Brandon Overton Banks $56,000 with USA Nationals Sweep

Four Nights at Florence Speedway on Deck

EVANS, Ga. (08/10/20) – It was a weekend that Brandon Overton will never forget.

The driver of the Wells Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model scored his first USA Nationals title, earning $50,000 in the process.

Overton crossed the finish 2.213 seconds ahead of Rick Eckert at the conclusion of Saturday night’s 33rd Annual USA Nationals finale. Not only did the Georgia standout record his first triumph in the crown jewel event, he swept the weekend’s World of Outlaws Late Model Series competition.

“I never in a million years dreamed that I would win this,” Overton exclaimed in victory lane. “I’m just a boy from Georgia trying to get it done. I don’t know what to say.”

In Thursday’s $6,000-to-win preliminary event, Overton followed up the fastest lap in his 23-car qualifying group with a convincing heat race victory. Leading flag-to-flag in the 30-lap A-Main, Overton tallied his eighth career World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series victory over Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb, Billy Moyer, and Mike Marlar.

The following night for a pair of heat races, Overton picked up a 12-lap heat race win in his first round before passing four cars in his second heat race to place fifth. Sitting in eighth overall in passing points, Brandon earned a spot into the pole dash.

Drawing the fifth starting position for the dash, Overton advanced one spot to finish fifth, locking him into the fifth-starting spot for Saturday night’s USA Nationals finale.

Tracking down polesitter Billy Moyer on lap 44, Brandon took control of the lead for the remaining distance of the 100-lapper to secure his 17th win of the season. Topping Rick Eckert, Jimmy Mars, Scott Bloomquist, and Billy Moyer at the line, Overton pocketed the $50,000 prize.

“I was riding around and I could see the top kind of die off, then the bottom came in,” Overton said on track conditions. “Then I could see the bottom die off and I had to move up. I kind of knew both routes, like which line I needed to use if I had to protect. My car was really good there through the middle especially. Funny thing is, I was like a half-second slow in hot laps tonight and thought we were terrible. Everything worked out though. I was just trying to manage my tires all race long really.”

“This is so cool man,” an enthused Overton let out. “It’s an honor for me to be in the discussions with Brandon [Sheppard] and Jimmy [Owens] this year. I’ve got a lot of catching up to do if I’m gonna be as good as those two are though. All we can do is keep going, I want to win all the time.”

For complete results from the weekend, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

This week, Brandon Overton and the Wells Motorsports team are en route to Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) to compete in four-straight nights with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. On Wednesday evening the $12,000 Ralph Latham Memorial will be contested, while Thursday night will see the $10,000-to-win North/South Shootout held. On Friday and Saturday, the $50,000-to-win North/South 100 will be featured.

For more information on the weekend please visit www.LucasDirt.com and www.FlorenceSpeedway.com.

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Crossfit Overton, Wells Motorsports, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com. To learn more about Wells Motorsports, visit www.WellsAndSonsMotorsports.com.