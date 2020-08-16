More
    Nick Hoffman continued his DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals domination with Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 victory!

    Nick Hoffman – Jacob Dearing photo

    For the second consecutive season, Nick Hoffman has now eclipsed the eight-win mark in Feature racing action with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.

    Only a driver’s eight-best finishes are taken into consideration for the overall points standings; Hoffman’s eight best will now all be wins in his quest for a third Summit Modified championship.

    Another dominant, flag-to-flag victory for the Mooresville, NC-driver came on Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, as he drove the Federated Auto Parts Elite Chassis #7 to victory for his third Summit Modified victory in five days.

    “I spent a lot of nights up in these grandstands watching my dad win, and I stood right there as a junior flagman,” Hoffman recalled in Victory Lane about his aspirations as a young race fan. “It’s really cool to come back here and put the Federated Auto Parts car in Victory Lane at Federated Auto Parts Raceway.”

    Jumping to the lead right from the drop of the green, Hoffman held off the early challenges from one of his own customers at Elite Chassis, Will Krup. Krup displayed a very well-handling hot rod early, but Hoffman was just too strong.

    He led the field around through several cautions and restarts, even a red flag at one point. It just didn’t seem to matter what he got thrown at him, Hoffman was not going to be denied Saturday night.

    UP NEXT
    The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals action continues Sunday from the Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL for Round #21 – 25 laps and $1,500 to the winner. Catch every lap broadcasted LIVE on DIRTVision.com presented by Drydene.

    Qualifying Flight-A

    1. 7-Nick Hoffman, 14.185; 2. 24-Zeke McKenzie, 14.437; 3. 1A-Steve Meyer, 14.482; 4. 3L-Jeff Leka, 14.537; 5. 36E-Danny Ems, 14.629; 6. 14-Billy Smith, 14.698; 7. 77-Rick Stevenson, 14.746; 8. 21-Randy Dickman, 14.873; 9. 327-Chuck Goodman, 15.006

    Qualifying Flight-B
    1. K19-Will Krup, 13.967; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace, 14.289; 3. 1D-Dean Hoffman, 14.492; 4. 14C-Rick Conoyer, 14.595; 5. OX-Steve Picou, 14.612; 6. 4T-Jake Trebilcock, 14.959; 7. O-Tim Hancock, 15.007; 8. 94-Austin Rettig, 99.999

    Qualifying Flight-C
    1. P27-Brody Pompe, 14.287; 2. 18L-Michael Long, 14.32; 3. 59R-Jacob Rexing, 14.38; 4. 10X-Jim Black, 14.513; 5. 99-Hunt Gossum, 14.561; 6. 4G-Paul Schremph, 14.886; 7. 44-Rich Lentz, 14.948; 8. 2-Jessy Snyders, 99.999

    Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 9 Transfer
    1. 7-Nick Hoffman [1]; 2. 1A-Steve Meyer [3]; 3. 36E-Danny Ems [5]; 4. 24-Zeke McKenzie [2]; 5. 3L-Jeff Leka [4]; 6. 327-Chuck Goodman [9]; 7. 21-Randy Dickman [8]; 8. 14-Billy Smith [6]; 9. 77-Rick Stevenson [7]

    Heat #2 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 9 Transfer
    1. K19-Will Krup [1]; 2. 14C-Rick Conoyer [4]; 3. 1D-Dean Hoffman [3]; 4. 36-Kenny Wallace [2]; 5. OX-Steve Picou [5]; 6. 4T-Jake Trebilcock [6]; 7. O-Tim Hancock [7]; 8. 94-Austin Rettig [8]

    Heat #3 – Flight (C) (8 Laps) – Top 9 Transfer
    1. 18L-Michael Long [2]; 2. 99-Hunt Gossum [5]; 3. P27-Brody Pompe [1]; 4. 59R-Jacob Rexing [3]; 5. 10X-Jim Black [4]; 6. 4G-Paul Schremph [6]; 7. 44-Rich Lentz [7]; 8. 2-Jessy Snyders [8]

    Feature (25 Laps)
    1. 7-Nick Hoffman [1][]; 2. K19-Will Krup [2][]; 3. 1A-Steve Meyer [4][]; 4. 14C-Rick Conoyer [5][]; 5. 1D-Dean Hoffman [8][]; 6. 36E-Danny Ems [7][]; 7. 99-Hunt Gossum [6][]; 8. 36-Kenny Wallace [11][]; 9. 10X-Jim Black [15][]; 10. 59R-Jacob Rexing [12][]; 11. 3L-Jeff Leka [13][]; 12. 327-Chuck Goodman [16][]; 13. 4T-Jake Trebilcock [17][]; 14. 24-Zeke McKenzie [10][]; 15. 4G-Paul Schremph [18][]; 16. 21-Randy Dickman [19][]; 17. 44-Rich Lentz [21][]; 18. OX-Steve Picou [14][]; 19. O-Tim Hancock [20][]; 20. P27-Brody Pompe [9][]; 21. 18L-Michael Long [3][]; 22. 14-Billy Smith [22][]; 23. 94-Austin Rettig [23][]; 24. 2-Jessy Snyders [24][]; 25. 77-Rick Stevenson [25][]

    KSE Hard Charger Award: 10X-Jim Black[+6]

