More
    Home Race Track News Illinois Jim DenHamer's photos from Jacksonville Speedway - 8/9/20

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Jacksonville Speedway – 8/9/20

    Race Track NewsIllinoisJacksonville SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget News
    Photos by Jim DenHamer

    28 photos

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Photos from Macon Speedway’s POWRi Speed Week – By Darren Rutmanis
    2. WAR Sprint Cars Series photos from Belle-Clair Speedway on 4/15/16. Photos by Darren Rutmanis!
    3. Darren Rutmanis’ photos from Belle-Clair Speedway’s Battle at Belle-Vegas III
    4. Darren Rutmanis photos from Belle-Clair Speedway’s POWRi event 6/8/16
    5. Rico Abreu wins MOWA feature at Jacksonville!
    6. Jim DenHamer’s photos from Jacksonville Speedway’s POWRi event – 8/18/19
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    HOOSIER HUNDRED RETURNS SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    Indianapolis, Indiana (August 10, 2020).........The legendary Hoosier Hundred returns to the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series schedule for 2020 on Sunday, August 23,...
    Read more

    Brian Brown and Don Droud Jr. Victorious at 2020 Ultimate Challenge! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    by Bill Wright Oskaloosa, IA, August 9, 2020 – Veterans Brian Brown and Don Droud Jr. took home $4,000 apiece for their respective wins Sunday...
    Read more

    Spoon River Speedway Results – 8/8/20

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    8/8/20 DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODEL RESULTS   HEAT # 1 FEATURE 1 Austin May 1 Logan Moody 2 Aaron Heck 2 Dakota Ewing 3 Brandon Eskew 3 Brandon Eskew 4 Zac Kuhel 4 Brad Denney HEAT # 2 5 Cody McGuire 6 Zac Kuhel 1 Logan Moody 7 Aaron Heck 2 Tucker Finch 8 David Marlow 3 Dane...
    Read more

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Jacksonville Speedway – 8/9/20

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more
    Previous articleRocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/8/20
    Next articleSpoon River Speedway Results – 8/8/20

    Related articles

    HOOSIER HUNDRED RETURNS SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    Indianapolis, Indiana (August 10, 2020).........The legendary Hoosier Hundred returns to the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series schedule for 2020 on Sunday, August 23,...
    Read more

    Brian Brown and Don Droud Jr. Victorious at 2020 Ultimate Challenge! 

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    by Bill Wright Oskaloosa, IA, August 9, 2020 – Veterans Brian Brown and Don Droud Jr. took home $4,000 apiece for their respective wins Sunday...
    Read more

    Spoon River Speedway Results – 8/8/20

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    8/8/20 DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODEL RESULTS   HEAT # 1 FEATURE 1 Austin May 1 Logan Moody 2 Aaron Heck 2 Dakota Ewing 3 Brandon Eskew 3 Brandon Eskew 4 Zac Kuhel 4 Brad Denney HEAT # 2 5 Cody McGuire 6 Zac Kuhel 1 Logan Moody 7 Aaron Heck 2 Tucker Finch 8 David Marlow 3 Dane...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Photos from Macon Speedway’s POWRi Speed Week – By Darren Rutmanis
    2. WAR Sprint Cars Series photos from Belle-Clair Speedway on 4/15/16. Photos by Darren Rutmanis!
    3. Darren Rutmanis’ photos from Belle-Clair Speedway’s Battle at Belle-Vegas III
    4. Darren Rutmanis photos from Belle-Clair Speedway’s POWRi event 6/8/16
    5. Rico Abreu wins MOWA feature at Jacksonville!
    6. Jim DenHamer’s photos from Jacksonville Speedway’s POWRi event – 8/18/19

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Featured

    HOOSIER HUNDRED RETURNS SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    Indianapolis, Indiana (August 10, 2020).........The legendary Hoosier Hundred returns to the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series schedule for 2020 on Sunday, August 23,...
    Read more

    Ramirez sails to USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout win at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, MO. (August 9, 2020) - Dereck Ramirez led all but the opening lap in picking up his fifth United States Modified Touring Series...
    Read more

    Brandon Overton wins $50,000 USA Nationals at Cedar Lake!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4cJ5RANMmc&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0LHZAHugoLF89qVDksjBef6GOFf10Iw6wyPSrZwZZu7hIrOYVGyg-1RT8 A NIGHT LIKE NO OTHER: Brandon Overton Banks $50,000 in Wild USA Nationals Finale Erb & Pierce Antics Steal Spotlight from "Big Sexy's" Crown Jewel...
    Read more

    Kyle Larson wins the Ironman 55 in a spectacular race!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    SPECTACULAR IRONMAN: Kyle Larson Reigns At I-55 To Claim Ironman Title The 55-lap barn burner at I-55 saw multiple lead changes and drivers giving their...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com