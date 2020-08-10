Knoxville Raceway Set To Host Biggest World of Outlaws Event Of 2020

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: ‘The One and Only’ at Knoxville Set To Be Biggest Sprint Car Event Of 2020

The three-day event will see a star-studded field of drivers compete for a massive purse

KNOXVILLE, IA – Aug. 10, 2020 – Knoxville Raceway will host the biggest Sprint Car event of the year with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this weekend on Aug. 13-15.

While it’s not the Knoxville Nationals, due to COVID-19 restrictions, “The One and Only” three-day event will still see a star-studded field of drivers compete for the largest purse of the year with a new unique format destined to thrill fans.

Significant importance has been placed on Thursday and Friday’s $10,000-to-win events, where drivers will need to accumulate points to secure a good starting spot for Saturday’s $50,000-to-win Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank. “The One and Only” will be a can’t miss historic event.

Package and single-day tickets are available now by clicking here.

If you can’t make it to the races, you can watch all three nights live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

DOMINATE LARSON: Kyle Larson, of Elk Grove, CA, enters “The One and Only” as a clear favorite. His last three trips to Knoxville Raceway resulted in victories – including his sweep of the World of Outlaws doubleheader in June. He also won the most recent World of Outlaws event at I-55 – his fifth Series win in 13 starts this season.

COOL UNDER PRESSURE: When the pressure is on and there’s history to be made at Knoxville Raceway, David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, has stepped up to the plate each time. He earned his first Knoxville Nationals title last year and then backed that up with a win at Knoxville in May when the World of Outlaws returned to racing for the first time after a two-month hiatus. Gravel is also the defending Capitani Classic winner.

And while he’s not in contention for the championship this year – due to missing a couple of races – Jason Johnson Racing is in contention for the team championship. They’re currently 38 points behind Kasey Kahne Racing for the lead. Gravel will be hunting for wins and points gains for JJR, with all three days paying full points.

POINTS DRIVERS: The World of Outlaws championship continues to be one of the fiercest in Series history with the top-five in points separated by only 80 points. With all three nights paying points and a unique format setting the field each night, the points standings could see a dramatic shift after the weekend.

Reigning champion and 2018 Knoxville Nationals winner Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, continues to lead the points with seven wins, so far, this season. He has five World of Outlaws wins at Knoxville and finished second at the last Series race there in June.

Ten-time Series champion and 10-time Knoxville Nationals winner Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, is second in points – 20 points behind Sweet. Schatz has 11 Series wins at Knoxville with the last coming in 2018. He’s currently three wins away from a career milestone of 300 Series wins.

Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA, is tied with Schatz in points – also 20 points back from Sweet. He’s yet to win a World of Outlaws Feature at Knoxville but had an impressive run of 22nd to second at the Knoxville Nationals last year.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, is fourth in points – 76 points behind Sweet. He’ll also be looking for his first Knoxville win with the Series. He’s been consistent in his sophomore, so far, finishing outside the top-10 only four times.

Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, is fifth in points – 80 points behind Sweet. The Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing driver made big gains during the recent Ironman doubleheader, claiming his second win of the year at I-55 and then finishing second the next night. He, too, is looking for his first Series win at Knoxville.

360 NATIONALS CHAMP: Kerry Madsen, of St. Mary’s, NSW, AU, enters the week with a big Knoxville victory already. The 2005 Knoxville Raceway track champion claimed his first 360 Knoxville Nationals title last weekend. He’ll look to translate that momentum into a victory during “The One and Only” weekend.

Last year’s 360 Nationals champion James McFadden, of Warrnombool, VIC, AU, will make his long-awaited return to the Series this weekend in the Kasey Kahne Racing #9 car. He earned a podium in the car at the beginning of the year but then got stuck in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WINLESS CHALLENGERS: Several of the top competitors coming into “The One and Only” have yet to win a World of Outlaws race at Knoxville Raceway.

Leading that group is 2013 Series champion Daryn Pittman, of Owasso, OK. He initially considered Knoxville to be a track he struggled at, but since joining Roth Motorsports last year, Pittman has been in contention to win each Knoxville event. He finished third at the Knoxville Nationals last year.

Rico Abreu, of St. Helena, CA, and two-time All Star Circuit of Champions title holder Aaron Reutzel, of Clute, TX, have both won at Knoxville Raceway this year, but are still searching for their first World of Outlaws win at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”

Two-time Knoxville Raceway track champion Ian Madsen, of St. Mary’s, NSW, AU, will not only be looking for his first Knoxville win with the World of Outlaws, he’ll be looking for a redeeming victory. He lost long-time ride with KCP Racing last month but has found a new home in Guy Forbrook’s #5 car. He’s finished fourth and ninth in his first two races in the car at Knoxville.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 13-15, at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA for The One and Only – including the Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank on Saturday. Event Info / Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

Knoxville Raceway is a semi-banked half-mile track

Track Record – 14.407 sec. set by Brooke Tatnell on May 6, 2006

Online –KnoxvilleRaceway.com

1/2-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been seven races on 1/2-mile tracks in 2020.

Volusia Speedway Park: Donny Schatz won on Feb. 7, Brad Sweet won on Feb. 8 and Logan Schuchart won on Feb. 9

Knoxville Raceway: David Gravel won on May 8, Kyle Larson won on June 12 and June 13

Terre Haute Action Track: Logan Schuchart won on July 12

Williams Grove Speedway: Shane Stewart won on July 24 and David Gravel won on July 25

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2020 – David Gravel on May 8, Kyle Larson on June 12 & June 13

2019 – Brian Brown on June 14, Brad Sweet on June 15, David Gravel on Aug. 10

2018 – Donny Schatz on June 29, David Gravel on June 30, Brad Sweet on Aug. 11

2017 – Brad Sweet on June 9, Donny Schatz on June 10

2016 – Terry McCarl on June 10, Donny Schatz on June 11

2015 – Donny Schatz on June 13

2014 – Brad Sweet on June 14

2013 – Donny Schatz on May 11, Donny Schatz on June 15

2012 – Sammy Swindell on April 28, Kerry Madsen on June 9

2011 – Sammy Swindell on June 11

2010 – Brooke Tatnell on June 3, Jac Haudenschild on June 4

2009 – Donny Schatz on May 2, Terry McCarl on June 27

2008 – Donny Schatz on May 3, Shane Stewart on June 6, Donny Schatz on June 7

2007 – Donny Schatz on April 28, Terry McCarl on June 16

2006 – Joey Saldana on June 23, Donny Schatz on Oct. 7

2005 – Kraig Kinser on June 24, Steve Kinser on April 30

2004 – Craig Dollansky on June 26, Mark Kinser on May 1

2003 – Danny Lasoski on April 26, Danny Lasoski on July 5

2002 – Steve Kinser on April 26, Danny Lasoski on June 29

2001 – Danny Lasoski on April 28, Stevie Smith on June 30, Jason Meyers on July 16

2000 – Danny Lasoski on April 29, Stevie Smith on July 1, Steve Kinser on July 19

1999 – Sammy Swindell on May 1, Danny Lasoski on July 3, Danny Lasoski on July 21

1998 – Jac Haudenschild on May 2, Jac Haudenschild on July 4, Jac Haudenschild on July 22

1997 – Mark Kinser on April 26, Jac Haudenschild on July 5, Mark Kinser on July 23

1996 – Mark Kinser on April 27, Mark Kinser on June 22, Mark Kinser on July 24

1995 – Mark Kinser on May 6, Mark Kinser on June 24, Steve Kinser on July 19, Mark Kinser on Sept. 27

1994 – Dave Blaney on April 29, Steve Kinser on June 25, Steve Kinser on July 20, Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 23

1993 – Danny Lasoski on April 30, Mark Kinser on June 27, Stevie Smith on Sept. 24

1992 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Steve Kinser on June 20, Steve Kinser on July 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 26

1991 – Steve Kinser on April 27, Doug Wolfgang on June 22, Steve Kinser on July 24

1990 – Doug Wolfgang on April 29, Steve Kinser on June 23, Sammy Swindell on July 25

1989 – Sammy Swindell on April 29, Doug Wolfgang on June 24

1988 – Steve Kinser on April 30, Steve Kinser on June 22

1987 – Steve Kinser on April 25, Steve Kinser on June 22

1986 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Steve Kinser on June 25, Steve Kinser on July 23

1985 – Sammy Swindell on April 28, Doug Wolfgang on Oct. 6

1984 – Sammy Swindell on July 25

1983 – Sammy Swindell on April 16, Sammy Swindell on July 27, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 16

1982 – Doug Wolfgang on April 17, Danny Smith on July 21

1981 – Steve Kinser on April 18, Doug Wolfgang on May 22, Sammy Swindell on May 23, Sammy Swindell on July 22, Doug Wolfgang on Sept. 12

1980 – Steve Kinser on April 19, Steve Kinser on April 20, Doug Wolfgang on May 31, Tim Green on Sept. 20

1979 – Sammy Swindell on April 21

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOSprint – @woosprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Dirtvision.com – Get your Fast Pass to watch all races LIVE for only $39/month

Twitter – Twitter.com/DIRTVision – @DIRTVision

Facebook – Facebook.com/WatchDIRTVision

DRIVER INFO

Follow World of Outlaws full-time drivers on Twitter:

Bill Rose – @BillRose6_Rose

Brad Sweet – @BradSweet49

Carson Macedo – @carson_macedo

Daryn Pittman – @darynpittman

David Gravel – @DavidGravel

Donny Schatz – @DonnySchatz

Jacob Allen – @JacobAllen1A

Jason Sides – @SidesMotorsport

Kraig Kinser – @KraigKinser11k

Logan Schuchart – @Lschuchart1s

Mason Daniel – @MasonDRacing

Sheldon Haudenschild – @Haudenschild_17

Wayne Johnson – @wjr77x

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to River Cities Speedway on Fri., Aug. 21. Get tickets by clicking here.

Then, the Series returns to Red River Valley Speedway on Sat., Aug. 22 for the Red River Rumble. Get tickets by clicking here.

2020 STATS

There have been 29 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (10 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 7

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 5

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 3

4 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

5 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (33 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 10

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 8

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 8

3 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 6*

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 6

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 6*

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 6

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 6*

4 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 5

5 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 4*

6 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 3

7 – Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 2

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

8 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. – 1

– Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas – 1

– Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Jeff Halligan, Ephrata, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

*Jackson “Qualifier” winners

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (14 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 3*

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 3

2 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 2

3 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

*Jackson “King of the Hill Dash” winner

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (22 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 3

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 3

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

3 – Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Bell, Arlington Tenn. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Aryton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill. – 1

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Tim Wagaman, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (9 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Penn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenburg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Adam Wilt, York, Pa. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (1 driver)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (22 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 19

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 12

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10

4 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 8

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 7

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

7 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

8 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 6

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

3– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 2

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (15 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 143

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 139

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 134

4 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 105

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 104

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 61

7 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 55

8 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 45

9 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 36

10 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 32

11 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 30

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 30

12 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 27

13 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 10

14 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 3

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (17 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 3

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

NEW TRACK RECORDS (2 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – TR

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. (9.995 sec. at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55)

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. (11.061 sec. at Plymouth Speedway)

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sun., Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, March 13 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / (Canceled)

5. Saturday, March 14 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, TX / (Canceled)

6. Saturday, March 21 / USA Raceway / Tucson, AZ / (Canceled)

7. Sunday, March 22 / Arizona Speedway / San Tan Valley, AZ / (Canceled)

8. Saturday, March 28 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / (Canceled)

9. Sunday, March 29 / Santa Maria Raceway / Nipomo, CA / (Canceled)

10. Friday April 3 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

11. Saturday, April 4 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

12. Friday, April 10 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / (Canceled)

13. Saturday, April 11 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, CA / (Canceled)

14. Friday, April 17 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

15. Saturday, April 18 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

16. Friday, April 24 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

17. Saturday, April 25 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

18. Wednesday, May 6 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / (Postponed)

19. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

20. Friday, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

21. Saturday, May 9 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

22. Friday, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

23. Saturday, May 16 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

24. Tuesday, May 19 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / (Postponed)

25. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

26. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

27. Saturday, May 23 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / (Postponed)

28. Monday, May 25 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / (Postponed)

29. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

30. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

31. Friday, June 5 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Canceled

32. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

33. Saturday, June 6 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, MN / Canceled

34. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

35. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

36. Saturday, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wednesday, June 17 / The Dirt Oval at Route 66 / Joliet, IL / Canceled

38. Friday, June 19 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Canceled

39. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

40. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

41. Saturday, June 20 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Canceled

42. Thursday, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Brad Sweet (5)

43. Friday, June 26 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

44. Saturday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (4)

45. Friday, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

46. Sat., July 4 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (7)

47. Friday, July 10 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Parker Price-Miller (1)

48. Saturday, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / David Gravel (2)

49. Sun., July 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Logan Schuchart (5)

50. Tuesday, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (4)

51. Tuesday, July 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Donny Schatz (3)

52. Thursday, July 23 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

53. Fri., July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Shane Stewart (1)

54. Sat., July 25 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg. PA / David Gravel (3)

55. Saturday, Aug. 1 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Postponed

56. Sunday, Aug. 2 / Plymouth Speedway / Plymouth, IN / Postponed

57. Fri., Aug. 7 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

58. Sat., Aug. 8 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (5)