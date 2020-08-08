More
    Home Sprint Car & Midget News Lynton Jeffrey Wires Field on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals! 

    Lynton Jeffrey Wires Field on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News
    Lynton Jeffrey

    by Bill Wright 

     KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 7, 2020) – Lynton Jeffrey led from start to finish to claim Night #2 of the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Friday night at Knoxville Raceway.  The win was worth $3,000 to the Sydney, New South Wales, Australia native now living in Prairie City, Iowa.  As far as the lineups for Saturday night’s championship?  They’re set.  Kerry Madsen and Joey Saldana will take their place in the front row (see the unofficial lineups below).

    Jeffrey started from the pole of the 20-lap main event.  Scott Bogucki trailed in second, followed by Sawyer Phillips, Carson McCarl and Brian Brown.  Brown took the fourth spot from McCarl on lap three.  As soon as that happened, the top four separated themselves a bit from the field.

    For much of the race’s distance, a blanket could be thrown over those top four spots.  Jeffrey stayed out front, but Bogucki was right there challenging much of the way.  A big Bogucki bid for the lead came on lap nine and again on lap ten.

    Blake Hahn’s race came to an end on lap 12, when he emanated smoke and exited the track.  Sawyer Phillips held third much of the way on the low side, while being pressed by Brown on the high side.  On lap 14, Brown shot by, but Phillips came back and reclaimed the show position with five to go.

    Lap 18 brought the only caution when Kelby Watt smacked the wall, flattening his right rear.  Jeffrey sailed away the last two laps, but Phillips and Brown gained second and third from Bogucki on the restart.  Brown would sneak by Phillips to take the runner-up spot.

    Jeffrey’s second win of the season and his career in the 360 class came ahead of Brown, Phillips, Bogucki and Joey Saldana.  Carson McCarl, Dylan Westbrook, Brooke Tatnell, Brock Zearfoss and Trey Starks completed the top ten.  Saldana set quick time over the 48-car field, while Davey Heskin, Bogucki, Starks, Christian Bowman and Chris Martin won heat races.  Jordon Mallett won the C main, and Alex Hill took the B.

    “I didn’t really know,” said Jeffrey of how close Bogucki was.  “I was just concentrating out front.  I guess he got a couple runs on me.  I was just being a little cautious in lapped traffic.  I think we had a little bit in the tank there, and I was just leaving it a little bit out there.  At the end of the day, I just had to put my foot down and go.”

    “Sawyer did a good job,” said Brown of his racelong battle with Phillips.  “I’ve known him for a long time.  These young guys are getting smarter and smarter.  He’s using the right lines and it’s difficult to get by sometimes.  He did a phenomenal job.  Scott did a good job too; I just got a good run off of two.  I feel like I let us down a little qualifying.  It was a C-minus for the driver tonight.”

    “We had this car rolling,” said Phillips.  “It felt good to get some clean laps there.  We didn’t have anything for Lynton, but I think we could have stayed ahead of Brown if the right rear didn’t go down under the caution.  Hopefully, we’ll be locked in for tomorrow.”

    We crown a champion at the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank continues on Saturday night!  For tickets and other information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com, and Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

    MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals Night #2 Results 

     Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 12N, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (4), 16.736; 2. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (17), 16.754; 3. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 16.783; 4. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (20), 16.833; 5. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (10), 16.838; 6. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (14), 16.852; 7. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (5), 16.885; 8. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (40), 16.899; 9. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (23), 16.923; 10. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (15), 16.947; 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 16.949; 12. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (46), 16.980; 13. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (35), 17.002; 14. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (39), 17.029; 15. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (45), 17.053; 16. 5C, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (32), 17.079; 17. 24D, Danny Sams III, North Port, FL (31), 17.081; 18. 55M, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (30), 17.084; 19. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (48), 17.099; 20. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (42), 17.100; 21. 37H, Matthew Howard, Lawrence, KS (1), 17.113; 22. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (43), 17.116; 23. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (47), 17.142; 24. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (26), 17.158; 25. 20F, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (7), 17.174; 26. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (3), 17.184; 27. 17, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (33), 17.242; 28. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (36), 17.269; 29. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (29), 17.283; 30. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (38), 17.293; 31. 6R, Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL (24), 17.301; 32. 28F, Davie Franek, Sussex, NJ (19), 17.360; 33. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (37), 17.377; 34. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (21), 17.425; 35. 13MJ, Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN (11), 17.490; 36. 35S, Jason Shultz, Carlisle, PA (41), 17.518; 37. 88X, Scottie McDonald, Porter, TX (16), 17.547; 38. 90, Lance Norick, Oklahoma City, OK (27), 17.732; 39. 22P, Jonathan Preston, Romulus, NY (44), 17.739; 40. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (18), 17.759; 41. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (2), 17.908; 42. 21R, Shane Hopkins, Placerville, CA (34), 18.151; 43. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (28), 18.245; 44. 22B, Jesse Baker, Grants, NM (25), 18.284; 45. 88R, Rowdy Reber, Rapid City, SD (6), 20.303; 46. DQ (No Report to Scales) 22M, Shawn Murray, Jacksonville, FL (22), 17.711; 47. 35MM, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (9), NT; 48. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (12), NT.

    Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Davey Heskin (1); 2. Joey Saldana (6); 3. Sawyer Phillips (4); 4. Brooke Tatnell (5) / 5. Jason Shultz (8); 6. Ryan Bunton (7); 7. Colby Copeland (3); 8. Matthew Howard (2) / 9. Jordon Mallett (9); 10. Shawn Murray (10)

    Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.7: 1. Scott Bogucki (4); 2. Josh Baughman (1); 3. Skylar Prochaska (2); 4. Brock Zearfoss (6) / 5. Jeff Swindell (5); 6. Danny Sams III (3); 7. Davie Franek (7); 8. Scottie McDonald (8) / 9. Shane Hopkins (9) DNS – 10. Ian Madsen

    Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.4: 1. Trey Starks (1); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 3. Kelby Watt (2); 4. Carson McCarl (6) / 5. Terry McCarl (5); 6. James McFadden (7); 7. McKenna Haase (3); 8. Lance Norick (8) / 9. Alan Zoutte (9) DNS – 10. Anthony Macri

    Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.7: 1. Christian Bowman (2); 2. Jack Dover (3); 3. Blake Hahn (1); 4. Clint Garner (4) / 5. Matt Juhl (5); 6. Alex Hill (6); 7. Jonathan Preston (8); 8. Chris Morgan (7) / 9. Jesse Baker (9)

    Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.3: 1. Chris Martin (1); 2. Dylan Westbrook (4); 3. Brian Brown (5); 4. Josh Higday (3) / 5. Ryan Roberts (6); 6. Casey Friedrichsen (2); 7. Ryan Bickett (8); 8. Rowdy Reber (9) / 9. Brandon Halverson (7)

    C main (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.5: 1. Jordon Mallett (2); 2. Brandon Halverson (1); 3. Shane Hopkins (3); 4. Jesse Baker (5) / 5. Alan Zoutte (4) DNS – 6. Shawn Murray 7. Ian Madsen 8. Anthony Macri

    B main, 12 Laps, 3:38.5: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Terry McCarl (4); 3. Matt Juhl (5); 4. Ryan Roberts (2); 5. Jeff Swindell (3); 6. Colby Copeland (6); 7. Danny Sams III (7); 8. James McFadden (11); 9. McKenna Haase (8); 10. Davie Franek (12); 11. Jonathan Preston (18); 12. Matthew Howard (9); 13. Chris Morgan (14); 14. Rowdy Reber (20); 15. Jason Shultz (13); 16. Ryan Bickett (17); 17. Scottie McDonald (16); 18. Jordon Mallett (19); 19. Shane Hopkins (21); 20. Lance Norick (15); 21. Brandon Halverson (22); 22. Jesse Baker (23); 23. Casey Friedrichsen (10) DNS – 24. Ryan Bunton

    A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 2. Brian Brown (4); 3. Sawyer Phillips (3); 4. Scott Bogucki (2); 5. Joey Saldana (8); 6. Carson McCarl (6); 7. Dylan Westbrook (10); 8. Brooke Tatnell (5); 9. Brock Zearfoss (7); 10. Trey Starks (18); 11. Clint Garner (9); 12. Davey Heskin (16); 13. Matt Juhl (23); 14. Terry McCarl (22); 15. Skylar Prochaska (13); 16. Josh Baughman (17); 17. Josh Higday (12); 18. Chris Martin (20); 19. Christian Bowman (15); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Ryan Roberts (24); 22. Kelby Watt (14); 23. Blake Hahn (19); 24. Jack Dover (11). Lap Leader: Jeffrey 1-20. Hard-charger: Juhl.

    Saturday’s 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Lineups 

     A Main 

     

    1 2 Kerry Madsen 492
    2 12N Joey Saldana 489
    3 17WX Shane Golobic 486
    4 14 Tim Shaffer 486
    5 27 Carson McCarl 477
    6 17A Austin McCarl 475
    7 21 Brian Brown 474
    8 83J Lynton Jeffrey 473
    9 3Z Brock Zearfoss 473
    10 28 Scott Bogucki 472
    11 3P Sawyer Phillips 470
    12 41S Dominic Scelzi 467
    13 14T Brooke Tatnell 467
    14 70 Calvin Landis 460
    15 26 Cory Eliason 458
    16 47X Dylan Westbrook 457
    17 83M Justin Henderson 456
    18 3 Ayrton Gennetten 453
    19 35M Tim Kaeding 450
    20 87 Aaron Reutzel 449
        B main   
    21 09 Matt Juhl 448
    22 4 Terry McCarl 448
    23 11 Roger Crockett 445
    24 40 Clint Garner 445
    25 63 JJ Hickle 443
    26 77X Alex Hill 441
    27 53 Joe Beaver 440
    28 18 Ryan Roberts 440
    29 44S Trey Starks 428
    30 56N Davey Heskin 428
    31 66 Ricky Montgomery 426
    32 35P Skylar Prochaska 424
    33 22K Kaleb Johnson 421
    34 35 Josh Higday 421
    35 15 Christian Bowman 418
    36 94 Jeff Swindell 418
    37 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 418
    38 17 Josh Baughman 415
    39 53D Jack Dover 415
    40 22 Ryan Leavitt 414
        C Main   
    41 88 Kyle Offill 413
    42 17W Harli White 410
    43 2M Matt Moro 409
    44 44 Chris Martin 408
    45 1K Kelby Watt 408
    46 24 Garret Williamson 405
    47 24N Nathan Mills 402
    48 23 Devon Dobie 401
    49 52 Blake Hahn 394
    50 33H Colton Heath 392
    51 5C Colby Copeland 392
    52 24D Danny Sams III 391
    53 83 Rob Kubli 389
    54 69 Brady Bacon 384
    55 55M McKenna Haase 382
    56 95 Matt Covington 374
    57 37H Matthew Howard 367
    58 5H Michael Faccinto 363
    59 9 James McFadden 357
    60 81E Eric Bridger 353
        D Main   
    61 5J Jamie Ball 352
    62 28F Davie Franek 352
    63 115 Nick Parker 346
    64 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 345
    65 20F Casey Friedrichsen 343
    66 66D Chase Dunham 342
    67 35S Jason Shultz 340
    68 81A Chris Morgan 339
    69 4J Lee Grosz 338
    70 22P Jonathan Preston 336
    71 22X Riley Goodno 332
    72 6R Ryan Bunton 329
    73 20 AJ Moeller 329
    74 88X Scottie McDonald 325
    75 4H Cody Hansen 324
    76 17B Ryan Bickett 324
    77 14B Bailey Sucich 324
    78 50Z Zach Chappell 323
    79 51A Elliot Amdahl 323
    80 13MJ Brandon Halverson 318
        E Main   
    81 90 Lance Norick 317
    82 88R Rowdy Reber 315
    83 14M Jordon Mallett 312
    84 23M Lance Moss 312
    85 75X JT Imperial 311
    86 21R Shane Hopkins 308
    87 1B Chelsea Blevins 307
    88 1A John Anderson 305
    89 6 Jett Carney 299
    90 22B Jesse Baker 298
    91 33 Alan Zoutte 284
    92 6X Frank Rodgers III 276
    93 22M Shawn Murray 273
    94 35MM Ian Madsen 269
    95 4S Adam Speckman 265
    96 39M Anthony Macri 265

     

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Billy Moyer Wires Field on Night #1 of the Knoxville Late Model Nationals!!
    2. Clauson, Jeffrey Help Set the Final Field for the 55th Annual FVP Knoxville Nationals presented by Caseys General Store
    3. Shane Stewart Holds Off Schatz on Night #1 of the 56th Annual Knoxville Nationals!
    4. Dollansky Wires Field at Knoxville!
    5. Trey Starks Wins His First at Knoxville on Night #1 of NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!
    6. Sammy Swindell Sweeps Night #1 of the Jackson Nationals & Seth Bergman Wires 360 Field on Night #1 of Jackson Nationals!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Sheldon Haudenschild claims Ironman prelim at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild ; 2. 49-Brad Sweet ; 3. 24-Rico Abreu ; 4. 15-Donny Schatz ; 5. 1S-Logan...
    Read more

    Spencer Bayston Wins Epic Night One of the Ironman 55 with POWRi National Midget League

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    Belleville, IL. (08/07/2020) Twenty-eight POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets would file into the pits of Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway on Friday night for...
    Read more

    Dave Wietholder, Trey Harris, Terry McCann & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:18:41.256 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 4 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 3 5 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 2 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E 5 10 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 7 Rob Timmons Centralia, IL 5T 7 14 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 8 19 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19 9 12 Logan...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/7/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Dirt Late Models A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 2 1 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 9 3 6 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 4 3 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30 5 4 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 6 8 Mike Chasteen Jr Peoria, IL 2 7 10 Jason Wagner East Peoria, IL J12 8 19 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 9 9 Jeffrey...
    Read more
    Previous articleMODIFIED ELITES: Hoffman, McKinney Detail Friendship as Competitors on the Road
    Next articleFarmer City Raceway Results – 8/7/20

    Related articles

    Sheldon Haudenschild claims Ironman prelim at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild ; 2. 49-Brad Sweet ; 3. 24-Rico Abreu ; 4. 15-Donny Schatz ; 5. 1S-Logan...
    Read more

    Spencer Bayston Wins Epic Night One of the Ironman 55 with POWRi National Midget League

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    Belleville, IL. (08/07/2020) Twenty-eight POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets would file into the pits of Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway on Friday night for...
    Read more

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Tri-City Motor Speedway’s Great Lakes Sprint Series – 8/7/20

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Billy Moyer Wires Field on Night #1 of the Knoxville Late Model Nationals!!
    2. Clauson, Jeffrey Help Set the Final Field for the 55th Annual FVP Knoxville Nationals presented by Caseys General Store
    3. Shane Stewart Holds Off Schatz on Night #1 of the 56th Annual Knoxville Nationals!
    4. Dollansky Wires Field at Knoxville!
    5. Trey Starks Wins His First at Knoxville on Night #1 of NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!
    6. Sammy Swindell Sweeps Night #1 of the Jackson Nationals & Seth Bergman Wires 360 Field on Night #1 of Jackson Nationals!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Brandon Overton claims USA Nationals prelim win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    STATEMENT MADE: Unstoppable Overton Controls USA Nationals Opener "Big Sexy" Builds Momentum Heading into Friday's Double Heats + Dash at Cedar Lake NEW RICHMOND, WISC. - Brandon...
    Read more

    Austin McCarl Masters Night #1 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    by Bill Wright   KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2020) – Austin McCarl is two for two in 360 features at Knoxville Raceway this season.  Thursday’s win...
    Read more

    Eliason and Yeigh Earn Electrifying Victories at Huset’s Speedway During C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

    All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
    Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 2, 2020) - Racing returned to Huset's Speedway on Sunday evening in thrilling fashion with the stout...
    Read more

    Burgtorf Becomes First Repeat Winner in “Drive For 5” Qualifiers

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Saturday, August 1, 2020) - A rare Saturday night racing event was held on August 1st at the Pepsi Lee...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com