    $50,000-to-win USA Nationals Concludes Tonight at Cedar Lake Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News
    Jacy Norgaard photo

    THE STAGE IS SET: 2020 USA Nationals Champion Crowned Tonight

    Saturday’s 100-Lap Feature Pays $50,000-to-win, $3,000-to-start at Cedar Lake Speedway

    NEW RICHMOND, WISC. – It all comes down to this. Saturday night of the 33rd annual USA Nationals.

    A stacked field of 45 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series competitors have made it through a full preliminary program on Thursday, a passing points format on Friday, and now they’re set to chase a huge $50,000-to-win payout in tonight’s 33rd annual 100-lap USA Nationals feature at Cedar Lake Speedway.

    “Mr. Smooth” Billy Moyer, a 62-year old legend from Batesville, AR, will start from the pole position tonight with a record-breaking sixth-career USA Nationals championship on the line. Joining Moyer on the front row with an outside pole starting spot is DIRTcar Summer Nationals icon, Brian Shirley of Chatham, IL, who chases his first coveted wooden eagle trophy.

    Fellow superstars including Brandon Sheppard, Jimmy Owens, Brandon Overton, Tyler Erb, Jimmy Mars, Rick Eckert, Mike Marlar, Darrell Lanigan, Cade Dillard, Kyle Bronson, Ashton Winger, Chris Simpson, Frank Heckenast Jr., and Jason Rauen are also locked-in for the 100-lap feature through passing points.

    Saturday’s program for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series includes a pair of 15-lap Last Chance Showdowns (3 Transfer) and a 15-lap Last Chance Qualifier (2 Transfer) before the lights go down, the glow sticks illuminate the night sky, and some of the coolest driver intro’s in racing electrify a standing-room only crowd.

    The action is slated to kick off with hot laps hitting the New Richmond, Wisc. 3/8th-mile at 6:30pm CT tonight. Before that, fans can make their way to vendor row behind the front stretch for a Driver Autograph Session at 4:30pm CT.

    Tickets are available for purchase at the gates for the time being. Act fast, as this is expected to be a monstrous crowd tonight. For those unable to make it, you can watch all the racing from the comfort of home with the DIRTVision Pay-Per-View for $29.99.

    USA Nationals Feature Lineup (100 Laps):

    Row 1 / 21 Billy Moyer – 3s Brian Shirley
    Row 2 / 40b Kyle Bronson – 12 Ashton Winger
    Row 3 / 76 Brandon Overton – 20 Jimmy Owens
    Row 4 / 1t Tyler Erb – 98 Jason Rauen
    Row 5 / 28m Jimmy Mars – 99jr Frank Heckenast Jr.
    Row 6 / 1 Brandon Sheppard – 0e Rick Eckert
    Row 7 / 29v Darrell Lanigan – 32s Chris Simpson
    Row 8 / 157 Mike Marlar – 97 Cade Dillard
    Row 9 / LCS 1 (1st) – LCS 2 (1st)
    Row 10 / LCS 1 (2nd) – LCS 2 (2nd)
    Row 11 / LCS 1 (3rd) – LCS 2 (3rd)
    Row 12 / LCQ (1st) – LCQ (2nd)
    Row 13 / WoO Provisional – WoO Provisional
    Row 14 / FANS Fund Provisional – Promoter Option

    Last Chance Showdown 1 (15 Laps / 3 Transfer):

    Row 1 / 55c Chad Mahder – 19 Dustin Sorenson
    Row 2 / b1 Brent Larson – 0 Scott Bloomquist
    Row 3 / 37 Scott Ward – 18 Chase Junghans
    Row 4 / 91p Jason Papich – 19r Ryan Gustin
    Row 5 / 74 Mitch McGrath – 58 Ross Bailes
    Row 6 / 25f Jason Feger – 99b Boom Briggs
    Row 7 / 22 Daniel Hilsabeck – 11 Gordy Gundaker
    Row 8 / 6m Jeff Massingill

    Last Chance Showdown 2 (15 Laps / 3 Transfer):

    Row 1 / 2s Stormy Scott – 2 Allen Murray
    Row 2 / 32 Bobby Pierce – 8 Kyle Strickler
    Row 3 / 7 Ricky Weiss – 28 Dennis Erb Jr.
    Row 4 / 90 Lance Matthees – 9i Tim Isenberg
    Row 5 / 49 Jake Timm – 16 Rusty Griffaw
    Row 6 / 15 Nick Anvelink – 18b Shannon Babb
    Row 7 / 56 Colton Horner – 14 Reid Millard

    Saturday’s Order of Events:

    1. World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Hot Laps (LCS Cars)
    2. Cedar Lake Speedway Late Model Hot Laps
    3. Opening Ceremonies
    4. World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Last Chance Showdown (15 Laps)
    5. Cedar Lake Speedway Late Model Heat Races (12 Laps)
    6. World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Hot Laps (Feature Cars)
    7. Cedar Lake Speedway Late Model B-Mains (12 Laps)
    8. World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Last Chance Qualifier (15 Laps)
    9. Cedar Lake Speedway Late Model Feature (40 Laps)
    10. Track Prep
    11. Driver Intro’s
    12. 33rd USA Nationals Feature (100 Laps) – $50,000-to-win
