Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 8/7/20

Photos by Rocky Ragusa
Mike Chasteen Jr. was the winner of the 7/31/20 makeup feature
Allen Weisser tied for the DIRTCar UMP national points in the Modified class picked up his second win
Nick Macklin took the $1000 to win Street Stock special
Aaron Heck held off Chris Dick to earn his fourth Pro Late Model win
Kevin Weaver made quick order of the field in taking his second Late Model win of the year.
Nick Johnson won a heated battle for his first feature win in the Hornet class.
