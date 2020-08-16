Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Trebor Henson (5jr)
|37
|4
|
10
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Jason Oppe (0P)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Robert Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
1
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Matt Parrott (120)
|32
|9
|
12
|James Carter(r) (369)
|31
|10
|
15
|Brandon Traver (27)
|30
|11
|
8
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Dawn Mennel(r) (21F)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
11
|Mike Wells(r) (A4)
Washington, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
6
|Barry Sauder (289)
|25
|DNS
|
16
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
|40
|2
|
2
|Kenny Butterfield (24)
|38
|3
|
6
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
3
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Jon Hancock (28h)
|32
|9
|
11
|Travis Smith (9)
|31
|10
|
8
|Blake Dotson(r) (18b)
Macomb, Il.
|30
|11
|
1
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|29
|12
|
12
|Mark Burgess Jr (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|28
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
8
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Matt Murphy(r) (8)
|36
|5
|
2
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|34
|7
|
1
|Russ Adams (74)
|33
|DNS
|
6
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Nick Neville (555)
|38
|3
|
2
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
10
|Brody Mosher (36M)
|0
|DNS
|
12
|Matt Pepmeyer (9P)
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Trevor Neville (777)
|0
Street Stocks A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Josh Hetherington (15h)
|38
|3
|
5
|Jeff Hartzell (5H)
Kingston, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Wally Zander (68)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
9
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|33
|8
|
4
|Tyler Etherton (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|DNS
|
8
|Greg Roberts (15)
Metamora, Il.
|0