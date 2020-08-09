Tanner English wins Brownstown Speedway’s Hall of Fame Classic

August 8th, 2020
Feature:
1. Tanner English
2. Josh Rice
3. Kent Robinson
4. Greg Johnson
5. Jonathan Davenport
6. David Webb
7. Shelby Miles
8. Chad Stapleton
9. Rodney Melvin
10. Michael Kloos
11. Skyller Lewis
12. Austin Burns
13. Britan Godsey
14. Zak Blackwood
15. Devin Gilpin
16. Jacob Hawkins
17. Raymond Humphrey
18. Matt Bex
19. Tyler Cain
20. Marty O’Neal
