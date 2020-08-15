More
    Home Sprint Car & Midget News David Gravel Streaks to Victory on Night #2 of Knoxville’s “One and...

    David Gravel Streaks to Victory on Night #2 of Knoxville’s “One and Only!” 

    Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News
    David Gravel won Night #2 of the “One and Only” Friday at Knoxville

    by Bill Wright 

     KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2020) – David Gravel held off Kyle Larson in another classic feature Friday night at the Knoxville Raceway.  Gravel’s win came on Night #2 of the “One and Only” featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws.  The Watertown, Connecticut driver bagged $10,000 for his seventh career win at Knoxville aboard the Jason Johnson Racing #41.  Gravel and Larson, who won on Night #1 are joined by Aaron Reutzel and Logan Schuchart in locking themselves into the Dash for Saturday night’s $50,000 to win Brownell’s Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank.

    David Gravel shot out early from his starting spot on the pole to lead early in the 25-lap main event.  Rico Abreu settled into second, followed by Kyle Larson, Brian Brown and Spencer Bayston.

    Gravel entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit, but Brown suffered a flat right rear, bringing a caution.  On the double-file restart, Larson hopped the inside berm coming out of turn four and shot across the track, contacting Bayston.  The result was fatal left front damage for Bayston, and minor damage to Larson’s top wing.

    Gravel shot out again when the green flag fell, while Abreu and Larson battled hard for the second spot.  Brad Sweet, who started tenth, moved into fourth.  Larson finally found his way by Abreu into second on lap nine, and Sweet followed him into third the next time around.

    When Gravel entered lapped traffic again on lap 15, Larson slowly reeled him in the rest of the way.  Though none but himself could be on his parallel Thursday night, Larson could not catch the speedy 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion.

    Gravel would streak across the line two-tenths of a second ahead of Larson.  Sweet held onto third, followed by Abreu and Shane Golobic.  Sheldon Haudenschild, Cory Eliason, Shane Stewart, Logan Schuchart and Aaron Reutzel rounded out the top ten.  Jacob Allen set quick time over the 63-car field for the second night in a row.  Haudenschild, Colby Copeland, Sammy Swindell, Brooke Tatnell, Larson and Sawyer Phillips won heat races.  Skylar Gee won the D main, Josh Schneiderman took the C main, and Schuchart claimed the B.  Gravel was the Dash winner.

    Gravel, Larson, Reutzel and Schuchart lock into Saturday night’s Dash, while the rest will line heads up by points (below) in four Qualifiers.  The winners of the 12-lap qualifiers will join the quartet in the Dash, and the top four finishers will transfer to the feature. Fifth through eighth place finishers head to the B, ninth through 12th go to the C, with everyone else heading to the D.

    “Paul Silva and Kyle Larson are really good, but when Phillip Dietz and David Gravel are on, we can compete with the best,” said Gravel in Victory Lane.  “Tonight it showed.  Kyle is a good friend, and he’s making us step up our game.  It’s been a struggle this year to get a balance.  Tonight we were running well.  It was definitely intense.  Those lapped cars…who knows where they were going?  I know Kyle was close at the end.  I know we had a good last lap.  I was getting tight on the curb. We’re right where we want to be (for Saturday).  We did our job.”

    “The racecar was really good,” said Larson.  “Especially when I get to traffic, I feel really good.  David just did a little better job than me at some points of the early parts when we got to traffic.  I couldn’t make enough ground to stay close off of two.  It was a good points night for the dash tomorrow.  It’s definitely a cool format.  I feel like it rewards drivers who move forward when they hit the racetrack.  We were able to do that, and it put us in position to go for a big win tomorrow.”

    “It feels like a win for us,” said Sweet.  “Obviously, we needed a good rebound after last night.  This team’s been through a lot.  It’s nice to be on the podium.  We’ll see where we line up for tomorrow.  We changed a lot on the car tonight, and I felt like we were really competitive in the A.  We just needed something a little bit better there, so we’ll see what we can do.  We need to get through that Qualifier and give these guys a run for their money.”

    Tickets are sold out for Saturday’s $50,000 to win Brownell’s Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank!  Get live results at KnoxvilleRaceway.com, or view the PPV broadcast at www.DirtVision.com.  For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

    NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws “The One and Only” Night #1 Results  

     Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (2), 15.718; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (42), 15.723; 3. 41, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (46), 15.811; 4. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (28), 15.825; 5. 19, Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK (47), 15.833; 6. 71, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (55), 15.834; 7. O9, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (39), 15.854; 8. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (48), 15.883; 9. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (33), 15.886; 10. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (57), 15.891; 11. 83, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (37), 15.893; 12. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND (3), 15.909; 13. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA (29), 15.916; 14. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (6), 15.942; 15. 12N, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (13), 15.952; 16. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (40), 15.979; 17. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (1), 15.987; 18. 26, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (32), 16.005; 19. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (4), 16.007; 20. 48, Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA (38), 16.009; 21. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA (58), 16.013; 22. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (44), 16.015; 23. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (20), 16.021; 24. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (19), 16.024; 25. 14, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.054; 26. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (56), 16.055; 27. 49J, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (26), 16.065; 28. 13, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN (31), 16.082; 29. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (16), 16.086; 30. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (15), 16.091; 31. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (49), 16.091; 32. 2, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (7), 16.112; 33. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (23), 16.124; 34. 7, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (12), 16.146; 35. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (59), 16.152; 36. 49X, Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (30), 16.167; 37. 41S, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (25), 16.169; 38. 5C, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (35), 16.172; 39. 88, Kyle Offill, Tracy, CA (17), 16.183; 40. 2KS, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (41), 16.212; 41. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (24), 16.231; 42. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (22), 16.242; 43. 7S, Jason Sides, Bartlett, TN (52), 16.259; 44. 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (50), 16.265; 45. 39, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (21), 16.266; 46. 5, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (10), 16.293; 47. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (5), 16.311; 48. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8), 16.350; 49. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (11), 16.364; 50. 27, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (60), 16.394; 51. 70, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (34), 16.408; 52. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (63), 16.436; 53. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (43), 16.439; 54. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (62), 16.469; 55. 9W, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (53), 16.489; 56. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (61), 16.500; 57. 6, Bill Rose, Plainfield, IN (45), 16.505; 58. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (9), 16.507; 59. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (18), 16.553; 60. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (36), 16.880; 61. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (27), 17.085; 62. 2K, Kevin Ingle, Huron, SD (54), 17.303; 63. 94, Jeff Swindell, Memphis, TN (51), NT.

    Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:42.7: 1. Sheldon Haudenschild (3) / 2. Jason Sides (1); 3. Parker Price-Miller (4); 4. Dominic Scelzi (2); 5. Josh Baughman (5); 6. Austin McCarl (9); 7. Jacob Allen (8); 8. Matt Juhl (7); 9. Mason Daniel (6); 10. Ryan Giles (10); 11. Joe Simbro (11)

    Heat two (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Colby Copeland (2) / 2. James McFadden (4); 3. Carson Macedo (3); 4. Anthony Macri (6); 5. Brian Brown (8); 6. Aaron Reutzel (7); 7. Danny Dietrich (5); 8. Hunter Schuerenberg (1); 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer (9); 10. Zach Hampton (10); 11. Kevin Ingle (11)

    Heat three (started), 10 Laps, 2:44.4: 1. Sammy Swindell (1) / 2. Brock Zearfoss (3); 3. David Gravel (8); 4. Logan Schuchart (5); 5. Shane Golobic (7); 6. Josh Schneiderman (4); 7. Joey Saldana (6); 8. Cale Thomas (9); 9. Kyle Offill (2); 10. Bill Rose (10); DNS – Jeff Swindell

    Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:46.0: 1. Brooke Tatnell (2) / 2. Tim Kaeding (3); 3. Rico Abreu (6); 4. Paul McMahan (4); 5. Brad Sweet (7); 6. Ian Madsen (1); 7. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (8); 8. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 9. Tasker Phillips (10); 10. Skylar Gee (9)

    Heat five (started), 10 Laps, 2:43.9: 1. Kyle Larson (5) / 2. Wayne Johnson (1); 3. Terry McCarl (3); 4. Shane Stewart (8); 5. Daryn Pittman (7); 6. Ayrton Gennetten (4); 7. Gio Scelzi (6); 8. Kraig Kinser (9); 9. Chris Martin (10); 10. Sye Lynch (2)

    Heat six (started), 10 Laps, 2:45.9: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1) / 2. Trey Starks (2); 3. Cory Eliason (6); 4. Spencer Bayston (8); 5. Tim Shaffer (3); 6. Kerry Madsen (5); 7. Donny Schatz (7); 8. Davey Heskin (9); 9. Tyler Courtney (4); 10. Tori Knutson (10)

    D main (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.0: 1. Skylar Gee (2); 2. Tucker Klaasmeyer (1); 3. Tasker Phillips (3); 4. Chris Martin (4) / 5. Zach Hampton (6); 6. Ryan Giles (5); 7. Tori Knutson (8); 8. Bill Rose (7); 9. Joe Simbro (9) DNS – Kevin Ingle, Jeff Swindell

    C main (started), 10 Laps, 2:52.0: 1. Josh Schneiderman (1); 2. Dominic Scelzi (2); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (7); 4. Wayne Johnson (3) / 5. Tim Shaffer (6); 6. Mason Daniel (4); 7. Tyler Courtney (8); 8. Austin McCarl (10); 9. Ayrton Gennetten (5); 10. Ian Madsen (9); 11. Kraig Kinser (15); 12. Davey Heskin (16); 13. Cale Thomas (14); 14. Skylar Gee (17); 15. Tasker Phillips (19); 16. Chris Martin (20); 17. Sye Lynch (13); 18. Kyle Offill (11); 19. Tucker Klaasmeyer (18); 20. Hunter Schuerenberg (12)

    Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:37.4: 1. David Gravel (1); 2. Rico Abreu (2); 3. Brian Brown (4); 4. Kyle Larson (8); 5. Shane Golobic (3); 6. Cory Eliason (5); 7. Shane Stewart (7); 8. Spencer Bayston (6)

    B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:22.8: 1. Logan Schuchart (3); 2. Matt Juhl (1); 3. Brock Zearfoss (4); 4. Carson Macedo (8) / 5. Parker Price-Miller (2); 6. Gio Scelzi (12); 7. Tim Kaeding (6); 8. Paul McMahan (9); 9. Joey Saldana (10); 10. Donny Schatz (7); 11. Danny Dietrich (16); 12. Trey Starks (13); 13. Lynton Jeffrey (19); 14. Josh Baughman (5); 15. Terry McCarl (11); 16. Josh Schneiderman (17); 17. Kerry Madsen (15); 18. Jason Sides (14); 19. Dominic Scelzi (18); 20. Wayne Johnson (20)

    A main, 25 Laps, NT: 1. David Gravel (1); 2. Kyle Larson (4); 3. Brad Sweet (10); 4. Rico Abreu (2); 5. Shane Golobic (5); 6. Sheldon Haudenschild (14); 7. Cory Eliason (6); 8. Shane Stewart (7); 9. Logan Schuchart (21); 10. Aaron Reutzel (15); 11. Donny Schatz (25, prov.); 12. James McFadden (13); 13. Carson Macedo (24); 14. Matt Juhl (22); 15. Anthony Macri (9); 16. Brian Brown (3); 17. Sammy Swindell (19); 18. Daryn Pittman (12); 19. Jacob Allen (11); 20. Brock Zearfoss (23); 21. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (16); 22. Sawyer Phillips (20); 23. Brooke Tatnell (18); 24. Colby Copeland (17); 25. Spencer Bayston (8). Lap Leader: Gravel 1-25.  Hard-charger: Schatz.

    Unofficial Points Heading into Saturday’s Capitani Classic 

    Top Four Locked into Saturday’s Dash… 

     

    1            41          David Gravel      849

    2            57          Kyle Larson        846

    3            87          Aaron Reutzel    821

    4            1S          Logan Schuchart      812

     

    Drivers Lining Heads up in Four Qualifiers transferring the winner to the Dash, and the top four to the main event… 

     

    5            21          Brian Brown      804

    6            24          Rico Abreu         783

    7            2            Carson Macedo 777

    8            71          Spencer Bayston             776

    9            49          Brad Sweet        768

    10          26          Cory Eliason       768

    11          1A          Jacob Allen         753

    12          83          Daryn Pittman   739

    13          9            James McFadden            738

    14          O9         Matt Juhl            734

    15          19          Shane Stewart   725

    16          18          Gio Scelzi            717

    17          17          Sheldon Haudenschild   717

    18          12N       Joey Saldana     713

    19          2KS        Brooke Tatnell   708

    20          3Z          Brock Zearfoss  684

    21          15          Donny Schatz     679

    22          4            Terry McCarl      670

    23          39          Sammy Swindell              667

    24          15H       Sam Hafertepe Jr.           666

    25          17W      Shane Golobic   660

    26          7S          Jason Sides         649

    27          13          Paul McMahan 648

    28          7            Tim Kaeding       646

    29          48          Danny Dietrich  636

    30          3P          Sawyer Phillips  626

    31          17A       Austin McCarl    617

    32          14          Parker Price-Miller          616

    33          17X        Josh Baughman 614

    34          7BC       Tyler Courtney  613

    35          5            Ian Madsen       608

    36          39M      Anthony Macri  604

    37          5C          Colby Copeland 597

    38          49J         Josh Schneiderman        585

    39          2M        Kerry Madsen   570

    40          11K        Kraig Kinser        561

    41          33M      Mason Daniel    545

    42          3            Ayrton Gennetten           532

    43          44S        Trey Starks         499

    44          2C          Wayne Johnson 495

    45          49X        Tim Shaffer        489

    46          83J         Lynton Jeffrey   486

    47          55          Hunter Schuerenberg    470

    48          99          Skylar Gee          410

    49          27          Tucker Klaasmeyer         410

    50          56N       Davey Heskin     403

    51          7TAZ     Tasker Phillips   402

    52          41S        Dominic Scelzi   392

    53          88          Kyle Offill            361

    54          44          Chris Martin      352

    55          9W        Ryan Giles          350

    56          35          Zach Hampton  327

    57          70          Cale Thomas      306

    58          6            Bill Rose              295

    59          14K        Tori Knutson      294

    60          42          Sye Lynch           284

    61          94          Jeff Swindell      279

    62          56          Joe Simbro         273

    63          2K          Kevin Ingle         239

    64          20          AJ Moeller          235

    65          28          Scott Bogucki     120

    66          7X          Justin Henderson            72

    67          64          Scotty Thiel        34

     

    by Bill Wright 

     

    KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2020) – David Gravel held off Kyle Larson in another classic feature Friday night at the Knoxville Raceway.  Gravel’s win came on Night #2 of the “One and Only” featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws.  The Watertown, Connecticut driver bagged $10,000 for his seventh career win at Knoxville aboard the Jason Johnson Racing #41.  Gravel and Larson, who won on Night #1 are joined by Aaron Reutzel and Logan Schuchart in locking themselves into the Dash for Saturday night’s $50,000 to win Brownell’s Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank.

     

    David Gravel shot out early from his starting spot on the pole to lead early in the 25-lap main event.  Rico Abreu settled into second, followed by Kyle Larson, Brian Brown and Spencer Bayston.

     

    Gravel entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit, but Brown suffered a flat right rear, bringing a caution.  On the double-file restart, Larson hopped the inside berm coming out of turn four and shot across the track, contacting Bayston.  The result was fatal left front damage for Bayston, and minor damage to Larson’s top wing.

     

    Gravel shot out again when the green flag fell, while Abreu and Larson battled hard for the second spot.  Brad Sweet, who started tenth, moved into fourth.  Larson finally found his way by Abreu into second on lap nine, and Sweet followed him into third the next time around.

     

    When Gravel entered lapped traffic again on lap 15, Larson slowly reeled him in the rest of the way.  Though none but himself could be on his parallel Thursday night, Larson could not catch the speedy 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion.

     

    Gravel would streak across the line two-tenths of a second ahead of Larson.  Sweet held onto third, followed by Abreu and Shane Golobic.  Sheldon Haudenschild, Cory Eliason, Shane Stewart, Logan Schuchart and Aaron Reutzel rounded out the top ten.  Jacob Allen set quick time over the 63-car field for the second night in a row.  Haudenschild, Colby Copeland, Sammy Swindell, Brooke Tatnell, Larson and Sawyer Phillips won heat races.  Skylar Gee won the D main, Josh Schneiderman took the C main, and Schuchart claimed the B.  Gravel was the Dash winner.

     

    Gravel, Larson, Reutzel and Schuchart lock into Saturday night’s Dash, while the rest will line heads up by points (below) in four Qualifiers.  The winners of the 12-lap qualifiers will join the quartet in the Dash, and the top four finishers will transfer to the feature. Fifth through eighth place finishers head to the B, ninth through 12th go to the C, with everyone else heading to the D.

     

    “Paul Silva and Kyle Larson are really good, but when Phillip Dietz and David Gravel are on, we can compete with the best,” said Gravel in Victory Lane.  “Tonight it showed.  Kyle is a good friend, and he’s making us step up our game.  It’s been a struggle this year to get a balance.  Tonight we were running well.  It was definitely intense.  Those lapped cars…who knows where they were going?  I know Kyle was close at the end.  I know we had a good last lap.  I was getting tight on the curb. We’re right where we want to be (for Saturday).  We did our job.”

     

    “The racecar was really good,” said Larson.  “Especially when I get to traffic, I feel really good.  David just did a little better job than me at some points of the early parts when we got to traffic.  I couldn’t make enough ground to stay close off of two.  It was a good points night for the dash tomorrow.  It’s definitely a cool format.  I feel like it rewards drivers who move forward when they hit the racetrack.  We were able to do that, and it put us in position to go for a big win tomorrow.”

     

    “It feels like a win for us,” said Sweet.  “Obviously, we needed a good rebound after last night.  This team’s been through a lot.  It’s nice to be on the podium.  We’ll see where we line up for tomorrow.  We changed a lot on the car tonight, and I felt like we were really competitive in the A.  We just needed something a little bit better there, so we’ll see what we can do.  We need to get through that Qualifier and give these guys a run for their money.”

     

    Tickets are sold out for Saturday’s $50,000 to win Brownell’s Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank!  Get live results at KnoxvilleRaceway.com, or view the PPV broadcast at www.DirtVision.com.  For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

     

    NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws “The One and Only” Night #1 Results  

     

    Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (2), 15.718; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (42), 15.723; 3. 41, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (46), 15.811; 4. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (28), 15.825; 5. 19, Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK (47), 15.833; 6. 71, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (55), 15.834; 7. O9, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (39), 15.854; 8. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (48), 15.883; 9. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (33), 15.886; 10. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (57), 15.891; 11. 83, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (37), 15.893; 12. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND (3), 15.909; 13. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA (29), 15.916; 14. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (6), 15.942; 15. 12N, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (13), 15.952; 16. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (40), 15.979; 17. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (1), 15.987; 18. 26, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (32), 16.005; 19. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (4), 16.007; 20. 48, Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA (38), 16.009; 21. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA (58), 16.013; 22. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (44), 16.015; 23. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (20), 16.021; 24. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (19), 16.024; 25. 14, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.054; 26. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (56), 16.055; 27. 49J, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (26), 16.065; 28. 13, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN (31), 16.082; 29. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (16), 16.086; 30. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (15), 16.091; 31. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (49), 16.091; 32. 2, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (7), 16.112; 33. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (23), 16.124; 34. 7, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (12), 16.146; 35. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (59), 16.152; 36. 49X, Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (30), 16.167; 37. 41S, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (25), 16.169; 38. 5C, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (35), 16.172; 39. 88, Kyle Offill, Tracy, CA (17), 16.183; 40. 2KS, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (41), 16.212; 41. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (24), 16.231; 42. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (22), 16.242; 43. 7S, Jason Sides, Bartlett, TN (52), 16.259; 44. 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (50), 16.265; 45. 39, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (21), 16.266; 46. 5, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (10), 16.293; 47. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (5), 16.311; 48. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8), 16.350; 49. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (11), 16.364; 50. 27, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (60), 16.394; 51. 70, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (34), 16.408; 52. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (63), 16.436; 53. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (43), 16.439; 54. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (62), 16.469; 55. 9W, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (53), 16.489; 56. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (61), 16.500; 57. 6, Bill Rose, Plainfield, IN (45), 16.505; 58. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (9), 16.507; 59. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (18), 16.553; 60. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (36), 16.880; 61. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (27), 17.085; 62. 2K, Kevin Ingle, Huron, SD (54), 17.303; 63. 94, Jeff Swindell, Memphis, TN (51), NT.

     

    Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:42.7: 1. Sheldon Haudenschild (3) / 2. Jason Sides (1); 3. Parker Price-Miller (4); 4. Dominic Scelzi (2); 5. Josh Baughman (5); 6. Austin McCarl (9); 7. Jacob Allen (8); 8. Matt Juhl (7); 9. Mason Daniel (6); 10. Ryan Giles (10); 11. Joe Simbro (11)

     

    Heat two (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Colby Copeland (2) / 2. James McFadden (4); 3. Carson Macedo (3); 4. Anthony Macri (6); 5. Brian Brown (8); 6. Aaron Reutzel (7); 7. Danny Dietrich (5); 8. Hunter Schuerenberg (1); 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer (9); 10. Zach Hampton (10); 11. Kevin Ingle (11)

     

    Heat three (started), 10 Laps, 2:44.4: 1. Sammy Swindell (1) / 2. Brock Zearfoss (3); 3. David Gravel (8); 4. Logan Schuchart (5); 5. Shane Golobic (7); 6. Josh Schneiderman (4); 7. Joey Saldana (6); 8. Cale Thomas (9); 9. Kyle Offill (2); 10. Bill Rose (10); DNS – Jeff Swindell

     

    Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:46.0: 1. Brooke Tatnell (2) / 2. Tim Kaeding (3); 3. Rico Abreu (6); 4. Paul McMahan (4); 5. Brad Sweet (7); 6. Ian Madsen (1); 7. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (8); 8. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 9. Tasker Phillips (10); 10. Skylar Gee (9)

     

    Heat five (started), 10 Laps, 2:43.9: 1. Kyle Larson (5) / 2. Wayne Johnson (1); 3. Terry McCarl (3); 4. Shane Stewart (8); 5. Daryn Pittman (7); 6. Ayrton Gennetten (4); 7. Gio Scelzi (6); 8. Kraig Kinser (9); 9. Chris Martin (10); 10. Sye Lynch (2)

     

    Heat six (started), 10 Laps, 2:45.9: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1) / 2. Trey Starks (2); 3. Cory Eliason (6); 4. Spencer Bayston (8); 5. Tim Shaffer (3); 6. Kerry Madsen (5); 7. Donny Schatz (7); 8. Davey Heskin (9); 9. Tyler Courtney (4); 10. Tori Knutson (10)

     

    D main (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.0: 1. Skylar Gee (2); 2. Tucker Klaasmeyer (1); 3. Tasker Phillips (3); 4. Chris Martin (4) / 5. Zach Hampton (6); 6. Ryan Giles (5); 7. Tori Knutson (8); 8. Bill Rose (7); 9. Joe Simbro (9) DNS – Kevin Ingle, Jeff Swindell

     

    C main (started), 10 Laps, 2:52.0: 1. Josh Schneiderman (1); 2. Dominic Scelzi (2); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (7); 4. Wayne Johnson (3) / 5. Tim Shaffer (6); 6. Mason Daniel (4); 7. Tyler Courtney (8); 8. Austin McCarl (10); 9. Ayrton Gennetten (5); 10. Ian Madsen (9); 11. Kraig Kinser (15); 12. Davey Heskin (16); 13. Cale Thomas (14); 14. Skylar Gee (17); 15. Tasker Phillips (19); 16. Chris Martin (20); 17. Sye Lynch (13); 18. Kyle Offill (11); 19. Tucker Klaasmeyer (18); 20. Hunter Schuerenberg (12)

     

    Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:37.4: 1. David Gravel (1); 2. Rico Abreu (2); 3. Brian Brown (4); 4. Kyle Larson (8); 5. Shane Golobic (3); 6. Cory Eliason (5); 7. Shane Stewart (7); 8. Spencer Bayston (6)

     

    B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:22.8: 1. Logan Schuchart (3); 2. Matt Juhl (1); 3. Brock Zearfoss (4); 4. Carson Macedo (8) / 5. Parker Price-Miller (2); 6. Gio Scelzi (12); 7. Tim Kaeding (6); 8. Paul McMahan (9); 9. Joey Saldana (10); 10. Donny Schatz (7); 11. Danny Dietrich (16); 12. Trey Starks (13); 13. Lynton Jeffrey (19); 14. Josh Baughman (5); 15. Terry McCarl (11); 16. Josh Schneiderman (17); 17. Kerry Madsen (15); 18. Jason Sides (14); 19. Dominic Scelzi (18); 20. Wayne Johnson (20)

     

    A main, 25 Laps, NT: 1. David Gravel (1); 2. Kyle Larson (4); 3. Brad Sweet (10); 4. Rico Abreu (2); 5. Shane Golobic (5); 6. Sheldon Haudenschild (14); 7. Cory Eliason (6); 8. Shane Stewart (7); 9. Logan Schuchart (21); 10. Aaron Reutzel (15); 11. Donny Schatz (25, prov.); 12. James McFadden (13); 13. Carson Macedo (24); 14. Matt Juhl (22); 15. Anthony Macri (9); 16. Brian Brown (3); 17. Sammy Swindell (19); 18. Daryn Pittman (12); 19. Jacob Allen (11); 20. Brock Zearfoss (23); 21. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (16); 22. Sawyer Phillips (20); 23. Brooke Tatnell (18); 24. Colby Copeland (17); 25. Spencer Bayston (8). Lap Leader: Gravel 1-25.  Hard-charger: Schatz.

     

    Unofficial Points Heading into Saturday’s Capitani Classic 

     

    Top Four Locked into Saturday’s Dash… 

     

    1            41          David Gravel      849

    2            57          Kyle Larson        846

    3            87          Aaron Reutzel    821

    4            1S          Logan Schuchart      812

     

    Drivers Lining Heads up in Four Qualifiers transferring the winner to the Dash, and the top four to the main event… 

     

    5            21          Brian Brown      804

    6            24          Rico Abreu         783

    7            2            Carson Macedo 777

    8            71          Spencer Bayston             776

    9            49          Brad Sweet        768

    10          26          Cory Eliason       768

    11          1A          Jacob Allen         753

    12          83          Daryn Pittman   739

    13          9            James McFadden            738

    14          O9         Matt Juhl            734

    15          19          Shane Stewart   725

    16          18          Gio Scelzi            717

    17          17          Sheldon Haudenschild   717

    18          12N       Joey Saldana     713

    19          2KS        Brooke Tatnell   708

    20          3Z          Brock Zearfoss  684

    21          15          Donny Schatz     679

    22          4            Terry McCarl      670

    23          39          Sammy Swindell              667

    24          15H       Sam Hafertepe Jr.           666

    25          17W      Shane Golobic   660

    26          7S          Jason Sides         649

    27          13          Paul McMahan 648

    28          7            Tim Kaeding       646

    29          48          Danny Dietrich  636

    30          3P          Sawyer Phillips  626

    31          17A       Austin McCarl    617

    32          14          Parker Price-Miller          616

    33          17X        Josh Baughman 614

    34          7BC       Tyler Courtney  613

    35          5            Ian Madsen       608

    36          39M      Anthony Macri  604

    37          5C          Colby Copeland 597

    38          49J         Josh Schneiderman        585

    39          2M        Kerry Madsen   570

    40          11K        Kraig Kinser        561

    41          33M      Mason Daniel    545

    42          3            Ayrton Gennetten           532

    43          44S        Trey Starks         499

    44          2C          Wayne Johnson 495

    45          49X        Tim Shaffer        489

    46          83J         Lynton Jeffrey   486

    47          55          Hunter Schuerenberg    470

    48          99          Skylar Gee          410

    49          27          Tucker Klaasmeyer         410

    50          56N       Davey Heskin     403

    51          7TAZ     Tasker Phillips   402

    52          41S        Dominic Scelzi   392

    53          88          Kyle Offill            361

    54          44          Chris Martin      352

    55          9W        Ryan Giles          350

    56          35          Zach Hampton  327

    57          70          Cale Thomas      306

    58          6            Bill Rose              295

    59          14K        Tori Knutson      294

    60          42          Sye Lynch           284

    61          94          Jeff Swindell      279

    62          56          Joe Simbro         273

    63          2K          Kevin Ingle         239

    64          20          AJ Moeller          235

    65          28          Scott Bogucki     120

    66          7X          Justin Henderson            72

    67          64          Scotty Thiel        34

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. David Gravel Prevails on Night #2 of NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!
    2. David Gravel Wins Historic, Unusual Night At Knoxville
    3. David Gravel is Perfect on Toyota Night #2 at the 57th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!
    4. David Gravel Wins in Thrilling Fashion in World of Outlaws Return to Knoxville!
    5. Gravel Powers to Opening Night Win at FVP Knoxville Nationals
    6. David Gravel On Top of Sprint Car World with Triumph at 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s General Stores!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Fayette County Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman dominates Fayette County Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 24H-Mike Harrison, 14.046; 2. 7-Nick Hoffman, 14.158; 3. 36-Kenny Wallace, 14.164; 4. 59R-Jacob Rexing, 14.204; 5. 14-Rick Conoyer, 14.318; 6. K19-Will Krup,...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley wins Fayette County Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 18-Shannon Babb, 13.045; 2. 10-Daryn Klein, 13.081; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley, 13.126; 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 13.211; 5. 78-Chad Zobrist, 13.353; 6. 21-Billy Moyer,...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/14/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52 2 4 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R 3 1 Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 27X 4 2 Anthony Tucker Charleston, IL 55 5 3 Tommy Duncan Metaro, IL 32 6 7 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 7 8 A.J. Cline Troy, MO 17C 8 6 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H 9 9 Andrew Depper 9 10 15 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121 11 10 Dalton...
    Read more
    Previous articleFerguson Tops Round One Points at the Sunoco North South 100
    Next articleFarmer City Raceway Results – 8/14/20

    Related articles

    Sprints, Modifieds, and Late Models Ready for Sunday Night in Terre Haute

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    (Terre Haute, IN) The Terre Haute Action Track, located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute, IN, is ready to continue its strong...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws Returns To Lake Ozark For Jason Johnson Classic Oct. 17

    Lake Ozark Speedway jdearing - 0
    A star-studded field of drivers will compete for the $15,000 top prize ELDON, MO – Aug. 14, 2020 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy...
    Read more

    Kyle Larson Wins Opening Night Of ‘The One and Only’ At Knoxville

    Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
    NIGHT ONE WONDERS: Kyle Larson Continues Dominance At Knoxville Opening night of ‘The One and Only’ sees big shake up in championship points KNOXVILLE, IA –...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. David Gravel Prevails on Night #2 of NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!
    2. David Gravel Wins Historic, Unusual Night At Knoxville
    3. David Gravel is Perfect on Toyota Night #2 at the 57th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!
    4. David Gravel Wins in Thrilling Fashion in World of Outlaws Return to Knoxville!
    5. Gravel Powers to Opening Night Win at FVP Knoxville Nationals
    6. David Gravel On Top of Sprint Car World with Triumph at 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s General Stores!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Nick Hoffman dominates Fayette County Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 24H-Mike Harrison, 14.046; 2. 7-Nick Hoffman, 14.158; 3. 36-Kenny Wallace, 14.164; 4. 59R-Jacob Rexing, 14.204; 5. 14-Rick Conoyer, 14.318; 6. K19-Will Krup,...
    Read more

    Brian Shirley wins Fayette County Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 18-Shannon Babb, 13.045; 2. 10-Daryn Klein, 13.081; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley, 13.126; 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 13.211; 5. 78-Chad Zobrist, 13.353; 6. 21-Billy Moyer,...
    Read more

    Sheppard’s Patience Leads to Herald & Review 100 Win

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    By BZ (Macon, IL) We’ve all heard it before. “Patience is a virtue.” Thursday night at the 40th Annual Herald & Review 100, New Berlin’s...
    Read more

    Brandon Overton Banks $56,000 with USA Nationals Sweep

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Four Nights at Florence Speedway on Deck EVANS, Ga. (08/10/20) – It was a weekend that Brandon Overton will never forget. The driver of the Wells...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com