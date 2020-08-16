More
    Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20

    Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    4
    		 Dakota Traver (47)
    Trivoli, Il.    		 40
    2
    2
    		 Keith Siegel (M68)
    Elmwood, Il.    		 38
    3
    5
    		 Trebor Henson (5jr) 37
    4
    10
    		 Michael Mennel (21P)
    Peoria, Il.    		 36
    5
    3
    		 Jason Oppe (0P)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 35
    6
    7
    		 Robert Simpson (35)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 34
    7
    1
    		 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
    Pekin, Il.    		 33
    8
    9
    		 Matt Parrott (120) 32
    9
    12
    		 James Carter(r) (369) 31
    10
    15
    		 Brandon Traver (27) 30
    11
    8
    		 Bryon Ray (NO7)
    Marquette Heights, Il.    		 29
    12
    13
    		 Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
    Peoria, Il.    		 28
    13
    11
    		 Mike Wells(r) (A4)
    Washington, Il.    		 27
    14
    14
    		 Derek Roberts (29B)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 26
    15
    6
    		 Barry Sauder (289) 25
    DNS
    16
    		 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    4
    		 Dallas Strauch (24D) 40
    2
    2
    		 Kenny Butterfield (24) 38
    3
    6
    		 Jay Mariuzza (5)
    Pekin, Il.    		 37
    4
    7
    		 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
    Pekin, Il.    		 36
    5
    5
    		 Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 35
    6
    3
    		 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
    Peoria, Il.    		 34
    7
    9
    		 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
    Brimfield, Il.    		 33
    8
    10
    		 Jon Hancock (28h) 32
    9
    11
    		 Travis Smith (9) 31
    10
    8
    		 Blake Dotson(r) (18b)
    Macomb, Il.    		 30
    11
    1
    		 Billy Snider (88B)
    Elmwood, Il.    		 29
    12
    12
    		 Mark Burgess Jr (MJ3)
    Pekin, Il.    		 28

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    4
    		 Todd Bennett (T2)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 40
    2
    3
    		 Roger Rebholz (10)
    Sparland, Il.    		 38
    3
    8
    		 Charles Hess (40)
    Peoria, Il.    		 37
    4
    5
    		 Matt Murphy(r) (8) 36
    5
    2
    		 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
    Milford, Il.    		 35
    6
    7
    		 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 34
    7
    1
    		 Russ Adams (74) 33
    DNS
    6
    		 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
    Peoria, Il.    		 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    1
    		 Charles Hess (97)
    Peoria, Il.    		 40
    2
    5
    		 Nick Neville (555) 38
    3
    2
    		 Nash Hilmes (1)
    Walnut, Il.    		 37
    4
    6
    		 Donovan Lodge (32)
    Andover, Il.    		 36
    5
    4
    		 Noah Faw (89)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 35
    6
    8
    		 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
    Peoria, Il.    		 34
    7
    3
    		 Billy Puckett (18)
    Metamora, Il.    		 33
    8
    7
    		 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 32
    9
    9
    		 Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 31
    10
    11
    		 Brian Kidder (20)
    Metamora, Il.    		 30
    DNS
    10
    		 Brody Mosher (36M) 0
    DNS
    12
    		 Matt Pepmeyer (9P) 0
    DNS
    13
    		 Trevor Neville (777) 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    2
    		 Peter Odell (37)
    Streator, Il.    		 40
    2
    1
    		 Josh Hetherington (15h) 38
    3
    5
    		 Jeff Hartzell (5H)
    Kingston, Il.    		 37
    4
    3
    		 Wally Zander (68)
    Pekin, Il.    		 36
    5
    9
    		 Seth Studnicka (5)
    Chillicote, Il.    		 35
    6
    6
    		 Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 34
    7
    7
    		 Ben Odell(r) (36)
    Marseilles, Il.    		 33
    8
    4
    		 Tyler Etherton (35)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 32
    DNS
    8
    		 Greg Roberts (15)
    Metamora, Il.    		 0
