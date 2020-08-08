Billy Moyer Earns Pole Position of Saturday’s $50,000-to-win USA Nationals Finale at Cedar Lake

JUST LIKE OLD TIMES: Billy Moyer Earns Pole Position of $50,000-to-win USA Nationals

62-Year Old “Mr. Smooth” Continues Chase of Record-Breaking Sixth Title in Cedar Lake Crown Jewel

NEW RICHMOND, WISC. – A lot has changed since the inception of the USA Nationals in 1988. One thing that hasn’t? Billy Moyer.

Affectionately known as “Mr. Smooth,” Moyer is a five-time master of the USA Nationals with title bids coming from 1988-90 and again in 1991-92. He’s without a doubt the most decorated driver in the history of the Cedar Lake Speedwaycrown jewel. He’s led more than a whopping 400 feature laps, he’s been on the podium an unmatched nine times, and he’s got FIVE of the most coveted wooden eagles sitting in his shop.

On Friday night, as the celebration of the 33rd annual event rolled on, the 62-year old native of Batesville, Ark. looked as young as the day he first saw the New Richmond, Wisc. 3/8th-mile. Surviving a pair of Team Drydene heat races and then winning the Morton Buildings dash, Moyer officially secured the pole position of Saturday’s $50,000-to-win, $3,000-to-start, 100-lap feature.

“I hope I can, I mean that’s why we came here,” Moyer joked when asked if he can win a sixth USA Nationals title. “100 laps is a really long time, but starting up front is definitely an advantage for us.

Scoring a 1st-to-1st win in his opening heat and backing that up with a 9th-to-4th bid in the second round, Moyer locked-in for Friday’s Pole Dash as one of the top eight drivers in combined passing points. At the end of an intense set of ten heat races which saw plenty of drama, chaos and excitement, it was Tyler Erb and Jimmy Owens sitting atop the charts with 216 points apiece. The points were thrown out, however, and the redraw was set to shuffle the dash order between Moyer, Erb, Owens and fellow lock-ins: Brian Shirley, Jason Rauen, Kyle Bronson, Ashton Winger, and Brandon Overton.

Drawing the pole position of the 8-lap dash, 62-year old Moyer fended off 20-year old Ashton Winger into turn one and assumed initial command of the race, which set the lineup for Saturday’s finale. Winger, who won his first career World of Outlaws race at Cedar Lake in July, made one move to the inside of Moyer on lap three before backing out and settling his Rocket Chassis No. 12 down.

Moyer made hay out front, while Winger’s hands became full with a bolting Kyle Bronson and charging Brian Shirley hot on his heels. After going three wide at one point following a mega slider from Bronson, Shirley of Chatham, Ill. snuck through and scored the runner-up result. By virtue of his second-place effort, “Squirrel” starts on the outside pole of tomorrow’s $50,000-to-win feature.

Trailing those two to the stripe and setting their spots for Saturday was Bronson of Jacksonville, Fla. in third, Georgia’s Rookie of the Year leader Ashton Winger in fourth, Thursday’s preliminary winner Brandon Overton in fifth, former USA Nationals champion Jimmy Owens in sixth, last year’s USA Nationals pole winner Tyler Erb in seventh, and Farley, Iowa stud Jason Rauen in the eighth spot.

Continuing the unique tradition of the F.A.N.S. Fund Dash, a group of 12 drivers (voted on by fans) was selected to come partake in the 12-lap race. Featuring a total purse of $26,325 (all donated by fans), each driver in the F.A.N.S. Fund Dash received a minimum of $2,000 to help offset their expenses to come to the USA Nationals weekend.

Winning a close side-by-side battle with “Scrub” Rick Eckert, “The High Side Tickler” pounced and picked up the $2,500 victory aboard his Bilstein US No. 8 Longhorn Chassis. A win that, albeit coming in the dash, makes his trip to Cedar Lake Speedway worthwhile, and gives him a big confidence boost heading into tomorrow’s Last Chance Showdowns.

With the field all set for Saturday’s big dance, the attention turns to preparing race cars for the grueling 100-lap feature and the multitude of track chances they’ll face.

“It’ll go through a lot of different phases,” Moyer thought on tomorrow’s track. “We just have to be patient. I don’t quite have the balance on this car where we need to be at. Tire management will be critical to win tomorrow, so we’re gonna have to find some better balance to take care of our tires.”

The 33rd annual USA Nationals will conclude tomorrow night at Cedar Lake Speedway with a big program of local late models and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, which is capped by the $50,000-to-win, $3,000-to-start feature. A drivers autograph session will take place on Saturday afternoon at 4:30pm on vendor row with all access for fans. Later in the evening, hot laps are slated to hit the track at 6:30pm CT.

Saturday’s program tentatively includes two Last Chance Showdowns (top 3 transfer), a Last Chance Qualifier (top 2 transfer), and the 100-lap main event, all to go along with the local late model full show.

Tickets are still available for purchase at the gates, or fans can watch from home with the DIRTVision Pay-Per-View ($29.99).

Morton Buildings Pole Dash (8 Laps) – 1. 21-Billy Moyer [1]; 2. 3s-Brian Shirley [5]; 3. 40b-Kyle Bronson [4]; 4. 12-Ashton Winger [2]; 5. 76-Brandon Overton [6]; 6. 20-Jimmy Owens [7]; 7. 1t-Tyler Erb [8]; 8. 98-Jason Rauen [3]

F.A.N.S. Fund Dash (12 Laps) – 1. 8-Kyle Strickler [1]; 2. 0e-Rick Eckert [2]; 3. 58-Ross Bailes [3]; 4. 32s-Chris Simpson [6]; 5. 25f-Jason Feger [5]; 6. 11-Gordy Gundaker [8]; 7. 2s-Stormy Scott [9]; 8. 32-Bobby Pierce [11]; 9. 91p-Jason Papich [7]; 10. 37-Scott Ward [10]; 11. 16-Rusty Griffaw [4]; 12. 19r-Ryan Gustin [12]

Drydene Heat #1 (12 Laps) – 1. 21-Billy Moyer [1]; 2. 32s-Chris Simpson [3]; 3. 37-Scott Ward [4]; 4. 16-Rusty Griffaw [2]; 5. 40b-Kyle Bronson [7]; 6. 99jr-Frank Heckenast [9]; 7. 49-Jake Timm [5]; 8. 56-Colton Horner [6]; 9. 8-Kyle Strickler [8]

Drydene Heat #2 (12 Laps) – 1. 2s-Stormy Scott [2]; 2. 2-Allen Murray [3]; 3. 0-Scott Bloomquist [5]; 4. 90-Lance Matthees [4]; 5. 28m-Jimmy Mars [9]; 6. 19-Dustin Sorenson [7]; 7. 9I-Tim Isenberg [8]; 8. 18b-Shannon Babb [6]; 9. 6m-Jeff Massingill [1]

Drydene Heat #3 (12 Laps) – 1. 28-Dennis Erb [1]; 2. 1t-Tyler Erb [5]; 3. B1-Brent Larson [3]; 4. 98-Jason Rauen [9]; 5. 1-Brandon Sheppard [7]; 6. 99b-Boom Briggs [8]; 7. 91p-Jason Papich [4]; 8. 15-Nick Anvelink [2]; 9. 11-Gordy Gundaker [6]

Drydene Heat #4 (12 Laps) – 1. 20-Jimmy Owens [1]; 2. 3s-Brian Shirley [2]; 3. 12-Ashton Winger [3]; 4. 32-Bobby Pierce [5]; 5. 0e-Rick Eckert [8]; 6. 7-Ricky Weiss [7]; 7. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck [4]; 8. 74-Mitch McGrath [9]; 9. 14-Reid Millard [6]

Drydene Heat #5 (12 Laps) – 1. 76-Brandon Overton [1]; 2. 18-Chase Junghans [3]; 3. 55c-Chad Mahder [2]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard [6]; 5. 19r-Ryan Gustin [4]; 6. 29v-Darrell Lanigan [9]; 7. 157-Mike Marlar [8]; 8. 25f-Jason Feger [5]; 9. 58-Ross Bailes [7]

Drydene Heat #6 (12 Laps) – 1. 157-Mike Marlar [2]; 2. 1-Brandon Sheppard [3]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens [9]; 4. 74-Mitch McGrath [1]; 5. 49-Jake Timm [5]; 6. B1-Brent Larson [7]; 7. 18b-Shannon Babb [4]; 8. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck [6]; 9. 16-Rusty Griffaw [8]

Drydene Heat #7 (12 Laps) – 1. 8-Kyle Strickler [2]; 2. 29v-Darrell Lanigan [1]; 3. 12-Ashton Winger [7]; 4. 7-Ricky Weiss [3]; 5. 76-Brandon Overton [9]; 6. 19r-Ryan Gustin [6]; 7. 0-Scott Bloomquist [5]; 8. 2s-Stormy Scott [8]; 9. 11-Gordy Gundaker [4]

Drydene Heat #8 (12 Laps) – 1. 99jr-Frank Heckenast [1]; 2. 1t-Tyler Erb [5]; 3. 58-Ross Bailes [3]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer [9]; 5. 9I-Tim Isenberg [2]; 6. 15-Nick Anvelink [8]; 7. 37-Scott Ward [6]; 8. 18-Chase Junghans [7]; 9. 14-Reid Millard [4]

Drydene Heat #9 (12 Laps) – 1. 40b-Kyle Bronson [3]; 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars [1]; 3. 3s-Brian Shirley [8]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard [4]; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce [5]; 6. 32s-Chris Simpson [7]; 7. 90-Lance Matthees [6]; 8. 99b-Boom Briggs [2]; 9. 6m-Jeff Massingill [9]

Drydene Heat #10 (12 Laps) – 1. 98-Jason Rauen [1]; 2. 0e-Rick Eckert [2]; 3. 19-Dustin Sorenson [3]; 4. 91p-Jason Papich [6]; 5. 25f-Jason Feger [5]; 6. 55c-Chad Mahder [8]; 7. 2-Allen Murray [7]; 8. 56-Colton Horner [4]; 9. 28-Dennis Erb [9]