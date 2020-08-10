34th Annual Lucas Oil Ralph Latham Memorial – Presented by E3 Spark Plugs Kicks off Four Days at Florence Speedway

Pit gate opens at 3 PM EDT, on Wednesday, for the Ralph Latham Memorial, with the main and back gates opening at 5:30 PM EDT. On track action will get underway at 6:30 PM EDT, with hot laps, and time trials, racing set to begin at 7:30 PM EDT. In addition to the Lucas Dirt Series, Modifieds will also have a complete show with a 20 lap A-Main paying $1,000-to-win.
With five back-to-back winners in the event’s history, last year’s Series Champion, Jonathan Davenport looks to add his name to that list.
Advance tickets for the Ralph Latham Memorial, North/South Shootout, and/or the North/South 100, are available at: http://florence.getmytix.net/tickets
Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Championship Standings heading into the weekend. Jonathan Davenport currently trails Owens by 300 points. Rounding out the top five are: Josh Richards in third, Tyler Erb in fourth, and Tim McCreadie in fifth.
Track and Event Information:
Florence Speedway
Phone Number: 859-485-7591
Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094
Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42
Website: www.florencespeedway.com
Florence Speedway Tire Rule:August 12th
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|5250
|$145,050
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|4950
|$99,200
|3
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|4810
|$83,775
|4
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|4785
|$89,250
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|4730
|$83,350
|6
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|4590
|$67,375
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|4550
|$65,532
|8
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|4510
|$67,200
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|4335
|$54,350
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|4240
|$41,625
|11
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|4080
|$46,450
|12
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|3995
|$49,125
|13
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|3790
|$26,425
|14
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3355
|$30,075
|15
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|3355
|$22,150
#