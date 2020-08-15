David Gravel Streaks to Victory on Night #2 of Knoxville’s “One and Only!” 

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2020) – David Gravel held off Kyle Larson in another classic feature Friday night at the Knoxville Raceway. Gravel’s win came on Night #2 of the “One and Only” featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. The Watertown, Connecticut driver bagged $10,000 for his seventh career win at Knoxville aboard the Jason Johnson Racing #41. Gravel and Larson, who won on Night #1 are joined by Aaron Reutzel and Logan Schuchart in locking themselves into the Dash for Saturday night’s $50,000 to win Brownell’s Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank.

David Gravel shot out early from his starting spot on the pole to lead early in the 25-lap main event. Rico Abreu settled into second, followed by Kyle Larson, Brian Brown and Spencer Bayston.

Gravel entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit, but Brown suffered a flat right rear, bringing a caution. On the double-file restart, Larson hopped the inside berm coming out of turn four and shot across the track, contacting Bayston. The result was fatal left front damage for Bayston, and minor damage to Larson’s top wing.

Gravel shot out again when the green flag fell, while Abreu and Larson battled hard for the second spot. Brad Sweet, who started tenth, moved into fourth. Larson finally found his way by Abreu into second on lap nine, and Sweet followed him into third the next time around.

When Gravel entered lapped traffic again on lap 15, Larson slowly reeled him in the rest of the way. Though none but himself could be on his parallel Thursday night, Larson could not catch the speedy 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion.

Gravel would streak across the line two-tenths of a second ahead of Larson. Sweet held onto third, followed by Abreu and Shane Golobic. Sheldon Haudenschild, Cory Eliason, Shane Stewart, Logan Schuchart and Aaron Reutzel rounded out the top ten. Jacob Allen set quick time over the 63-car field for the second night in a row. Haudenschild, Colby Copeland, Sammy Swindell, Brooke Tatnell, Larson and Sawyer Phillips won heat races. Skylar Gee won the D main, Josh Schneiderman took the C main, and Schuchart claimed the B. Gravel was the Dash winner.

Gravel, Larson, Reutzel and Schuchart lock into Saturday night’s Dash, while the rest will line heads up by points (below) in four Qualifiers. The winners of the 12-lap qualifiers will join the quartet in the Dash, and the top four finishers will transfer to the feature. Fifth through eighth place finishers head to the B, ninth through 12th go to the C, with everyone else heading to the D.

“Paul Silva and Kyle Larson are really good, but when Phillip Dietz and David Gravel are on, we can compete with the best,” said Gravel in Victory Lane. “Tonight it showed. Kyle is a good friend, and he’s making us step up our game. It’s been a struggle this year to get a balance. Tonight we were running well. It was definitely intense. Those lapped cars…who knows where they were going? I know Kyle was close at the end. I know we had a good last lap. I was getting tight on the curb. We’re right where we want to be (for Saturday). We did our job.”

“The racecar was really good,” said Larson. “Especially when I get to traffic, I feel really good. David just did a little better job than me at some points of the early parts when we got to traffic. I couldn’t make enough ground to stay close off of two. It was a good points night for the dash tomorrow. It’s definitely a cool format. I feel like it rewards drivers who move forward when they hit the racetrack. We were able to do that, and it put us in position to go for a big win tomorrow.”

“It feels like a win for us,” said Sweet. “Obviously, we needed a good rebound after last night. This team’s been through a lot. It’s nice to be on the podium. We’ll see where we line up for tomorrow. We changed a lot on the car tonight, and I felt like we were really competitive in the A. We just needed something a little bit better there, so we’ll see what we can do. We need to get through that Qualifier and give these guys a run for their money.”

Tickets are sold out for Saturday’s $50,000 to win Brownell’s Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank! Get live results at KnoxvilleRaceway.com, or view the PPV broadcast at www.DirtVision.com. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws “The One and Only” Night #1 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (2), 15.718; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (42), 15.723; 3. 41, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (46), 15.811; 4. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (28), 15.825; 5. 19, Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK (47), 15.833; 6. 71, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (55), 15.834; 7. O9, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (39), 15.854; 8. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (48), 15.883; 9. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (33), 15.886; 10. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (57), 15.891; 11. 83, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (37), 15.893; 12. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND (3), 15.909; 13. 33M, Mason Daniel, Springville, CA (29), 15.916; 14. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (6), 15.942; 15. 12N, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (13), 15.952; 16. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (40), 15.979; 17. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (1), 15.987; 18. 26, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (32), 16.005; 19. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (4), 16.007; 20. 48, Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA (38), 16.009; 21. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA (58), 16.013; 22. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (44), 16.015; 23. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (20), 16.021; 24. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (19), 16.024; 25. 14, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.054; 26. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (56), 16.055; 27. 49J, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (26), 16.065; 28. 13, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN (31), 16.082; 29. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (16), 16.086; 30. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (15), 16.091; 31. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (49), 16.091; 32. 2, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (7), 16.112; 33. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (23), 16.124; 34. 7, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (12), 16.146; 35. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (59), 16.152; 36. 49X, Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (30), 16.167; 37. 41S, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (25), 16.169; 38. 5C, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (35), 16.172; 39. 88, Kyle Offill, Tracy, CA (17), 16.183; 40. 2KS, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (41), 16.212; 41. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (24), 16.231; 42. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (22), 16.242; 43. 7S, Jason Sides, Bartlett, TN (52), 16.259; 44. 55, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (50), 16.265; 45. 39, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (21), 16.266; 46. 5, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (10), 16.293; 47. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (5), 16.311; 48. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8), 16.350; 49. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (11), 16.364; 50. 27, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS (60), 16.394; 51. 70, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (34), 16.408; 52. 99, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (63), 16.436; 53. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (43), 16.439; 54. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (62), 16.469; 55. 9W, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (53), 16.489; 56. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (61), 16.500; 57. 6, Bill Rose, Plainfield, IN (45), 16.505; 58. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (9), 16.507; 59. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (18), 16.553; 60. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (36), 16.880; 61. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (27), 17.085; 62. 2K, Kevin Ingle, Huron, SD (54), 17.303; 63. 94, Jeff Swindell, Memphis, TN (51), NT.

Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:42.7: 1. Sheldon Haudenschild (3) / 2. Jason Sides (1); 3. Parker Price-Miller (4); 4. Dominic Scelzi (2); 5. Josh Baughman (5); 6. Austin McCarl (9); 7. Jacob Allen (8); 8. Matt Juhl (7); 9. Mason Daniel (6); 10. Ryan Giles (10); 11. Joe Simbro (11)

Heat two (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Colby Copeland (2) / 2. James McFadden (4); 3. Carson Macedo (3); 4. Anthony Macri (6); 5. Brian Brown (8); 6. Aaron Reutzel (7); 7. Danny Dietrich (5); 8. Hunter Schuerenberg (1); 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer (9); 10. Zach Hampton (10); 11. Kevin Ingle (11)

Heat three (started), 10 Laps, 2:44.4: 1. Sammy Swindell (1) / 2. Brock Zearfoss (3); 3. David Gravel (8); 4. Logan Schuchart (5); 5. Shane Golobic (7); 6. Josh Schneiderman (4); 7. Joey Saldana (6); 8. Cale Thomas (9); 9. Kyle Offill (2); 10. Bill Rose (10); DNS – Jeff Swindell

Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:46.0: 1. Brooke Tatnell (2) / 2. Tim Kaeding (3); 3. Rico Abreu (6); 4. Paul McMahan (4); 5. Brad Sweet (7); 6. Ian Madsen (1); 7. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (8); 8. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 9. Tasker Phillips (10); 10. Skylar Gee (9)

Heat five (started), 10 Laps, 2:43.9: 1. Kyle Larson (5) / 2. Wayne Johnson (1); 3. Terry McCarl (3); 4. Shane Stewart (8); 5. Daryn Pittman (7); 6. Ayrton Gennetten (4); 7. Gio Scelzi (6); 8. Kraig Kinser (9); 9. Chris Martin (10); 10. Sye Lynch (2)

Heat six (started), 10 Laps, 2:45.9: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1) / 2. Trey Starks (2); 3. Cory Eliason (6); 4. Spencer Bayston (8); 5. Tim Shaffer (3); 6. Kerry Madsen (5); 7. Donny Schatz (7); 8. Davey Heskin (9); 9. Tyler Courtney (4); 10. Tori Knutson (10)

D main (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.0: 1. Skylar Gee (2); 2. Tucker Klaasmeyer (1); 3. Tasker Phillips (3); 4. Chris Martin (4) / 5. Zach Hampton (6); 6. Ryan Giles (5); 7. Tori Knutson (8); 8. Bill Rose (7); 9. Joe Simbro (9) DNS – Kevin Ingle, Jeff Swindell

C main (started), 10 Laps, 2:52.0: 1. Josh Schneiderman (1); 2. Dominic Scelzi (2); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (7); 4. Wayne Johnson (3) / 5. Tim Shaffer (6); 6. Mason Daniel (4); 7. Tyler Courtney (8); 8. Austin McCarl (10); 9. Ayrton Gennetten (5); 10. Ian Madsen (9); 11. Kraig Kinser (15); 12. Davey Heskin (16); 13. Cale Thomas (14); 14. Skylar Gee (17); 15. Tasker Phillips (19); 16. Chris Martin (20); 17. Sye Lynch (13); 18. Kyle Offill (11); 19. Tucker Klaasmeyer (18); 20. Hunter Schuerenberg (12)

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:37.4: 1. David Gravel (1); 2. Rico Abreu (2); 3. Brian Brown (4); 4. Kyle Larson (8); 5. Shane Golobic (3); 6. Cory Eliason (5); 7. Shane Stewart (7); 8. Spencer Bayston (6)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:22.8: 1. Logan Schuchart (3); 2. Matt Juhl (1); 3. Brock Zearfoss (4); 4. Carson Macedo (8) / 5. Parker Price-Miller (2); 6. Gio Scelzi (12); 7. Tim Kaeding (6); 8. Paul McMahan (9); 9. Joey Saldana (10); 10. Donny Schatz (7); 11. Danny Dietrich (16); 12. Trey Starks (13); 13. Lynton Jeffrey (19); 14. Josh Baughman (5); 15. Terry McCarl (11); 16. Josh Schneiderman (17); 17. Kerry Madsen (15); 18. Jason Sides (14); 19. Dominic Scelzi (18); 20. Wayne Johnson (20)

A main, 25 Laps, NT: 1. David Gravel (1); 2. Kyle Larson (4); 3. Brad Sweet (10); 4. Rico Abreu (2); 5. Shane Golobic (5); 6. Sheldon Haudenschild (14); 7. Cory Eliason (6); 8. Shane Stewart (7); 9. Logan Schuchart (21); 10. Aaron Reutzel (15); 11. Donny Schatz (25, prov.); 12. James McFadden (13); 13. Carson Macedo (24); 14. Matt Juhl (22); 15. Anthony Macri (9); 16. Brian Brown (3); 17. Sammy Swindell (19); 18. Daryn Pittman (12); 19. Jacob Allen (11); 20. Brock Zearfoss (23); 21. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (16); 22. Sawyer Phillips (20); 23. Brooke Tatnell (18); 24. Colby Copeland (17); 25. Spencer Bayston (8). Lap Leader: Gravel 1-25. Hard-charger: Schatz.

Unofficial Points Heading into Saturday’s Capitani Classic

Top Four Locked into Saturday’s Dash…

1 41 David Gravel 849

2 57 Kyle Larson 846

3 87 Aaron Reutzel 821

4 1S Logan Schuchart 812

Drivers Lining Heads up in Four Qualifiers transferring the winner to the Dash, and the top four to the main event…

5 21 Brian Brown 804

6 24 Rico Abreu 783

7 2 Carson Macedo 777

8 71 Spencer Bayston 776

9 49 Brad Sweet 768

10 26 Cory Eliason 768

11 1A Jacob Allen 753

12 83 Daryn Pittman 739

13 9 James McFadden 738

14 O9 Matt Juhl 734

15 19 Shane Stewart 725

16 18 Gio Scelzi 717

17 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 717

18 12N Joey Saldana 713

19 2KS Brooke Tatnell 708

20 3Z Brock Zearfoss 684

21 15 Donny Schatz 679

22 4 Terry McCarl 670

23 39 Sammy Swindell 667

24 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 666

25 17W Shane Golobic 660

26 7S Jason Sides 649

27 13 Paul McMahan 648

28 7 Tim Kaeding 646

29 48 Danny Dietrich 636

30 3P Sawyer Phillips 626

31 17A Austin McCarl 617

32 14 Parker Price-Miller 616

33 17X Josh Baughman 614

34 7BC Tyler Courtney 613

35 5 Ian Madsen 608

36 39M Anthony Macri 604

37 5C Colby Copeland 597

38 49J Josh Schneiderman 585

39 2M Kerry Madsen 570

40 11K Kraig Kinser 561

41 33M Mason Daniel 545

42 3 Ayrton Gennetten 532

43 44S Trey Starks 499

44 2C Wayne Johnson 495

45 49X Tim Shaffer 489

46 83J Lynton Jeffrey 486

47 55 Hunter Schuerenberg 470

48 99 Skylar Gee 410

49 27 Tucker Klaasmeyer 410

50 56N Davey Heskin 403

51 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 402

52 41S Dominic Scelzi 392

53 88 Kyle Offill 361

54 44 Chris Martin 352

55 9W Ryan Giles 350

56 35 Zach Hampton 327

57 70 Cale Thomas 306

58 6 Bill Rose 295

59 14K Tori Knutson 294

60 42 Sye Lynch 284

61 94 Jeff Swindell 279

62 56 Joe Simbro 273

63 2K Kevin Ingle 239

64 20 AJ Moeller 235

65 28 Scott Bogucki 120

66 7X Justin Henderson 72

67 64 Scotty Thiel 34

