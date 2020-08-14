Sprints, Modifieds, and Late Models Ready for Sunday Night in Terre Haute

(Terre Haute, IN) The Terre Haute Action Track, located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute, IN, is ready to continue its strong 2020 season this coming Sunday, August 16 with Mountain Dew Family Night, featuring three classes of action.

The historic ½-mile dirt track has seen great turnouts in cars, fans, and great racing this season. The track opened up in June with the AMA All-Stars National Flat Track Tour. That event was followed by the Tony Hulman Classic on July 1, the World of Outlaws July 12, and Indiana Sprint Week for USAC on July 29. All events have been well attended, while abiding by the 50% attendance cap in the state of Indiana.

This Sunday’s race features the first visit of the season for the non-wing Sprints of the Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS). The tour raced twice at the track in 2019, with good fields of cars and many familiar names fans are used to seeing during the USAC stops. Chris Windom won the series’ last visit in August of 2019, followed by Justin Grant, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, and Dakota Jackson. 25 cars were on hand.

The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will be making their second visit of the season. At the July 1 show, a strong field of 19 cars was on hand, with Will Krup claiming the win. The Modifieds have been a staple division to most show over the last several years.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the Indiana Late Model Series. The group is based out of Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN but also has races at Terre Haute, Thunder Valley Raceway, and Scott County Fair. Due to schedule conflicts, it’s been a couple years since the tour has made a stop in Terre Haute.

Tyler Cain won on August 6, 2017 at the series last visit to the track. After four series races this year, Shelby Miles leads the points with four wins in four races. Tyler Neal, Keegan Cox, Brad Barrow, and Raymond Humphrey complete the top five in points. The tour has had many events canceled due to the pandemic.

The event, a promotion of Track Enterprises, will be held with strict policing of head count limits and sanitation guidelines in accordance with the CDC and state and local policies. Attendees are required to wear masks upon entry.

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gates on raceday. Grandstand admission is $20, infield admission $15, and kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $35.

Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00.