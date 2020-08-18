World of Outlaws Venture To North Dakota For Doubleheader Weekend

GRAND FORKS, ND — Aug. 18, 2020 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its first trip to North Dakota this weekend for a doubleheader event.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will make its 26th visit to the quarter-mile River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND on Fri., Aug. 21 and its 32nd visit to 3/8-mile Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, ND.

With the big Knoxville weekend completed, the two North Dakota tracks will kick off the road to the championship with five drivers and six teams still separated by less than 100 points for the driver and team championships.

Key wins and points will be on the line this weekend, along with the $10,000 top prize each night.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

SCHATZ RETURNS HOME: Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, is set to put on a show for his home crowd this weekend. The Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing driver has been one of the most dominant drivers at both River Cities Speedway and Red River Valley Speedway.

He has 12 wins with the World of Outlaws at River Cities and three at Red River Valley. He won the last Series event at both tracks, as well.

After finishing outside the top-10 throughout the three-day event at Knoxville Raceway last week, Schatz will look to return to form with his CARQUEST #15 car. He could also move two steps closer to reaching a milestone 300 career wins this weekend, too – currently at 297 wins.

SCHUCHART BACK ON TOP: Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA, reclaimed the points lead at Knoxville Raceway last week and currently leads second-place Brad Sweet by 18 points.

He earned two podium finishes during “The One and Only” at Knoxville and may pick up a couple more this weekend. Schuchart earned a win and third-place finish at River Cities last year. He also finished fifth at the last race at Red River Valley in 2018. He currently has five wins this year and the most top-10 finishes of all drivers with 28.

GRAVEL/JJR MAKING GAINS: With three top-five finishes in a row – including a win and runner-up finish – at Knoxville Raceway last week, David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, propelled Jason Johnson Racing to second in the team championship points – four points back from the lead.

Gravel has had success at River Cities and Red River Valley in the past. He won at River Cities in 2017 and scored a top-five in both races last year. He was on track to a potential win at Red River Valley in 2018, leading 18 of the 30 laps, but had an issue and fell to 18th.

LOOKING FOR LUCK: Reigning champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, and his Kasey Kahne Racing team are looking to get back into a rhythm after suffering their fourth DNF of the season at Knoxville Raceway. Their last 12 races have been a mixed bag of top-fives, top-10s and DNFs. Sweet has seven wins this year – tied with Kyle Larson for the most wins this season – with his last win coming at the beginning of July.

He’ll be on the hunt for his first win at both River Cities and Red River Valley this weekend. He finished third and 13th, respectively, at River Cities last year and finished 15th during the last race at Red River Valley in 2018.

PITTMAN EYES FIRST WIN: Aside from Donny Schatz, 2013 Series champion Daryn Pittman, of Owasso, OK, is the only full-time World of Outlaws driver to have a win at both River Cities and Red River Valley. He won at River Cities in 2014 and Red River Valley in 2008.

Pittman and his Roth Motorsports team are still searching for their first win of 2020 and a bit of consistency. Pittman was on a run of 11 top-10 finishes in a row from June to July but has struggled to get to the top-10 in his last five events. This weekend could be a boost the team needs.

MCFADDEN RESUMES TOUR: After being sidelined in Australia for five months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, James McFadden, of Warrnombool, VIC, AU, made his highly anticipated return to the Karavan Trailers #9 car for Kasey Kahne Racing last weekend at Knoxville Raceway.

Now that he’s made it back to the United States, McFadden is here to stay and continue wheeling the #9 car. He nearly won at River Cities Speedway last year but ended the event second. And he’ll make his first start at Red River Valley Speedway this weekend.

DOBMEIER FUNDRAISER: A silent auction for Mark Dobmeier, of Grand Forks, ND, who was injured at Cedar Lake Speedway in July will be held Fri., Aug. 21 at River Cities Speedway. The auction is organized by the World of Outlaws Benevolent Fund Inc. and will take place on vendor row, outside the main gate.

And while Dobmeier is sidelined, three-time World of Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell, of Germantown, TN, will be behind the wheel of the Buffalo Wild Wings #13 car this weekend.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, Aug. 21 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND. Event Info / Tickets

Saturday, Aug. 22 at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, ND for the Red River Rumble. Event Info / Tickets

ABOUT THE TRACK

River Cities Speedway is a high-banked quarter-mile track

Track Record – 9.269 sec. set by Jason Meyers on Aug. 21, 2009

Online – RiverCitiesSpeedway.com

Red River Valley Speedway is a semi-banked 3/8-mile track

Track Record – 11.925 sec. set by Shane Stewart on Aug. 19, 2017

Online – RedRiverValleySpeedway.com

1/4- & 3/8-MILE WINNERS IN 2020

There have been two races on 1/4-mile tracks in 2020.

Tri-State Speedway: Carson Short won on June 19 and Carson Macedo won on June 20

There have been three races on a 3/8-mile track in 2020.

Cedar Lake Speedway: Brad Sweet won on July 3 and 4

Lincoln Speedway: Sheldon Haudenschild on July 23

RIVER CITIES SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Logan Schuchart on June 7, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2018 – Donny Schatz on June 15, Donny Schatz on Aug. 17

2017 – David Gravel on June 16, Donny Schatz on Aug. 18

2016 – Donny Schatz on June 17, Donny Schatz on Aug. 26

2015 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Donny Schatz on Aug. 21

2014 – Donny Schatz on June 20, Daryn Pittman on Aug. 15

2013 – Cody Darrah on June 21, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2012 – Kraig Kinser on June 15, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 17

2011 – Craig Dollansky on June 17, Craig Dollansky on June 18, Steve Kinser on Aug. 19

2010 – Steve Kinser on June 19, Joey Saldana on June 20

2009 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Craig Dollansky on Aug. 21

2008 – Donny Schatz on June 27

2007 – Joey Saldana on June 29

RED RIVER VALLEY SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 18

2017 – Jason Johnson on Aug. 19

2008 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 12

2007 – Jac Haudenschild on June 30

2006 – Donny Schatz on June 17

2005 – Jason Meyers on July 2, Steve Kinser on Aug. 16

2004 – Joey Saldana on July 10

2003 – Danny Lasoski on June 14

2002 – Donny Schatz on July 6

2001 – Craig Dollansky on July 7

2000 – Sammy Swindell on July 8

1999 – Steve Kinser on July 10

1998 – Sammy Swindell on July 11

1997 – Stevie Smith on July 12

1996 – Sammy Swindell on July 7

1995 – Sammy Swindell on July 8

1994 – Steve Kinser on July 10

1993 – Johnny Herrera on July 10

1992 – Steve Kinser on July 12

1991 – Doug Wolfgang on July 6

1990 – Doug Wolfgang on July 7

1989 – Jeff Swindell on July 8

1988 – Doug Wolfgang on July 9

1987 – Steve Kinser on July 11

1986 – Steve Kinser on July 12

1985 – Steve Kinser on July 13

1984 – Steve Kinser on July 14

1983 – Sammy Swindell on July 9

1982 – Steve Kinser on July 14

1981 – Sammy Swindell on July 13

2020 STATS

There have been 32 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (10 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 7

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 7

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

5 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

6 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (40 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 10

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 8

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 8

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 7

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

3 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 6

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 6*

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 6

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 6

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 6

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

5 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 4

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 3

6 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 3

7 – Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 2

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 2

– Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. – 2

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia – 2

8 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas – 1

– Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Jeff Halligan, Ephrata, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Colby Copeland, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (14 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

2 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 3

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 3

3 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

4 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (22 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 3

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 3

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 2

3 – Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Bell, Arlington Tenn. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Aryton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Tim Wagaman, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Penn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenburg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Adam Wilt, York, Pa. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, Iowa – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (3 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Skylar Gee, Leduc, AB, Canada

PODIUM FINISHES (23 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 20

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 14

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 11

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 9

6 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

7 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 5

8 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

9 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

10 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 6

2 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (15 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 177

2 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 172

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 139

4 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 105

5 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 129

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 61

7 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 55

8 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 45

9 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 36

10 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 32

11 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 30

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 30

12 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 27

13 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 10

14 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 3

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (17 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

2 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 3

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

NEW TRACK RECORDS (2 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – TR

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. (9.995 sec. at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55)

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. (11.061 sec. at Plymouth Speedway)

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sun., Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, March 13 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / (Canceled)

5. Saturday, March 14 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, TX / (Canceled)

6. Saturday, March 21 / USA Raceway / Tucson, AZ / (Canceled)

7. Sunday, March 22 / Arizona Speedway / San Tan Valley, AZ / (Canceled)

8. Saturday, March 28 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / (Canceled)

9. Sunday, March 29 / Santa Maria Raceway / Nipomo, CA / (Canceled)

10. Friday April 3 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

11. Saturday, April 4 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Canceled)

12. Friday, April 10 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / (Canceled)

13. Saturday, April 11 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, CA / (Canceled)

14. Friday, April 17 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

15. Saturday, April 18 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

16. Friday, April 24 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

17. Saturday, April 25 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

18. Wednesday, May 6 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / (Postponed)

19. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

20. Friday, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

21. Saturday, May 9 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

22. Friday, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

23. Saturday, May 16 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

24. Tuesday, May 19 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / (Postponed)

25. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

26. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

27. Saturday, May 23 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / (Postponed)

28. Monday, May 25 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / (Postponed)

29. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

30. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

31. Friday, June 5 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Canceled

32. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

33. Saturday, June 6 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, MN / Canceled

34. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

35. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

36. Saturday, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wednesday, June 17 / The Dirt Oval at Route 66 / Joliet, IL / Canceled

38. Friday, June 19 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Canceled

39. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

40. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

41. Saturday, June 20 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Canceled

42. Thursday, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Brad Sweet (5)

43. Friday, June 26 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

44. Saturday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (4)

45. Friday, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

46. Sat., July 4 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (7)

47. Friday, July 10 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Parker Price-Miller (1)

48. Saturday, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / David Gravel (2)

49. Sun., July 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Logan Schuchart (5)

50. Tuesday, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (4)

51. Tuesday, July 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Donny Schatz (3)

52. Thursday, July 23 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

53. Fri., July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Shane Stewart (1)

54. Sat., July 25 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg. PA / David Gravel (3)

55. Saturday, Aug. 1 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Postponed

56. Sunday, Aug. 2 / Plymouth Speedway / Plymouth, IN / Postponed

57. Fri., Aug. 7 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

58. Sat., Aug. 8 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (5)

59. Thurs., Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (6)

60. Fri., Aug. 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (4)

61. Sat., Aug. 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (7)