8 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 124 102
    9 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 118 108
    10 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 106 120


    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 282 0
    2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 272 10
    3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 262 20
    4 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 228 54
    5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 202 80
    6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 190 92
    7 75 Chuck Mitchell Jacksonville IL 164 118
    8 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 140 142
    9 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 124 158
    10 59 Aaron Heck Mt. Vernon IL 116 166


    DIRTcar Pro Mods

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 282 0
    2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 274 8
    3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 270 12
    4 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 260 22
    5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 246 36
    6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 216 66
    7 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 216 66
    8 85 Nick Justice Decatur IL 202 80
    9 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 198 84
    10 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 190 92


    DIRTcar Sportsman

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 180 0
    2 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 170 10
    3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 168 12
    4 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 156 24
    5 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 144 36
    6 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 142 38
    7 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 88 92
    8 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 82 98
    9 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 60 120
    10 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 58 122


    Archers Alley Street Stocks

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 296 0
    2 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 246 50
    3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 240 56
    4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 232 64
    5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 232 64
    6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 228 68
    7 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 222 74
    8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 206 90
    9 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 198 98
    10 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 176 120


    DIRTcar Hornets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 266 0
    2 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 260 6
    3 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 256 10
    4 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 226 40
    5 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 224 42
    6 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 212 54
    7 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 184 82
    8 35 Alex Higgs Moweaqua IL 178 88
    9 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 172 94
    10 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City IL 166 100


    Micros By Bailey Chassis

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 10 Jacob Tipton Decatur IL 158 0
    2 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 150 8
    3 55 Hayden Harvey Warrensburg IL 142 16
    4 27 Kyle Barker Cooksville IL 130 28
    5 55S Daryn Stark Springfield IL 112 46
    6 17 Molly Day Allerton IL 110 48
    7 97D Larry Drake Terre Haute IN 100 58
    8 7A Will Armitage Athens IL 92 66
    9 27 Devin Feger East Peoria IL 86 72
    10 00 Joe Taft Dawson IL 82 76

     

