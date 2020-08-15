Jim DenHamer’s photos from Fayette County Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
Pos
Start
Driver
Hometown
Car
1
5
Billy Knebel
Pocahontas, IL
52
2
4
Ryan Hamilton
Fairview Heights, IL
58R
3
1
Kyle Helmick
Smithton, IL
27X
4
2
Anthony Tucker
Charleston, IL
55
5
3
Tommy Duncan
Metaro, IL
32
6
7
Cole Queathem
Troy, MO
82Q
7
8
A.J. Cline
Troy, MO
17C
8
6
Cale Hartnagel
Pocahontas, IL
29H
9
9
Andrew Depper
9
10
15
Deece Schwartz
Ashmore, IL
121
11
10
Dalton...
