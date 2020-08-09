Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/8/20

Photos by Rocky Ragusa
#42 McKay Wenger #75 Billy Drake
Billy Drake
Rookie driver, Austin Friedman won his second straight Sportsman feature.
Billy Drake was the winner in a controversially Late Model race, as race leader, Drake, and challenger McKay Wenger made contact in the closing laps. Wenger's car had to be towed off as Drake took his first FALS Cup win of the year.
#1m Mike Mataragas #11 Jeff Herzog #30 Mike Glasscock
#621 Matt Ramer #21 Lyndon Whitfill
#73 Ryan Weisert #20 Jason White
After taking the win at Kankakee on Friday, Zachary Zuberbier led flag to flag in winning the Street Stock contest.
B21 Brendan Ramer #Z61 Alex Wilson
Brendan Ramer won the special Vintage Racing of Illinois event.
#0 Levi Kissinger #42 Justin Gregory #96m Mike McKinney #69 Jim Farris Sr.
Brendan Ramer earned his first career win in the Vintage Racing of Illinois series
Cody Wisher took the win in the Hobby-Modified race.
In a battle between contenders for the UMP National Modified championship, Mike McKinney turned back Allen Weisser for the win.
#G6 Thad Gee #18.2 Clay Wisher
#89 Austin Friedman scored his second straight Sportsman feature win.
#4Z Zach Zuberbier #F5 Michael Schmoas #B9 Joe Brown Zuberbier held off the contenders in a wild Street Stock feature.
#96m Mike McKinney overtook #25w Allen Weisser for the Modified win
Inspite of a right rear tire going flat in the closing laps, Cody Wisher was able to pick up the win in the Hobby-Modified race
#0 Kraig Hughes #34 Kevin Kerlin
#11 Former Sprint Car driver Mark Brucker in his first year racing the Modifieds, battles #192 Kyle Laughlin