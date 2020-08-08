Strassheim and Boles Earn First Wins of the Season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, August 7, 2020) – The Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa returned to their normal Friday night of racing this week, with another weekly points night being held in all five weekly classes. Buford Dozing & Excavating and Big Country 103.1 would help to bring you the action, as two driver’s won their first features of the season at the track.

The 15 lap Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compact feature was up first, with Luke Fraise and Kaycee McGregor leading the field to green. But it was fourth place starter Jared Heule who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over McGregor and Jason Ash, who started 7th. Ash would over take McGregor for the runner up spot on lap 2, and then went to work on Heule for the top spot. While Heule worked the bottom of the track, Ash worked the middle to top groove to try and get the lead away from Heule. The action was slowed for the first and only time on lap 7, as Ashton Blain spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Heule jumped back out front, with Ash and Brandon Reu, who started 9th, following close behind. Once again Ash would try to work past Heule over the next 3 laps, with Heule holding him off at the line. That was until lap 12 when Ash got under Heule coming off turn 4 to edge him out at the line by inches to take over the top spot. Ash then held off a last lap challenge from Heule to pick up his fourth win of the season at the track. Reu was 3rd, Kimberly Abbott was 4th after starting in 8th, with McGregor coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 18 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Model feature, with Matt Strassheim and Ron Boyse making up the front row. Strassheim took advantage of his starting spot by jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Mark Burgtorf and Boyse. On lap 2 Burgtorf over took Boyse for the runner up spot, and then went to work on Strassheim for the top spot. Burgtorf would follow in Strassheim’s tire tracks, but wasn’t able to mount a challenge for the lead. As Strassheim held on to claim his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Burgtorf was 2nd, Tommy Elston was 3rd, Denny Woodworth was 4th, with Boyse rounding out the top 5.

Nicholas Profeta and Derek Goble led the field to green in the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMod feature. But just as the green flag would wave the yellow light would come on, as Bob Cowman spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Austen Becerra, who started 5th, quickly shot to the front to grab the lead on lap 1 over Profeta and Barry Taft. While Becerra paced the field out front, Sean Wyett, who started 7th, Taft, Adam Birck, who started 8th, and Brandon Dale battled for the rest of the top five positions. The action up front was slowed on lap 10 when Cody Benjamin slowed in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Goble would spin in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Becerra jump back out front, with Wyett and Dale close behind. Another lap scored complete produced another caution, as Tom Ruble spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Becerra once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Wyett and Dale still following. Just after the lap was scored complete another caution appeared, as Profeta spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Joe Roller spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. A third attempt of a restart produced another caution, as contact from Jim Powell sent Cowman spinning into the turn 3 guardrail to bring out the yellow. Becerra would grab the lead on the fourth restart, with Wyett and Birck giving chase. Wyett tried to challenge Becerra over the final laps, but Becerra was able to hold him off to score his sixth win of the season at the track. Birck was 3rd, Dale was 4th, with Taft rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Beau Taylor and Abe Huls making up the front row. On the drop of the green the field would race three and four wide of turn 2 for positions, with Taylor emerging from the pack to lead lap 1 over Huls and Jason Cook. John Oliver Jr., who started 5th, grabbed the runner up spot on lap 2, and then went to work on Taylor for the lead. Taylor, who was working the bottom, was able to hold off Oliver Jr., who was working the middle and top groove, at the line each lap. That was until lap 15, when Oliver Jr. used the momentum off the top of turn 4 to edge out Taylor at the line for the top spot. Huls would clear Taylor for the runner up spot coming to the white flag and would mount a challenge on Oliver Jr. going into turn 3. But Oliver Jr. was able to hold off Huls off turn 4 to claim his third win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Taylor was 3rd, Jeremy Pundt was 4th, with Cook coming home in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 18 lap Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, with Mitch Boles and Levi Smith leading the field to green. Boles took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Smith and Chad Giberson. On lap 4 Daniel Fellows would move into the runner up spot, and 1 lap later Michael Long, who started 9th, would take over the third spot. Those two driver’s would follow in Boles tire tracks over the next 10 laps. Coming to the white flag Long was able to get the runner up spot from Fellows and then challenged Boles on the final lap. But Boles would hold off Long to score his first win of the season at the track. Fellows was 3rd, Dennis LaVeine came from 10th to finish 4th, with Mark Burgtorf coming from 8th to round out the top 5.

Coming up next Friday, August 14th will be a regular weekly points night, presented by Conn Communications and U.S. Cellular. In action will be the Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center SportMods, and Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts, along with the IMRA Midgets. All classes will be chasing IMCA National, State, Regional, Rookie and Track points, and will be lined up by weekly points inverts. With the exception of the IMRA Midgets, which will be draw / redraw.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors (60+) $9, Students (11-17) and Veterans $5, and Kids 10 & under FREE! But anybody with a U.S. Cellular phone will be admitted into the grandstands for only $3!!! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, August 7, 2020- Buford Dozing & Excavating and Big Country 103.1 Night

Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Matt Strassheim, Yarmouth, IA; 2. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 3. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 4. Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 5. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 6. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 7. Patrick Shaumaker, Sellersburg, IN; 8. Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA

Heat: 1. Matt Strassheim; 2. Ron Boyse; 3. Mark Burgtorf; 4. Tommy Elston; 5. Dennis Woodworth; 6. Nick Marolf; 7. Patrick Shaumaker; 8. Ray Raker

Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 2. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 3. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 4. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 5. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. Jeff Waterman, LaGrange, MO; 7. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 8. Chad Giberson, Richland, IA; 9. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 10. Lance Schlicher, Fairfield, IA

Heat 1: 1. Michael Long; 2. Jeff Waterman; 3. Chad Giberson; 4. Mitch Boles; 5. Lance Schlicher

Heat 2: 1. Dennis LaVeine; 2. Daniel Fellows; 3. Mark Burgtorf; 4. Levi Smith; 5. Bill Roberts Jr.

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 2. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 3. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 4. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 5. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 6. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 7. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 8. Neal Kohlmorgan, Hamilton, IL; 9. Jake Powers, Plainville, IL

Heat: 1. John Oliver Jr.; 2. Jeremy Pundt; 3. Jason Cook; 4. Abe Huls; 5. Beau Taylor; 6. Jerry Jansen; 7. Jake Powers; 8. Chad Krogmeier; 9. Neal Kohlmorgan

Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 2. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 3. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 4. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 5. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 6. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 7. Derek Goble, Burlington, IA; 8. Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 9. Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 10. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 11. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 12. Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 13. Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 14. Brian Bergheger, Keokuk, IA; 15. Cody Benjamin, Hamilton, IL; 16. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 17. Dakota Anderson, Quincy, IL

Heat 1: 1. Adam Birck, 2. Brandon Dale, 3. Derek Goble, 4. Bob Cowman, 5. Cody Benjamin, 6. Tom Ruble, 7. Kyle Hamelton, 8. Dakota Anderson, 9. Jim Powell

Heat 2: 1. Sean Wyett; 2. Ron Kibbe; 3. Austen Becerra; 4. Nicholas Profeta; 5. Barry Taft; 6. Joe Roller; 7. Michael Benjamin; 8. Brian Bergheger

Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 2. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 3. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 4. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 5. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 6. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 7. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 8. Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 9. Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 10. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 11. Braeden Barlow, Keokuk, IA; 12. Landon Neisen, LaGrange, MO

Heat 1: 1. Jason Ash; 2. Jared Heule; 3. Brandon Reu; 4. Luke Fraise; 5. Mike Hornung Jr.; 6. Braeden Barlow

Heat 2: 1. Kaycee McGregor; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. David Prim; 4. Robert Sturms; 5. Landon Neisen; 6. Ashton Blain