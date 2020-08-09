More
    Tanner English wins Brownstown Speedway’s Hall of Fame Classic

    IndianaBrownstown SpeedwayDirt Late Model NewsRace Track News
    August 8th, 2020
    Feature:
    1. Tanner English
    2. Josh Rice
    3. Kent Robinson
    4. Greg Johnson
    5. Jonathan Davenport
    6. David Webb
    7. Shelby Miles
    8. Chad Stapleton
    9. Rodney Melvin
    10. Michael Kloos
    11. Skyller Lewis
    12. Austin Burns
    13. Britan Godsey
    14. Zak Blackwood
    15. Devin Gilpin
    16. Jacob Hawkins
    17. Raymond Humphrey
    18. Matt Bex
    19. Tyler Cain
    20. Marty O’Neal

