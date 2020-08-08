Lynton Jeffrey Wires Field on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals! 

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 7, 2020) – Lynton Jeffrey led from start to finish to claim Night #2 of the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Friday night at Knoxville Raceway. The win was worth $3,000 to the Sydney, New South Wales, Australia native now living in Prairie City, Iowa. As far as the lineups for Saturday night’s championship? They’re set. Kerry Madsen and Joey Saldana will take their place in the front row (see the unofficial lineups below).

Jeffrey started from the pole of the 20-lap main event. Scott Bogucki trailed in second, followed by Sawyer Phillips, Carson McCarl and Brian Brown. Brown took the fourth spot from McCarl on lap three. As soon as that happened, the top four separated themselves a bit from the field.

For much of the race’s distance, a blanket could be thrown over those top four spots. Jeffrey stayed out front, but Bogucki was right there challenging much of the way. A big Bogucki bid for the lead came on lap nine and again on lap ten.

Blake Hahn’s race came to an end on lap 12, when he emanated smoke and exited the track. Sawyer Phillips held third much of the way on the low side, while being pressed by Brown on the high side. On lap 14, Brown shot by, but Phillips came back and reclaimed the show position with five to go.

Lap 18 brought the only caution when Kelby Watt smacked the wall, flattening his right rear. Jeffrey sailed away the last two laps, but Phillips and Brown gained second and third from Bogucki on the restart. Brown would sneak by Phillips to take the runner-up spot.

Jeffrey’s second win of the season and his career in the 360 class came ahead of Brown, Phillips, Bogucki and Joey Saldana. Carson McCarl, Dylan Westbrook, Brooke Tatnell, Brock Zearfoss and Trey Starks completed the top ten. Saldana set quick time over the 48-car field, while Davey Heskin, Bogucki, Starks, Christian Bowman and Chris Martin won heat races. Jordon Mallett won the C main, and Alex Hill took the B.

“I didn’t really know,” said Jeffrey of how close Bogucki was. “I was just concentrating out front. I guess he got a couple runs on me. I was just being a little cautious in lapped traffic. I think we had a little bit in the tank there, and I was just leaving it a little bit out there. At the end of the day, I just had to put my foot down and go.”

“Sawyer did a good job,” said Brown of his racelong battle with Phillips. “I’ve known him for a long time. These young guys are getting smarter and smarter. He’s using the right lines and it’s difficult to get by sometimes. He did a phenomenal job. Scott did a good job too; I just got a good run off of two. I feel like I let us down a little qualifying. It was a C-minus for the driver tonight.”

“We had this car rolling,” said Phillips. “It felt good to get some clean laps there. We didn’t have anything for Lynton, but I think we could have stayed ahead of Brown if the right rear didn’t go down under the caution. Hopefully, we’ll be locked in for tomorrow.”

We crown a champion at the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank continues on Saturday night!

MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals Night #2 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 12N, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (4), 16.736; 2. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (17), 16.754; 3. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 16.783; 4. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (20), 16.833; 5. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (10), 16.838; 6. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (14), 16.852; 7. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (5), 16.885; 8. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (40), 16.899; 9. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (23), 16.923; 10. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (15), 16.947; 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 16.949; 12. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (46), 16.980; 13. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (35), 17.002; 14. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (39), 17.029; 15. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (45), 17.053; 16. 5C, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (32), 17.079; 17. 24D, Danny Sams III, North Port, FL (31), 17.081; 18. 55M, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (30), 17.084; 19. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (48), 17.099; 20. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (42), 17.100; 21. 37H, Matthew Howard, Lawrence, KS (1), 17.113; 22. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (43), 17.116; 23. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (47), 17.142; 24. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (26), 17.158; 25. 20F, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (7), 17.174; 26. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (3), 17.184; 27. 17, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (33), 17.242; 28. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (36), 17.269; 29. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (29), 17.283; 30. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (38), 17.293; 31. 6R, Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL (24), 17.301; 32. 28F, Davie Franek, Sussex, NJ (19), 17.360; 33. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (37), 17.377; 34. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (21), 17.425; 35. 13MJ, Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN (11), 17.490; 36. 35S, Jason Shultz, Carlisle, PA (41), 17.518; 37. 88X, Scottie McDonald, Porter, TX (16), 17.547; 38. 90, Lance Norick, Oklahoma City, OK (27), 17.732; 39. 22P, Jonathan Preston, Romulus, NY (44), 17.739; 40. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (18), 17.759; 41. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (2), 17.908; 42. 21R, Shane Hopkins, Placerville, CA (34), 18.151; 43. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (28), 18.245; 44. 22B, Jesse Baker, Grants, NM (25), 18.284; 45. 88R, Rowdy Reber, Rapid City, SD (6), 20.303; 46. DQ (No Report to Scales) 22M, Shawn Murray, Jacksonville, FL (22), 17.711; 47. 35MM, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (9), NT; 48. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (12), NT.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Davey Heskin (1); 2. Joey Saldana (6); 3. Sawyer Phillips (4); 4. Brooke Tatnell (5) / 5. Jason Shultz (8); 6. Ryan Bunton (7); 7. Colby Copeland (3); 8. Matthew Howard (2) / 9. Jordon Mallett (9); 10. Shawn Murray (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.7: 1. Scott Bogucki (4); 2. Josh Baughman (1); 3. Skylar Prochaska (2); 4. Brock Zearfoss (6) / 5. Jeff Swindell (5); 6. Danny Sams III (3); 7. Davie Franek (7); 8. Scottie McDonald (8) / 9. Shane Hopkins (9) DNS – 10. Ian Madsen

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.4: 1. Trey Starks (1); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 3. Kelby Watt (2); 4. Carson McCarl (6) / 5. Terry McCarl (5); 6. James McFadden (7); 7. McKenna Haase (3); 8. Lance Norick (8) / 9. Alan Zoutte (9) DNS – 10. Anthony Macri

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.7: 1. Christian Bowman (2); 2. Jack Dover (3); 3. Blake Hahn (1); 4. Clint Garner (4) / 5. Matt Juhl (5); 6. Alex Hill (6); 7. Jonathan Preston (8); 8. Chris Morgan (7) / 9. Jesse Baker (9)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.3: 1. Chris Martin (1); 2. Dylan Westbrook (4); 3. Brian Brown (5); 4. Josh Higday (3) / 5. Ryan Roberts (6); 6. Casey Friedrichsen (2); 7. Ryan Bickett (8); 8. Rowdy Reber (9) / 9. Brandon Halverson (7)

C main (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.5: 1. Jordon Mallett (2); 2. Brandon Halverson (1); 3. Shane Hopkins (3); 4. Jesse Baker (5) / 5. Alan Zoutte (4) DNS – 6. Shawn Murray 7. Ian Madsen 8. Anthony Macri

B main, 12 Laps, 3:38.5: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Terry McCarl (4); 3. Matt Juhl (5); 4. Ryan Roberts (2); 5. Jeff Swindell (3); 6. Colby Copeland (6); 7. Danny Sams III (7); 8. James McFadden (11); 9. McKenna Haase (8); 10. Davie Franek (12); 11. Jonathan Preston (18); 12. Matthew Howard (9); 13. Chris Morgan (14); 14. Rowdy Reber (20); 15. Jason Shultz (13); 16. Ryan Bickett (17); 17. Scottie McDonald (16); 18. Jordon Mallett (19); 19. Shane Hopkins (21); 20. Lance Norick (15); 21. Brandon Halverson (22); 22. Jesse Baker (23); 23. Casey Friedrichsen (10) DNS – 24. Ryan Bunton

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 2. Brian Brown (4); 3. Sawyer Phillips (3); 4. Scott Bogucki (2); 5. Joey Saldana (8); 6. Carson McCarl (6); 7. Dylan Westbrook (10); 8. Brooke Tatnell (5); 9. Brock Zearfoss (7); 10. Trey Starks (18); 11. Clint Garner (9); 12. Davey Heskin (16); 13. Matt Juhl (23); 14. Terry McCarl (22); 15. Skylar Prochaska (13); 16. Josh Baughman (17); 17. Josh Higday (12); 18. Chris Martin (20); 19. Christian Bowman (15); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Ryan Roberts (24); 22. Kelby Watt (14); 23. Blake Hahn (19); 24. Jack Dover (11). Lap Leader: Jeffrey 1-20. Hard-charger: Juhl.

