More
    Home Race Track News Illinois Sheppard Scores Modified Win Ahead of Summer Nationals 

    Sheppard Scores Modified Win Ahead of Summer Nationals 

    Race Track NewsIllinoisMacon Speedway
    Macon SpeedwayBy BZ

    (Macon, IL) Defending BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds track champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. defended his turf on Air King Night in the 20-lap feature and set his week up for some big events in the coming days at Macon Speedway.Taking the lead from the get-go, Sheppard wheeled high and kept distance between himself and Highland’s Jacob Steinkoenig as the green flag laps stretched through the race. Lapped traffic also played a role in the race as Sheppard put some slower cars between him and Steinkoenig and the followers. The stacked field all but sets the stage for this week’s exciting racing. Thursday night is the annual Herald & Review 100 with a special $1,500-to-win Modified feature. Next Saturday, the Modified racecars will battle for a first place prize of at least $2,500 in the Diane Bennett Memorial Race. Sheppard has his sights set on both.

    The Archer’s Alley Street Stocks also featured a stacked field with former feature winners and track champions and through 15-lap A-Main laps, the race was up for grabs. Bobby Beiler, who has won many features and championships, got the start from the pole position and looked solid from the start. Jeremy Nichols, Nick Macklin, Terry Reed, Darrell Dick and Wes Biesenthal were all part of the top three rows and all six of the drivers were in the running for the win. Beiler led Macklin and Dick through the turns but a car lost control in front them and Dick had nowhere to go and blasted into it and the car was never the same. That left Beiler and Macklin to battle and not many can get passed Beiler when he’s running the top side and Macklin almost was able to do it.

    In the Pro Modified division, Kyle Helmick started from the front row and stayed out of trouble to lead to the checkered flag. Dalton Ewing was closing in but ran out of time after spending the majority of the race chasing down the second place position from Billy Knebel. For Helmick, it was his second feature win of the 2020 season at Macon.

    Dennis Vandermeersch claimed the win again in the Sportsman class. Starting behind defending champion Scott Landers in the second row, the multi-time champion got passed Landers and leader Rick Roedel to snatch the lead and nearly coast to another checkered flag. Wes O’Dell made things interesting late, thanks in part to a caution flag that allowed the group to bunch up again as the final flags were waving.

    Jake Little was in the winner in the Pro Late Model division. An unusual turnout of cars in the field helped Little race to the lead and stay ahead of the competitors on the track.

    Trevin Littleton used his speed and quickness to weave past Molly Day and Hayden Harvey to once again claim victory in the Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis.

    The night closed with a first. A first win ever for Brownstown driver Billy Mason. The racer ran a perfect race in an attempt to keep ahead of 2019 Hornet Track Champion Mike Eskew as well as many-time feature winner Brady Reed. Mason celebrated the evening’s final checkered flag with family and friends in victory lane.

    Seven exciting divisions and 135 racecars jammed the pits in a great return to racing following a rainout to start August. The next events include the 40th Annual Herald & Review 100, as part of the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Thursday. Super Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will compete. Returning to racing on Saturday in the Diane Bennett Memorial Night of Racing Presented by Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy, six racing classes along with bonus money added from sponsors, drivers and fans have made the night’s feature finishes even that more challenging. Over $2,500 to win in both of the Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, plus over $1,000-to-win in the Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, better than $350 for the Hornets, plus added money for the Pro Modifieds plus Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis will be on the program for Saturday night.

     FEATURE RESULTS (Top 10’s)

    BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

     (1) 2 +1 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6 (2) 6 +4 Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL 24S (3) 13 +10 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 54 (4) 3 -1 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D (5) 16 +11 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28 (6) 4 -2 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z (7) 1 -6 Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 10 (8) 10 +2 Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 21M (9) 12 +3 Robert Lee Sorento, IL 88 (10) 5 -5 Rob Timmons Centralia, IL 5T

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    (1) 3 +2 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J (2) 4 +2 Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 10 (3) 1 -2 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H (4) 5 +1 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 21 (5) 2 -3 Brady Lynch Hillsboro, IL 14B (6) 6 – Greg Johnson Taylorville, IL 2 (7) 7 – Derek Smith Decatur, IL 14 (DNS) – – Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L

    DIRTcar Pro Mods

    (1) 1 – Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 27X (2) 4 +2 Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 27 (3) 2 -1 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52 (4) 10 +6 Billy Justice Jr Cerro Gordo, IL 43 (5) 6 +1 Maxx Emerson Taylorville, IL 78 (6) 3 -3 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23 (7) 13 +6 Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 15C (8) 8 – Brian Burns Bethany, IL 7B (9) 16 +7 Tanner King Jackson, MO 9 (10) 11 +1 Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 63V

    DIRTcar Sportsman

     (1) 3 +2 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield, IL 25 (2) 5 +3 Wes O’Dell Springfield, IL 87 (3) 2 -1 Rick Roedel Shelbyville, IL 11 (4) 1 -3 Scott Landers Taylorville, IL 41 (5) 6 +1 Terry Myers Buffalo, IL 12M (6) 4 -2 Ethan Schnapp Springfield, IL 2S (7) 8 +1 Phil Moreland Assumption, IL 07 (8) 7 -1 Dustin Reed Decatur, IL 21R (9) 12 +3 Carter Dart Springfield, IL D7 (10) 13 +3 Bill Berghaus Chapin, IL 44

    Archers Alley Street Stocks

    (1) 1 – Bobby Beiler Blue Mound, IL B26 (2) 4 +2 Nick Macklin Argenta, IL 16 (3) 2 -1 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL 67R (4) 5 +1 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo, IL T5 (5) 10 +5 Tommy Pickering Cerro Gordo, IL 199 (6) 7 +1 Zach Taylor Springfiel, IL Z24 (7) 15 +8 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur, IL 08 (8) 12 +4 Javin Coleman Champaign, IL P53 (9) 16 +7 John Bright Jr Long Creek, IL 808 (10) 13 +3 Brian Dasenbrock Jr Decatur, IL 80

    DIRTcar Hornets

     (1) 3 +2 Billy Mason Brownstown, IL 357 (2) 5 +3 Mike Eskew Springfield, IL 21 (3) 6 +3 Brady Reed Decatur, IL 32B (4) 2 -2 Jacob Shanks Decatur, IL 31 (5) 1 -4 Ken Reed Decatur, IL 98 (6) 7 +1 Bill Basso Athens, IL 44 (7) 10 +3 Marty Sullivan Decatur, IL 39M (8) 9 +1 Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 1 (9) 4 -5 Carson Dart Springfield, IL 66D (10) 12 +2 Casey Eskew Springfield, IL 20

    Micros By Bailey Chassis

     (1) 4 +3 Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL 44 (2) 2 – Molly Day Allerton, IL 17 (3) 8 +5 Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 11 (4) 11 +7 Paul Day Atwood, IL 84 (5) 9 +4 Aidan Roosevans O’ Fallon, IL 1X (6) 1 -5 Hayden Harvey Warrensburg, IL 55 (7) 15 +8 John Barnard Sherman, IL 8B (8) 7 -1 Jacob Tipton Decatur, IL 10 (9) 13 +4 Kyle Barker Cooksville, IL 27 (10) 10 – Daryn Stark Springfield, IL 55S

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Sheppard takes Peoria UMP Summer Nationals win!
    2. Brandon Sheppard gets first career UMP Summer Nationals win at Lincoln Speedway!
    3. Jason Fegers edges Brandon Sheppard in Jacksonville UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals thriller!
    4. Feger Scores Dramatic Summer Nationals Victory at Jacksonville Speedway
    5. Brandon Sheppard claims Jacksonville UMP Summer Nationals win!
    6. Brandon Sheppard scores Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals vs World of Outlaw victory!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Kyle Larson wins the Ironman 55 in a spectacular race!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    NOS Energy Drink Feature (55 Laps) – 1. 57-Kyle Larson ; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild ; 3. 71-Shane Stewart ; 4. 24-Rico Abreu ; 5. 15-Donny...
    Read more

    Sheppard Scores Modified Win Ahead of Summer Nationals 

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    By BZ (Macon, IL) Defending BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds track champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. defended his turf on Air King Night in the 20-lap feature and set...
    Read more

    Kerry Madsen Reigns as Knoxville 360 Nationals Champion! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    Devin Wignall Wins First Ever Pro Sprints Feature  by Bill Wright   KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2020) – Kerry Madsen became the second straight resident of Australia...
    Read more

    Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/8/20

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:16:37.287 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Cody Wisher Peoria, IL 32 2 2 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R 3 7 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14 4 3 Clay Wisher Pekin, IL 18.2 5 10 Ty Stutzman Benson, IL 14B 6 8 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 7 (DNF) 4 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 8 (DNF) 6 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22 9 (DNF) 9 Billly Shoemaker Fairbury,...
    Read more
    Previous articleKerry Madsen Reigns as Knoxville 360 Nationals Champion! 
    Next articleKyle Larson wins the Ironman 55 in a spectacular race!

    Related articles

    Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/8/20

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:16:37.287 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Cody Wisher Peoria, IL 32 2 2 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R 3 7 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14 4 3 Clay Wisher Pekin, IL 18.2 5 10 Ty Stutzman Benson, IL 14B 6 8 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 7 (DNF) 4 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 8 (DNF) 6 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22 9 (DNF) 9 Billly Shoemaker Fairbury,...
    Read more

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 8/7/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Dave Wietholder, Trey Harris, Terry McCann & Eldon Hemken take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:18:41.256 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 4 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 3 5 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 4 2 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E 5 10 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 6 7 Rob Timmons Centralia, IL 5T 7 14 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 8 19 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19 9 12 Logan...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Sheppard takes Peoria UMP Summer Nationals win!
    2. Brandon Sheppard gets first career UMP Summer Nationals win at Lincoln Speedway!
    3. Jason Fegers edges Brandon Sheppard in Jacksonville UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals thriller!
    4. Feger Scores Dramatic Summer Nationals Victory at Jacksonville Speedway
    5. Brandon Sheppard claims Jacksonville UMP Summer Nationals win!
    6. Brandon Sheppard scores Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals vs World of Outlaw victory!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Kyle Larson wins the Ironman 55 in a spectacular race!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    NOS Energy Drink Feature (55 Laps) – 1. 57-Kyle Larson ; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild ; 3. 71-Shane Stewart ; 4. 24-Rico Abreu ; 5. 15-Donny...
    Read more

    Sheppard Scores Modified Win Ahead of Summer Nationals 

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    By BZ (Macon, IL) Defending BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds track champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. defended his turf on Air King Night in the 20-lap feature and set...
    Read more

    Brandon Overton claims USA Nationals prelim win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    STATEMENT MADE: Unstoppable Overton Controls USA Nationals Opener "Big Sexy" Builds Momentum Heading into Friday's Double Heats + Dash at Cedar Lake NEW RICHMOND, WISC. - Brandon...
    Read more

    Austin McCarl Masters Night #1 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    by Bill Wright   KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2020) – Austin McCarl is two for two in 360 features at Knoxville Raceway this season.  Thursday’s win...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com