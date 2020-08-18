Rempfer Memorial Championship Night set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway oval

– While much of attention this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway will be on the 3rd annual Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire, not to be overshadowed is Championship Saturday Night on the dirt track.

Champions in each of the four Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series classes will be crowned at the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Springfield.

It’s also Public Safety Appreciation Night as all Police, Fire and Rescue personnel are admitted free to the Speedway with ID. Hot laps at the dirt track start at 6:30 with racing at 7:05.

For what could be an epic Saturday of racing, those purchasing Saturday tickets to the off road event or three-day off road passes will be admitted free to the dirt track action.

“It’s always a special night when we crown our division champions and their season’s worth of hard work is rewarded,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy a full day of high-level racing, with two different styles of competition, this Saturday definitely is that opportunity.”

The largest dose of mystery surrounds the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model championship chase, where Cole Henson is attempting to end Johnny Fennewald’s reign of title runs at three. Henson, of Russellville, has yet to win a feature this season but has been a model of consistency with nine top-five finishes in 11 events.

Fennewald, of Appleton City, dug himself a deep hole early in the season with two DNFs, but has won four features to climb back into contention. He trails Henson by 21 points entering the finale with Larry Ferris of Nevada also still in the hunt as he trails Henson by 40.

The next-closest points battle is in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division where Lebanon’s Kris Jackson is 42 points in front of Springfield’s JC Morton.

Things are more comfortable for the other two leaders. Robbie Reed of Mexico is 79 points clear of Nevada’s Chase Domer in the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds. Stoutland’s Derek Brown, a six-time feature winner, has all but clinched in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks as he holds a 105-point command over Wheatland’s Toby Ott.

The program is named to honor Harold “Rowdy” Rempfer and his wife, Julia, who were killed in an automobile accident two years ago. Rowdy was the mayor of Wheatland and he and Julia both worked at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Kids club pit tour: The Frogs Signs Junior Fan Club Kids Pit Tour also continues as eight lucky kids will get to tour the pits before the races with flagman Mike Striegel to get an up-close look at the cars and drivers. The tour will be from 5:15-6 p.m. and then the kids will get to attend the drivers’ meeting before going back to the grandstands.

Youngsters ages 5-12 can sign up from 4-5 p.m. on the midway, next to the gift shop trailer on the south end of the midway. Parents will have to sign a waiver form allowing the kids to go into the pits for the tour.

“Beat the Heat, Sit in a Suite” again: The “Beat the Heat” special will continue at the dirt track with individual suite tickets available at $24 apiece. Spectators can sit in air-conditioned comfort or view the action from seats outside, overlooking the front stretch. Contact admissions director Nichole McMillan (417) 282-5984 for more info.

Dirt track ticket prices:

(Free admission with Saturday Off Road ticket or 3-day pass)

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $30

Individual suite tickets $24

Off Road action begins Friday: The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by General Tire features the top off-road short course drivers in the world. Classes in action will include Pro 2, Pro Lite, Pro Buggy, Production 1000 UTV Pro Lite, Turbo UTV, Mod Karts, JR 2 Kart and RZR 170.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with racing firing up at noon.

Fans also can save on grandstand tickets by purchasing them in advance online, with single-day and three-day ticket options available. All tickets include access to the pit area, where fans can see the racing vehicles up close.

There’s also a Family Pass that consists of general admission seating for two adults and up to three kids (ages 6-15) for $70 per day. Those must be purchased at the gate the day of the event.

For information about the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series please visit LucasOilOffRoad.com.

Lucas Oil Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire

Tentative schedule (each day)

9 a.m. – Qualifying

10:30 a.m. – Gates open

Noon – Racing begins

2 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

Grandstand admission prices

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 21-22

(Advance online tickets)

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16+)* $25

Adult Weekend (3-Day) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $80

Senior (62+)/Military Military GA/Pit Pass Combo* $22

Senior (62+)/Military Weekend (3-Day) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $74

Youth (6-15) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $10

Youth (6-15) Weekend (3-Day) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $30

Kids (5 & under) GA/Pit Pass Combo* FREE

(Day of event tickets)

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16+)* $30

Adult Weekend (3-Day) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $90

Senior (62+)/Military Military GA/Pit Pass Combo* $27

Senior (62+)/Military Weekend (3-Day) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $84

Youth (6-15) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $10

Youth (6-15) Weekend (3-Day) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $30

Kids (5 & under) GA/Pit Pass Combo* FREE

Family GA/Pit Pass Combo** $70

*All tickets include access to the Off Road pit area.

(All Saturday and 3-Day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track event on Saturday night)

**Family GA/Pit Pass Combo $70 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) Can only be purchased day of event at the gate

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

(Advance online tickets)

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16+)* $25

Senior (62+)/Military Military GA/Pit Pass Combo* $22

Youth (6-15) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $10

Kids (5 & under) GA/Pit Pass Combo* FREE

(Day of the Event tickets)

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16+)* $30

Senior (62+)/Military Military GA/Pit Pass Combo* $27

Youth (6-15) GA/Pit Pass Combo* $10

Kids (5 & under) GA/Pit Pass Combo* FREE

Family GA/Pit Pass Combo** $70

*All tickets include access to the Off Road pit area.

**Family GA/Pit Pass Combo $70 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15) Can only be purchased day of event at the gate.

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.