Fuqua, Poe, Campbell, Raffurty, and Russell Victorious at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayAugust 15, 2020For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) It was a comfortable summer evening for championship racing at Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday as 93 drivers and teams checked in for competition. On hand were 21 A-Mods, 17 Street Stocks, 21 B-Mods, 19 Mod-Lites, and 15 Pure Stocks.

During the program, 17 events were completed, which included 12 preliminary heat races to sort out passing points to settle the lineups for the five main events. As the season draws to a close, several tight point’s battles took place to keep things tight for the championships

Pure Stocks Recap, Heat Races: A pair of Pure Stock events began the night’s competition with Austin Story picking up a victory over Scott Pullen and Danny O’Doniel. Jonathan Evans bested Bobby Russell and Gale Harper for the heat two victory. Feature: Bobby Russell and Jonathan Evans earned the front row for the 15-lap Pure Stock a-main to kick off the second half of the program. Russell grabbed the early lead over Evans and Scott Pullen at the start of the race. Yellow flew on lap four for debris with Russell in command still over Evans, Pullen, Reiff, and James Mirts. By lap eight, Russell’s lead over Evans grew to five car lengths but a single-car spin slowed the race on lap nine. On the restart, Evans stayed in contention as the laps wound down. A late-race caution setup a green, white, and checkered flag finish as Russell fended off a late race-race surge from Evans to take his second-consecutive Pure Stock feature. Evans ran a close second with Pullen third, Mirts fourth, and Reiff fifth.

Mod-Lites Recap, Heat Races: Mod-Lites ran a pair of quick heat races for their program with Michael Raffurty collecting the win over Kevin White and David Raffurty for heat one as Dillon Raffurty returned with a win in heat two over Donnie Dannar and Garrett Stonum. Feature: Michael and Dillon Raffurty began the 20-lap Mod-Lite main from row one for their main event. Dillon Raffurty began pulling away immediately by lap three until a caution flew to slow the race. Another quick caution flew at lap four with Dillon Raffurty leading Michael Raffurty and Donnie Dannar. Ed Griggs and David Raffurty also ran strong inside the top five. Caution again flew at lap 10 for a single-car incident as Dillon Raffurty went back to work up front. Raffurty continued to lead through lap 15 just as Michael Raffurty suffered mechanical failure and bringing out another caution. On the restart Dannar and Griggs closed in on Dillon Raffurty to make it a three-car race for the win but in the end, Dillon Raffurty picked up his tenth feature win of the year. Dannar finished a strong second with Griggs in third. David Raffurty held on to fourth while Travis Alexander advanced to fifth.

B-Mods Recap, Heat Races: Three heats sorted out the B-Mod action with Mexico, Missouri’s Cole Campbell taking the win from sixth on the grid over Wesley Brown. Jacob Ebert, in a fight for the championship again this year, took the win in heat two ahead of Rick Beebe. Derek Nevels rolled to the final heat win over sixth-starting Sebastian Wolfenbarger in second. Feature: Cole Campbell and Sebastian Wolfenbarger of Blue Springs began the night’s 20-lap B-Mod main on row one. After a false start, Campbell set out in search of his second win of the season at CMS in the B-Mods. Campbell shot out to an early lead with Ebert and Wolfenbarger behind him, but caution waved on lap three and again at lap five to slow the field. Campbell stayed well in control at the halfway point as Brad Smith began to ease forward, grabbing second from Ebert by lap 11. By the next circuit, Smith began closing in on Campbell’s lead and by lap 13, took the lead from Campbell for a moment as the two ran a close race. By lap 14, Campbell was back out front as Ebert looked on in third. For the final laps it was clean to the end in a fantastic run to the finish as Campbell took the win over Smith even though he was slowed off turn four by a slower car. It was Campbell’s second win of the season. Smith was second with Ebert in third. Wolfenbarger ran a fantastic race as the youngster recorded his best finish of the season in fourth with Jeff Douty in fifth.

Street Stock Recap, Heat Races: Zach Zeugin came from fourth in the opening Street Stock heat ahead of Dallas White of Centerview. The final heat went to current point’s leader Aaron Poe who bested last week’s feature winner, Clayton Campbell, for the win. Feature: Zach Zeugin of Fair Play, Missouri earned the pole position for the 20-lap Street Stock a-main alongside of perennial point’s champion Aaron Poe. Zeugin grabbed the early lead bringing Poe, Joe Walker, and Cody Frazon with him inside the top four. Poe closed in on the leader by lap five as the two cars tried to pull away from the field. On lap eight, Poe moved to the low side of Zeugin in turn two and grabbed the lead by turn three. Shortly after, at the halfway point, caution flew for a single-car spin as Poe led Frazon, Prevete and Zeugin the next time around on the green flag. With five laps remaining Poe built a six-car length advantage over Frazon who was well in front of a great battel with Prevete and Zeugin with Walker in fifth. For the final five laps, Poe went unchallenged and went on to take the win and the track championship for the season. Frazon was second with Prevete prevailing over Zeugin for third, Campbell finished fifth.

A-Mods Recap, Heat Races: A-Mods closed out the preliminary action with a trio of heat races. Dustin Hodges dominated for the heat one victory over Brian Johnson while a pair of former CMS past champions raced for the heat two win as Gunner Martin won over Terry Schultz. The final heat of the night went to Kevin Blackburn in a great battle over Darron Fuqua. Feature: Dustin Hodges and Brian Johnson garnered the most passing points for the start of the 25-lap A-Mod main event to close the night. Hodges led early but Brian Johnson battled back to lead just after a caution early for Kevin Blackburn, who ultimately retired from the event. Gunner Martin joined in on the top three by lap five as the trio pulled away from the rest of the field. Meanwhile, Chad Lyle, Darron Fuqua and Shad Badder also had a strong race going for fourth. Martin pressured Johnson for the lead by lap eight and slid the leader in turn four leaving the leader nowhere to go with heavy contact between the two. Hodges then moved up to challenge for the lead, but caution flew at lap 13 for Johnson as his car came to a halt in turn two in the hot lane to draw a caution. On the restart it was Martin, Hodges, Fuqua, Wille, and Lile. Martin held a four-car length advantage over Fuqua by lap 17, who was using an extreme high line to maintain second. Dean Wille moved to third around Hodges by lap 19. Terry Schultz advanced from 21st on the field to move to sixth by lap 20 as the laps clicked off green. At lap 22, the caution flew again, for a single-car incident in turn four to setup a three-lap dash to the finish. However, just when it looked like Martin would grab the win, his car slowed off turn four at the white flag, collecting the 31 of Brad Smith in the process. The race then went back to a green, white, and checkered flag finish with Fuqua now leading Wille and Hodges. Wille moved up to challenge at the White flag as the pair touched in turn two for the win but Fuqua held on for an exciting victory. Wille was second at the line with Hodges third, Lyle fourth, and Terry Schultz all the way to fifth by conclusion of the race.

Next up, August 22, special event with the POWRi War Sprint League (wingless sprints) plus weekly championship racing featuring A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks (no Street Stocks next week). Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

Adult Admission $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40, regardless of age.

Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) implemented a face covering mandate for the county. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Click here to read the exact wording of the mandate so you can decide for yourself regarding masks.

Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway

August 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprint League – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!)

August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stocks! Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Track Points Night)

September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites.

September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1 (Support Classes for Weekend TBA)

September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods

A-Main Results from 8-15-20. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

A-Mods, A Feature, 25 Laps

1. 87-Darron Fuqua[7]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[13]; 3. 22H-Dustin Hodges[1]; 4. 33-Chad Lyle[3]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[21]; 6. 29X-Dennis Elliott[16]; 7. 88-Jimmy Dowell[12]; 8. 55-Colson Kirk[9]; 9. 17K-Kyle Westerhold[11]; 10. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[19]; 11. 311-John Baker[14]; 12. 7-Anthony Tanner[17]; 13. 17-Rod Cordon[10]; 14. 14B-Matt Bonine[15]; 15. 13R-John Rathgeber[18]; 16. (DNF) 75-Gunner Martin[4]; 17. (DNF) 31-Brad Smith[8]; 18. (DNF) 73B-Shad Badder[6]; 19. (DNF) 97K-Brian Johnson[2]; 20. (DNF) 95JR-Johnny Wyman[20]; 21. (DNF) 16S-Kevin Blackburn[5]

Street Stocks, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon[6]; 3. 25XXX-Jay Prevete[7]; 4. 35Z-Zach Zeugin[1]; 5. 68M-Joe Walker[3]; 6. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[9]; 7. 30C-Clayton Campbell[5]; 8. 27-John Brooks[10]; 9. 10-Marc Carter[12]; 10. 14-Larry Ferris[11]; 11. 5H-Eric Hammons[8]; 12. 3-Allen Perryman[13]; 13. 51-Randy Jester[14]; 14. 254-Dallas White[4]; 15. (DNS) 05-Dale Berry; 16. (DNS) M20-Michael Mullins; 17. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick.

B Mods, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 22C-Cole Campbell[1]; 2. 99S-Brad Smith[7]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[3]; 4. 14S-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[2]; 5. 77-Jeff Douty[11]; 6. 88-Derek Nevels[4]; 7. 8R-Chris Giles[9]; 8. 27D-Larry Drake[16]; 9. 29-Chris Spalding[13]; 10. 11P-Jeremy Price[14]; 11. 37-Wesley Brown[6]; 12. 42M-Jake Makings[12]; 13. 50-Shannon Bardwell Sr[19]; 14. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Steeter[8]; 15. (DNF) 7B-Rick Beebe[5]; 16. (DNF) 7TW-Tyler Wood[18]; 17. (DNF) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[20]; 18. (DNF) 99-Jeff Lockard[17]; 19. (DNF) 99M-Skyler Nolker[15]; 20. (DNS) 49-Patrick Royalty; 21. (DNS) 05-Jeremy Lile

Mod-Lites, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[2]; 2. 171-Donnie Dannar[5]; 3. 47-Ed Griggs[10]; 4. 64-David Raffurty[3]; 5. 36-Travis Alexander[7]; 6. 98-Jeff Raffurty[11]; 7. 33-Kevin White[4]; 8. 75-Justin Raffurty[19]; 9. 34-Tyler Furrell[9]; 10. 4K-Garrett Stonum[6]; 11. 3-Nathan Wolfe[12]; 12. 111-Charlie Laizure[8]; 13. 17-Kyle Guy[14]; 14. 73-Anthony Kerr[13]; 15. 92-Michael Everhart[16]; 16. (DNF) 41-Michael Raffurty[1]; 17. (DNF) 48G-Jake Glenn[17]; 18. (DNF) 3XL-Josh Guy[15]; 19. (DNF) 16-William Bergstrom[18]

Pure Stocks, A Feature, 15 Laps

1. 38-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[2]; 3. 31-Scott Pullen[4]; 4. 39-James Mirts[6]; 5. 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 6. 2E-Steve Evans[8]; 7. 2B-Brian Cox[11]; 8. 22-Dustin Dillon[12]; 9. M87-Mallory Stiffler[15]; 10. F86-Blaine Nolker[10]; 11. 72-Danny O’Doniel[7]; 12. 28JR-Gale Harper[5]; 13. 30K-Cameron Kelly[14]; 14. (DNF) 14-Sandy Tanner[13]; 15. (DNF) 3X-Austin Story[3]