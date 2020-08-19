Ahnna Parkhurst Scores Second Win of 2020 at Talladega

Southern All-Stars at I-75 Raceway on Deck

EVANS, Ga. (08/19/20) – Ahnna Parkhurst parked her Fields Inc. No. 23 Cushman Paint and Body/ Richard Childress Racing Late Model in Victory Lane for the second time this season Saturday.

Her most recent triumph came in the Crate Racin’ USA 604 Late Model division at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala.

“Overall this was a good night for our team,” said Parkhurst. “Our night didn’t go as planned with the Super Late Model, but things happen, that’s just racing. Our Crate car was flawless. There were several cautions in the feature, but I was able to pull away by a few car lengths each time. Special thanks to Andrew, Ken and Dad. We made a bunch of changes throughout the night and it all came together in the feature!”

With 22 Crate Late Models on hand, Parkhurst started the night off with a heat race victory, which positioned her second on the starting grid for the A-Main. Blasting into the lead on the opening lap, Ahnna held off the field after numerous cautions to secure her second win of the season. Cruz Skinner, Heath Carr, Jake Traylor, and T.J. Brittain trailed her to the checkers.

For the Southern All-Star Racing Series-sanctioned Governor’s Cup, Ahnna came one spot short of a transfer position in her heat with a fifth-place finish. Transferring into the B-Main for another shot at the $10,000-to-win A-Main, Parkhurst suffered a broken power steering line before the field went green that brought an immediate end to her night.

For full results from this event, please visit www.TalladegaShortTrack.com and www.SASDirt.com.

This Saturday, August 22, Parkhurst is planning a trip to I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tenn. for the Southern All-Star Racing Series “Dirt Slinger Classic,” which pays $5,000-to-win for Super Late Models.

Ahnna Parkhurst would like to thank her marketing partners, which include Andy’s Frozen Custard, John Morley & Morley Company, F&W Transportation, Kevin Harvick Inc., Morton Builders, Klotz Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Malvern Bank, Hoosier Racing Tire South, LauriesFund.org, Richard Childress Racing, Sparco, GW Performance, Arai Helmets, Allstar Performance, Shane McDowell Racing, Cushman Paint & Body, Will Kinzer Foundation for Autism, Racing Optics, FK Rod Ends, Max Papis Innovations, Fields Inc. and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Ahnna Parkhurst, please visit www.AhnnaParkhurst.com as well as her social media channels at www.Facebook.com/AhnnaParkhurstRacing and www.Twitter.com/AhnnaParkhurst .

