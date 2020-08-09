Kids Night Wins go to Blackburn, Campbell, Walker, Raffurty, and Russell at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayAugust 8, 2020For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Overnight and morning rain showers could not dampen the spirit of racing on Kids Night at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) presented by the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. Eighty-eight teams signed in for competition throughout the night, including 19 A-Mods, 11 Street Stocks, 19 B-Mods, 17 Mod-Lites, and 20 Pure Stocks.

Throughout the night, fans in the stands witnessed 11 preliminary heat races, which set the stage for the night’s five main events. The kids also participated in the racing as they competed in their annual foot races on the track during the intermission-time break, each child in attendance also received a free hot dog and drink from promoters Earl and Susan Walls and went home with a goody bag full of items donated from drivers, fans, and CMS Staff Members. The event was organized by long-time event coordinator Barb Myers.

A-Mods Recap, Heat Races: Dean Wille of Warrensburg collected the heat one victory over Kevin Blackburn who started ninth on the grid ahead of Jimmy Dowell and Gunner Martin. A close and side-by-side race in the final A-Mod heat saw Johnny Wyman of Fulton, Missouri take the win over Terry Schultz, Dalton Kirk, and Chad Clancy. Feature: Two long-distance travelers out of Fulton, Missouri took top honors to earn the row one starting spots for the 25-lap A-Mod main as Kevin Blackburn and Johnny Wyman led the way. Blackburn quickly began to distance himself from Wyman, Wille, and Colson Kirk. By lap three, Chad Lyle, Kirk, and Chad Clancy were running three-wide for the fifth spot. Blackburn’s lead over Wyman and Wille grew to 3.5 seconds by lap seven and then nearly a full straightaway lead by lap nine. On lap 11, Gunner Martin was working hard to close in on the leaders when he nearly slipped over the turn one and two embankment, but he was able to save it and continue. With lapped traffic coming into play by 12, Blackburn threaded his way through as Lyle continued his march forward in a great battle with Wille and Wyman by lap 16. Lyle emerged as runner up as the race continued green with Blackburn out front. As the laps continued to wind down, Lyle did all he could to reel in Blackburn but ran out of time as Blackburn went on to collect his twelfth career CMS win, which moved him ahead of his Father, Gary, a former CMS Modified champion on the all-time win’s list, Gary racked up 11 CMS wins throughout his career. Lyle settled for second on this night in a strong run to the checkers over a fantastic battle to the finish with Wille snagging third over Martin and Johnny Wyman. Kirk secured one of his best CMS finishes with an outstanding run among the leaders in the sixth spot. The race went caution free and clocked in at seven minutes and 55 seconds.

Street Stock Recap, Heat Race: In the lone heat race of the night for Street Stocks, Cody Frazon moved from third for the victory over Clayton Campbell and Marc Carter. Feature: Cody Frazon of Warrensburg and Clayton Campbell of Otterville began the 15-lap Street Stock finale on row one. Campbell set sail from the onset, but Frazon stayed extremely close to the leader through lap five in front of Prevete, Marc Carter, and John Brooks. By lap 6, Campbell moved high while Frazon searched for a low line move to grab the lead. Carter moved to third by lap eight in a great battle with Prevete and Brooks. As the race clicked off at a blistering pace, Campbell stayed in control up front. Late in the race, Frazon slipped back several positions outside the top five after his strong start. The battle for third continued with Carter, Brooks, and Prevete, all the way to the finish while Campbell drove away for the victory, his 35th career victory, good for tied for ninth on the all-time winner’s list. Carter moved to second in front of Brooks in third at the checkers while Prevete settled for fourth with Aaron Poe in fifth. The 15-lap race was completed in five minutes and 24 seconds.

B-Mods Recap, Heat Races: ‘Smokin’ Joe Walker made a triumphant return to CMS action with the heat one victory as he bested Derek Nevels for the win. Steve Clancy drove from third for the heat two victory ahead of Jacob Ebert and it was Derek Williams who collected his first heat-race win in the final heat over Sturgis Streeter. Feature: Joe Walker of Harrisonville and Steve Clancy of Odessa earned row one starting spots for the 20-lap B-Mod main event. Walker and Clancy were fast from the start, but it was Walker who grabbed the early lead over Clancy, Streeter, and Ebert. A yellow slowed the field at lap five as Walker went back to work leading Clancy, Streeter, and Ebert. Patrick Royalty began coming forward by the midway point as he and current point’s leader Ebert had a great battle for fourth. Yellow again flew over the field at lap 14 with Walker leading Clancy, Streeter, and Royalty. One more restart slowed the field, setting up a five-lap sprint to the finish. Walker again stayed in command as Clancy and Royalty battled close for second. Streeter slipped just a bit and opened the door for Ebert by lap 18 as Walker left Royalty and Clancy to settle the battle for the runner-up spot. In the end, Walker returned to CMS victory lane, his 12th career win at the track, this time in a close battle over Clancy, Royalty, Streeter, and Ebert at the finish.

Mod-Lites Recap, Heat Races: A pair of heat races rolled off for the Mod-Lite portion of the program with Donnie Dannar taking the win ahead of eighth-starting Charlie Laizure. David Raffurty commanded the race for a victory in heat two ahead of Garrett Stonum. Feature: Charlie Laizure of Harrisonville and Donnie Dannar, both long-time CMS competitors took top passing points honors to start the 20-lap Mod-Lite main from row one. Dannar shot out to an early race lead as point’s leader Dillon Raffurty looked to keep his consecutive win’s streak alive after not finishing his heat race. By lap four, Dillon Raffurty challenged his Dad, David, for fourth as he marched forward. Dannar pulled to a quarter straightaway lead by lap six over Laizure, Stonum, Dillon and David Raffurty. Shortly after the yellow, a nine-car pileup with the front-runners occurred in turn four on the restart as the race took a bizarre twist with the leaders tangling. Once the melee was cleared, it was Stonum who inherited the lead ahead of David Raffurty. Justin Raffurty ran close inside the top five as well. Raffurty began to distance himself, leaving Stonum alone in second while Justin Raffurty and Kevin White ran hard for third. In the end, the elder statesman of Mod-Lites, David Raffurty, picked up the victory and ended his son’s nine-race win streak. It was David Raffurty’s fifth career victory at CMS. Stonum finished second at the line over Justin Raffurty with Kevin White fourth, and Nathan Wolfe fifth.

Pure Stocks Recap, Heat Races: Three heat races sorted out the night’s lineup for the 15-lap main event. Jonathan Evans continued his winning ways with a victory in the opening heat over Logan Headley. For heat two, Spencer Reiff claimed the victory over James Mirts while DJ Barnes came from third on the grid to claim the final heat ahead of Bobby Russell. Feature: Jonathan Evans of Knob Noster and D.J. Barnes of Raymore earned front row starting positions for the main event. Evans was in search of a second-consecutive win at the start and led the early laps as Barnes, Reiff, and Headley battled inside the top five. A yellow slowed the field by lap three with Evans showing the way. The race was clean and green through lap 12 as the top five pulled away from the rest of the field. Evans continued to lead at the next restart over Reiff, Barnes and James Mirts. From this point on it was a three-lap shootout as Evans fought hard over Bobby Russell who pressured for the lead. Russell grabbed the top spot on lap 13 and set up a two-lap showdown. As the pair ran side-by-side in a close run for the win, it was Russell who eventually pulled ahead to capture the win. Evans was second followed by Reiff, Barnes, and Mirts at the line. The victory was the first for Russell at CMS.

Next up, August 15th, weekly championship racing week #13, featuring A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

Adult Admission $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35, regardless of age.

Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) implemented a face covering mandate for the county. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Click here to read the exact wording of the mandate so you can decide for yourself regarding masks.

Track owners Earl and Susan Walls are seeking a handy man for some general work including repairs and remodeling around the facilities. Interested and qualified personnel may call 816.229.1338 for details.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus Company, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway

August 15th – Race #13 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprint League – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!)

August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stocks! Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Track Points Night)

September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites.

September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1 (Support Classes for Weekend TBA)

September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods

A-Main Results from 8-8-20. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

A-Mods, A Feature, 25 Laps

1. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[1]; 2. 33-Chad Lyle[10]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[3]; 4. 75-Gunner Martin[7]; 5. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[2]; 6. 55-Colson Kirk[6]; 7. 29X-Dennis Elliott[12]; 8. 34-Mark Schafman[15]; 9. 21C-Chad Clancy[8]; 10. 30-Dalton Kirk[14]; 11. 97K-Brian Johnson[13]; 12. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[11]; 13. 88-Jimmy Dowell[5]; 14. 311-John Baker[17]; 15. 00-Justin Plumb[16]; 16. 5-Kevin McGinnis[18]; 17. 17-Rod Cordon[9]; 18. (DNF) 17K-Kyle Westerhold[19]; 19. (DNS) 90-Terry Schultz.

Street Stocks, A Feature, 15 Laps

1. 30C-Clayton Campbell[2]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 3. 27-John Brooks[8]; 4. 25XXX-Jay Prevete[4]; 5. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 6. 04-Cody Frazon[1]; 7. 14-Larry Ferris[7]; 8. 7-Brett Wood[6]; 9. 29-Bronson Wicker[10]; 10. M20-Michael Mullins[9]; 11. (DNF) 09-Chad Eickleberry[11].

B Mods, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 68-Joe Walker[1]; 2. 12C-Steve Clancy[2]; 3. 49-Patrick Royalty[8]; 4. 61-Sturgis Streeter[4]; 5. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[9]; 7. 11P-Jeremy Price[10]; 8. 88-Derek Nevels[6]; 9. 3W-Derek Williams[3]; 10. 14S-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[7]; 11. 42M-Jake Makings[15]; 12. 50-Shannon Bardwell Sr[21]; 13. 86-Rick Anderson[17]; 14. 811-Clifford Lean[14]; 15. (DNF) 29-Jace Gay[11]; 16. (DNF) 27D-Larry Drake[12]; 17. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[16]; 18. (DNF) 03-Chris Brockway[13]; 19. (DNF) 26-Steve Gearhart[18]; 20. (DNF) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[20]; 21. (DNS) 99M-Skyler Nolker.

Mod-Lites, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 64-David Raffurty[3]; 2. 4K-Garrett Stonum[4]; 3. 75-Justin Raffurty[7]; 4. 33-Kevin White[9]; 5. 3-Nathan Wolfe[11]; 6. 73-Anthony Kerr[10]; 7. 98-Jeff Raffurty[12]; 8. 17-Kyle Guy[13]; 9. (DNF) 3XL-Josh Guy[14]; 10. (DNF) 171-Donnie Dannar[2]; 11. (DNF) 111-Charlie Laizure[1]; 12. (DNF) 46-Dillon Raffurty[17]; 13. (DNF) 41-Michael Raffurty[5]; 14. (DNF) 34-Tyler Furrell[6]; 15. (DNF) 03-James Beebe[8]; 16. (DNF) 327-Tony Sterner[15]; 17. (DNS) 92-Michael Everhart.

Pure Stocks, A Feature, 15 Laps

1. 38-Bobby Russell[5]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[1]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[3]; 4. 5DJ-D J Barnes[2]; 5. 39-James Mirts[6]; 6. 23-Logan Headley[4]; 7. 2B-Brian Cox[11]; 8. 19-Richard McCaulley[7]; 9. 21-Joey Harper[12]; 10. 28JR-Gale Harper[14]; 11. 3X-Austin Story[16]; 12. M87-Mallory Stiffler[13]; 13. 4D-David Doelz[9]; 14. 2E-Jerett Evans[17]; 15. 30K-Cameron Kelly[18]; 16. 3B-Darrin Christy[8]; 17. 22-Dustin Dillon[15]; 18. 27-Jason Ryun[10]; 19. (DNF) 78-Allen Petty[20]; 20. (DNF) 24-Jimmie Workman[19].