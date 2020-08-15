Ferguson Tops Round One Points at the Sunoco North South 100

– Chris Ferguson sits on top of points after the first round of heats at Florence Speedway for the Sunoco North South 100 before rain showers caused the postponement of round two heats.

The first heat in round one would see Shane Clanton charge from the third starting spot to take the win. Mike Marlar, winner of Thursday night’s North-South Shootout, came from the inside of row number three to take the runner-up spot behind Clanton as sixth starting Josh Richards was third.

The second heat in round one was a terrific battle for the lead as Chris Ferguson emerged from his seventh starting position to claim the victory. Kent Robinson started from the pole and ran second to Ferguson. First time Florence visitor, Ross Bailes charging from his 10th starting position to claim third at the finish.

The third heat in round one would see the first pole sitter claim a win as Tim McCreadie lead all the way for the win. Former Florence Speedway track champion, Jason Jameson ran second with eighth starting Billy Moyer Jr. passing several cars to finish in third.

The fourth heat in round one saw LOLMDS Rookie-of-the-Year contender Tyler Bruening take the victory after roaring to the lead on the opening lap. Bruening pulled away for a dominating victory over current LOLMDS Championship Points leader Jimmy Owens, who finished second after starting sixth. Devin Moran advanced two spots during the race to come home in third.

The fifth heat in round one would see four-time Series Champion Earl Pearson Jr. lead wire-to-wire to pick up the victory. With his Florence Speedway debut this week, Ricky Thornton Jr. finished second in the final heat of round one. Dale McDowell roared from the inside of row number five to take third spot at the checkers.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil

Friday, August 14th, 2020

Florence Speedway – Union, KY

Penske Race Shocks Round 1 Heat Race #1 Finish: 1. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[6]; 4. 76-Brandon Overton[10]; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce[1]; 6. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[8]; 7. 56C-Colton Horner[7]; 8. 7W-Ricky Weiss[9]; 9. 1G-Devin Gilpin[11]; 10. 11R-Josh Rice[4]; 11. 13W-David Webb[2]

FK Rod Ends Round 1 Heat Race #2 Finish: 1. 22F-Chris Ferguson[7]; 2. 7R-Kent Robinson[1]; 3. 1B-Ross Bailes[10]; 4. 20B-Todd Brennan[5]; 5. 0-Scott Bloomquist[8]; 6. 94M-Jason Miller[6]; 7. 8-Kyle Strickler[4]; 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport[11]; 9. 17D-Zack Dohm[9]; 10. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 11. 79-Kyle Hardy[3]

Simpson Race Products Round 1 Heat Race #3 Finish: 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 12J-Jason Jameson[3]; 3. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[8]; 4. 11J-Drew Armstrong[2]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 6. 50-Shanon Buckingham[11]; 7. 18D-Daulton Wilson[4]; 8. 17ST-Shannon Thornsberry[5]; 9. 83-Scott James[9]; 10. 21P-Kirk Phillips[10]; 11. 17T-Tim Vance[7]

Ohlins Shocks Round 1 Heat Race #4 Finish: 1. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[5]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 6. 49G-Billy Green[2]; 7. 1M-Connor Meade[1]; 8. 51M-Joey Moriarty[3]; 9. 18L-Trevor Landrum[9]; 10. 33J-Jesse Lay[10]

Sunoco Race Fuels Round 1 Heat #5 Finish: 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[9]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[8]; 5. 28X-Tyler Carpenter[7]; 6. 22L-Skyller Lewis[10]; 7. 21H-Robby Hensley[5]; 8. 32S-Chad Stapleton[3]; 9. 20C-Tristan Chamberlain[2]; 10. 8A-Curt Addison[6]

Penske Race Shocks Round 2 Heat Race #1 Lineup:

Row Inside Outside 1 50 Shanon Buckingham – Morristown, TN 18L Trevor Landrum – Erlanger, KY 2 40B Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL 25Z Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA 3 22F Chris Ferguson – Mt. Holly, NC 2S Stormy Scott – Las Cruces, NM 4 16 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA 32S Chad Stapleton – Edinburgh, IN 5 25 Shane Clanton – Zebulon, GA 81E Tanner English – Benton, KY 6 39 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY

FK Rod Ends Round 2 Heat Race #2 Lineup:

Row Inside Outside 1 49 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA 21P Kirk Phillips – Ashland, KY 2 1T Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX 28X Tyler Carpenter – Parkersburg, WV 3 56C Colton Horner – Katy, TX 94M Jason Miller – Berryville, VA 4 17ST Shannon Thornsberry – Martin, KY 51M Joey Moriarty – Denver, NC 5 20C Tristan Chamberlain – Richmond, IN 13W David Webb – Nicholasville, KY 6 7R Kent Robinson – Bloomington, IN



Simpson Race Products Round 2 Heat Race #3 Lineup:

Row Inside Outside 1 1G Devin Gilpin – Columbus, IN 1B Ross Bailes – Clover, SC 2 83 Scott James – Lawrenceburg, IN 71 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN 3 8A Curt Addison – Florence, KY 14 Josh Richards – Shinnston, WV 4 20B Todd Brennan – Zanesville, OH 18D Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC 5 49G Billy Green – Walton, KY 1 Earl Pearson Jr – Jacksonville, FL 6 32 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL

Ohlins Shocks Round 2 Heat Race #4 Lineup:

Row Inside Outside 1 22L Skyller Lewis – Brownstown, IN 76 Brandon Overton – Evans, GA 2 17D Zack Dohm – Cross Lanes, WV 21 Billy Moyer Jr – Batesville, AR 3 20 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN 21H Robby Hensley – Walton, KY 4 157 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN 8 Kyle Strickler – Mooresville, NC 5 12J Jason Jameson – Lawrenceburg, IN 1M Connor Meade – Clay City, KY

Sunoco Race Fuels Round 2 Heat #5 Lineup:

Row Inside Outside 1 33J Jesse Lay – Walton, KY 17M Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA 2 7W Ricky Weiss – Headingley, MB 0 Scott Bloomquist – Mooresburg, TN 3 17T Tim Vance – Clover, SC 9 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH 4 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr – Adel, IA 11R Josh Rice – Verona, KY 5 79 Kyle Hardy – Linden, VA 11J Drew Armstrong – Alexander, AR