    34th Annual Lucas Oil Ralph Latham Memorial – Presented by E3 Spark Plugs Kicks off Four Days at Florence Speedway

    BATAVIA, OHIO (August 10, 2020) – On Wednesday, August 12th, race teams will vie for a $12,000 top prize in the 34th Lucas Oil Annual Ralph Latham Memorial – Presented by E3 Spark Plugs, to kick off four days of competition at Florence Speedway.

    Pit gate opens at 3 PM EDT, on Wednesday, for the Ralph Latham Memorial, with the main and back gates opening at 5:30 PM EDT. On track action will get underway at 6:30 PM EDT, with hot laps, and time trials, racing set to begin at 7:30 PM EDT.  In addition to the Lucas Dirt Series, Modifieds will also have a complete show with a 20 lap A-Main paying $1,000-to-win.

    With five back-to-back winners in the event’s history, last year’s Series Champion, Jonathan Davenport looks to add his name to that list.

    Advance tickets for the Ralph Latham Memorial, North/South Shootout, and/or the North/South 100, are available at: http://florence.getmytix.net/tickets

    Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Championship Standings heading into the weekend. Jonathan Davenport currently trails Owens by 300 points. Rounding out the top five are: Josh Richards in third, Tyler Erb in fourth, and Tim McCreadie in fifth.

     

    Track and Event Information:

    Florence Speedway
    Phone Number: 859-485-7591

    Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

    Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

    Website: www.florencespeedway.com

    Florence Speedway Tire Rule:August 12th

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5250 $145,050
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4950 $99,200
    3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4810 $83,775
    4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 4785 $89,250
    5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4730 $83,350
    6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4590 $67,375
    7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 4550 $65,532
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 4510 $67,200
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4335 $54,350
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4240 $41,625
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4080 $46,450
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3995 $49,125
    13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 3790 $26,425
    14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3355 $30,075
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3355 $22,150

     

     

    #

