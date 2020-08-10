More
    Birthday Race at Oakshade Canceled, Merritt to Replace Summer Nationals Finale on Aug. 22

    Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
    DIRTcar Summer NationalsWAUSEON, OH – Aug. 10, 2020 – Current restrictions on mass gatherings in the State of Ohio from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have forced Oakshade Raceway officials to cancel their DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event, known as the Birthday Race, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.

    Oakshade has been hosting events for the past several weeks at a limited spectator capacity and would not feasibly be able to hold the Birthday Race under the current restrictions with the general number of attendees expected.

    Merritt Speedway in Lake City, MI, has agreed to take its place, and will host the crowning of the Summer Nationals Late Model champion for the first time in track and tour history on Aug. 22.

    The 50-lap, $10,000-to-win season finale for the DIRTcar Late Models will be joined by the Summit Modifieds in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win Feature.

    From Merritt, the Summit Modifieds will then head to Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY, for their two-day championship weekend – Fri-Sat, Aug. 28-29.

    Fans can watch all the action from every DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

    Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SummerNationals for all the latest updates from both tours.

    Previous article34th Annual Lucas Oil Ralph Latham Memorial – Presented by E3 Spark Plugs Kicks off Four Days at Florence Speedway
    Next articleKnoxville Raceway Set To Host Biggest World of Outlaws Event Of 2020

