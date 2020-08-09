Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Trebor Trebor (5jr)
|37
|4
|
6
|Chris Morefield (27)
Edwards, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Barry Sauder (289)
|35
|6
|
10
|Shane Allen (16)
|34
|7
|
5
|Jason Oppe (0P)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
8
|Mike Wells(r) (A4)
Washington, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Alex Vervynck (23)
|30
|DNS
|
7
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
9
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Brody Mosher (36M)
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|2
|
10
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
|3
|
2
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|4
|
1
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|5
|
5
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|6
|
3
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|7
|
7
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.
|8
|
8
|Jon Hancock (28h)
|9
|
6
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|DNS
|
9
|Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|0
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
|33
|8
|
10
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Scott Geaschel (4E)
|30
|11
|
9
|Tj Bolen (24)
|29
|12
|
12
|Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
|28
|DNS
|
14
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Nick Neivlle (555)
|40
|2
|
6
|Trevor Neville (777)
|38
|3
|
7
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
11
|Dennis Ponder (7)
|35
|6
|
8
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.
|33
|8
|
3
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
1
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|29
|12
|
4
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
Street Stocks A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Wally Zander (68)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Steve Lewis (35)
|37
|4
|
5
|Kyle Davis (718)
Leland, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Greg Roberts (15)
Metamora, Il.
|34