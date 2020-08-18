More
    Lucas Oil Raceway & Indiana State Fairgrounds To Come Alive With Racing This Weekend

    (Indianapolis, IN) The Circle City comes alive with racecars of all types this coming Friday-Sunday, August 21-23, giving race fans plenty of great entertainment options. In addition to the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, open wheel fans will have the chance to watch action at Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday and Saturday, while the Hoosier 100 makes its return on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Tickets are still available for the three grassroots events.

    For fans of short track racing, it all begins on Friday night, August 21 at Lucas Oil Raceway with the “Dave Steele Carb Night Classic” for the USAC Silver Crown Cars. The 100-lap race for the Champ Cars will be the evening’s nightcap at 9:00 PM, while the stars of Road To Indy’s USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 cars will be on track starting at 6:45 for feature action. Full information on Friday night’s event, including times and ticket info, can be found at www.trackenterprises.com.

    The second half of Lucas Oil Raceway’s doubleheader will be on Saturday night, August 22 as Sprint Cars & Midgets pace the .686 mile asphalt oval. The “Night Before The 500” event will see B-Main/Feature action at 8 PM. Entry lists for both types of cars are very strong, as full fields are expected. For advance sale tickets and more info on Saturday night’s program, visit www.lucasoilraceway.com.

    “We are thrilled to be celebrating this special race weekend with two great nights of open-wheel racing.  This weekend surely won’t disappoint race fans,” stated Lucas Oil Raceway General Manager Kasey Coler.

    Rounding out the weekend will be the return of the “Hoosier 100” from the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. It’s a great bonus for race fans and teams, as it looked as if 2019’s edition was going to be the last. The USAC Silver Crown Cars are scheduled to race their 100-lap event at 8 PM, while those arriving early in the afternoon will be able to watch this year’s running of the Indianapolis 500 from the grandstands on a 10’ x 17’ jumbo screen in addition to practice and Hoosier 100 qualifying. Advance sale tickets for the Indy Mile event are available online at www.usactickets.com.

    “This weekend will feature a great mix of different types of racecars at two great facilities. I think racefans will be highly entertained all weekend,” said Track Enterprises promoter Bob Sargent.

    The events are being held with strict policing of head count limits and sanitation guidelines in accordance with the CDC and state and local policies. Attendees are required to wear masks upon entry.

