    Peoria Speedway Results - 8/8/20

    Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20

    Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    1
    		 Robert Simpson (35)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 40
    2
    3
    		 Dakota Traver (47)
    Trivoli, Il.    		 38
    3
    2
    		 Trebor Trebor (5jr) 37
    4
    6
    		 Chris Morefield (27)
    Edwards, Il.    		 36
    5
    4
    		 Barry Sauder (289) 35
    6
    10
    		 Shane Allen (16) 34
    7
    5
    		 Jason Oppe (0P)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 33
    8
    8
    		 Mike Wells(r) (A4)
    Washington, Il.    		 32
    9
    12
    		 Derek Roberts (29B)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 31
    10
    11
    		 Alex Vervynck (23) 30
    DNS
    7
    		 Keith Siegel (M68)
    Elmwood, Il.    		 0
    DNS
    9
    		 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
    Pekin, Il.    		 0
    DNS
    13
    		 Brody Mosher (36M) 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    4
    		 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
    Peoria, Il.
    2
    10
    		 Dallas Strauch (24D)
    3
    2
    		 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
    Creve Coeur, Il.
    4
    1
    		 Jay Mariuzza (5)
    Pekin, Il.
    5
    5
    		 Billy Snider (88B)
    Elmwood, Il.
    6
    3
    		 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
    Pekin, Il.
    7
    7
    		 Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
    East Peoria, Il.
    8
    8
    		 Jon Hancock (28h)
    9
    6
    		 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
    Brimfield, Il.
    DNS
    9
    		 Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
    Creve Coeur, Il.    		 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    3
    		 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
    Peoria, Il.    		 40
    2
    5
    		 Todd Bennett (T2)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 38
    3
    1
    		 Roger Rebholz (10)
    Sparland, Il.    		 37
    4
    6
    		 Bob Gardner (4G)
    Washington, Il.    		 36
    5
    4
    		 Charles Hess (40)
    Peoria, Il.    		 35
    6
    2
    		 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
    Milford, Il.    		 34
    7
    7
    		 Russ Adams (74) 33
    8
    10
    		 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 32
    9
    8
    		 Jake Miller (28M)
    Camoille, Il.    		 31
    10
    11
    		 Scott Geaschel (4E) 30
    11
    9
    		 Tj Bolen (24) 29
    12
    12
    		 Scott Stevens(r) (20S) 28
    DNS
    14
    		 Cole Swibold (98)
    Fairview, Il.    		 0
    DNS
    13
    		 Chris Morefield (10m)
    Edwards, Il.    		 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    2
    		 Nick Neivlle (555) 40
    2
    6
    		 Trevor Neville (777) 38
    3
    7
    		 Charles Hess (97)
    Peoria, Il.    		 37
    4
    5
    		 Noah Faw (89)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 36
    5
    11
    		 Dennis Ponder (7) 35
    6
    8
    		 Billy Puckett (18)
    Metamora, Il.    		 34
    7
    12
    		 Brian Kidder (20)
    Metamora, Il.    		 33
    8
    3
    		 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
    Peoria, Il.    		 32
    9
    10
    		 Shawn Vaughn (98)
    Springfield, Il.    		 31
    10
    9
    		 Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 30
    11
    1
    		 Derick Doerr (26D)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 29
    12
    4
    		 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 28

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    3
    		 Wally Zander (68)
    Pekin, Il.    		 40
    2
    2
    		 Seth Studnicka (5)
    Chillicote, Il.    		 38
    3
    4
    		 Steve Lewis (35) 37
    4
    5
    		 Kyle Davis (718)
    Leland, Il.    		 36
    5
    1
    		 Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 35
    6
    6
    		 Greg Roberts (15)
    Metamora, Il.    		 34
    jdearing

