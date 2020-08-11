Tyler Erb suspended from Outlaws indefinitely

Erb Suspended Indefinitely, Pierce Suspended 30 Days for On-Track Actions at Cedar LakeBy Brian Walker | August 11, 2020 at 5:17 pm

World Racing Group officials have issued a pair of suspensions and fines to both Tyler Erb and Bob Pierce, following an on-track altercation in Saturday’s World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models finale to the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway.

On lap 85, the No. 1T of Tyler Erb, and the No. 32P of Bobby Pierce made contact resulting in Erb’s car spinning and causing a caution. As the field lined back up for a restart, Erb came around to join the field, but waited for Pierce’s car. He proceeded to catch Pierce and intentionally hit him in the left rear corner of his car. Erb was warned via radio communication before the hit, and after the hit to not come in contact with the No. 32P, but Erb refused to follow series officials’ instructions. Pierce was able to drive away and remove himself from the situation. Then, Erb turned his car around and drove the wrong way on the track and hit Pierce’s car nose-to-nose, trying to drive up the hood.

Shortly after this, Bob Pierce, crew chief of the No. 32P, ran onto the track with a series official, Ken Kenneda, close behind trying to stop a confrontation and restrain him from contacting Erb. Mr. Pierce and Mr. Kenneda reached the No. 1T car, with Pierce taking swings at Erb inside his car. Erb then put his car in reverse and attempted to back up. Mr. Kenneda was attempting to shut the engine off by turning the main power switch off, but was not successful. At this time Erb drove forward, running over the feet of Mr. Kenneda, and knocking him to the ground resulting in minor injuries. Erb then drove his car to the infield and exited the car. His car was ultimately towed back to the pit area. Erb’s team was instructed to load up and exit the facility immediately. The 32P car was also disqualified for the event, due to crew member entering the racetrack without permission and confronting and contacting a competitor.

In the aftermath of the incident, World Racing Group officials have suspended Tyler Erb indefinitely from all World of Outlaws / DIRTcar Racing sanctioned events and tracks, under the enforcement of World of Outlaws Rulebook 11.1 C – F – J . He is also fined $5,000, which is to be paid in full before reinstatement is considered, which can be applied for 12 months following the date of the incident.

As far as Bob Pierce, he’s been fined $1,000 and suspended 30 days from all World of Outlaws / DIRTcar Racing sanctioned events and tracks, under the enforcement of World of Outlaws Rulebook 11.1 G – E. The crew member shall remain on probation for a period of six months following his suspension.

The rules violated by Erb include:

11.1.C – Unsportsmanlike conduct or participating in any action or activity considered detrimental to DIRTcar racing or a DIRTcar sanctioned track, at any sanctioned event or on social media, by drivers, owners and/or pit crews shall be grounds for disqualification and/or punitive action by DIRTcar Racing.

11.1.F – Any member and/or participant who drives or causes to be driven: a race car, pit mule, ATV, 4-Wheeler, personal vehicle or transporter in a dangerous and aggressive manner will be subject to penalty and/or disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or legal action and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World Racing Group Supervisory Officials.

11.1.J – Any member and/or participant who attempts to drive roughly and/or hits another competitor unnecessarily will be subject to penalty and/or disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or legal action and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World Racing Group Supervisory Official

The rules violated by Pierce include:

5.5.D – Any driver, crew member or team associate that enters the race surface without express approval from an official are subject to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World Racing Group Supervisory Officials.

11.1.C – Unsportsmanlike conduct or participating in any action or activity considered detrimental to DIRTcar racing or a DIRTcar sanctioned track, at any sanctioned event or on social media, by drivers, owners and/or pit crews shall be grounds for disqualification and/or punitive action by DIRTcar Racing.

11.1.E – Any member and/or participant involved in an altercation that results in physical contact will be subject to penalty and/or disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or legal action and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World Racing Group Supervisory Officials.