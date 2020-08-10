Pair of Top-10’s for Sheppard in WoO Wisconsin Swing

More
    SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/10/20) – Closing out a grueling 40-day stint, Brandon Sheppard drove the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis House Car to a pair of Top-10 finishes in Wisconsin.

    A field of 31 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series entries were on hand at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway on Tuesday. Sheppard suffered a brake failure in qualifying, resulting in a tenth-place time.

    Starting fifth in his heat race, he advanced two spots to finish third, earning him the 11th spot on the feature grid. Brandon improved five positions in the $10,000-to-win A-Main to finish sixth.

    The action shifted to Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wis.) on Thursday for the opening round of the 33rd Annual USA Nationals. Finishing third in his heat race, Sheppard lined up 12th on the grid for the $6,000-to-win preliminary feature. Jumping three spots in the 30-lap affair, Brandon place ninth in the final rundown.

    On Friday night, preliminary events for the $50,000-to-win USA Nationals were contested. The 45-car field competed in two rounds of passing points heat races, and Brandon recorded a fifth-place finish in round one and a second-place outing in round two.

    With the Top-16 in passing points locked into the finale, Sheppard earned the 11th starting position for the 100-lapper. Brandon had charged into to second on lap 56 and was tracking down the race leader whe disaster struck on lap 85. An engine failure would bring the team’s night to a disappointing early end. Sheppard was credited with a 16th place finish.

    “It was definitely a disappointing end to what has otherwise been a great month for Rocket1, but sometimes these things happen, that’s racing,” said Sheppard. “We still had eight wins and 12 Top-5’s on this trip. I can’t thank Mark and Steve, my crew, and all our great sponsors enough for their continued support.”

    Rocket1 Racing will enjoy the upcoming weekend off before rejoining the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series for a four-day swing through Pennsylvania and Ohio next week. On the docket for that trip is Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, August 20, Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, August 21, Sharon Speedway on Saturday, August 22, and Eriez Speedway on Sunday, August 23.

    Rocket1 Racing continues to lead the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

    Brandon Sheppard has plans to pilot his family-owned No. B5 entry in this week’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals events, beginning Tuesday. For a complete schedule and to stay up to date on the latest news from those events, visit his website at www.SheppardRacing.com.

    Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

