    Dutch Boy® Paints to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Event at WWT Raceway

    Rescheduled ARCA Event is Also Sioux Chief Showdown Race

    Toledo, Ohio (August 19, 2020) – Sherwin-Williams Company, Track Enterprises, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Dutch Boy® Paints will sponsor the rescheduled 2020 ARCA Menards Series visit to WWT Raceway in Madison, Ill.

    The Dutch Boy 150 is now scheduled for Saturday, August 29 at 6 pm ET/5 pm CT. ARCA practice will precede the 120-lap/150-mile event, which is scheduled for live broadcast coverage on MAVTV. The Saturday ARCA raceday schedule will also include an NTT Data IndyCar race event prior to the Dutch Boy 150.

    “Auto racing is part of the fabric of America, and so is the Dutch Boy brand,” said Michelle Bangs, brand manager for Dutch Boy Paints. “It’s fitting that we come together for the ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150. We’re proud to support ARCA and our exclusive retail partner, Menards, to bring this race to the fans.”

    The Dutch Boy 150, originally scheduled for August 2, will be race No. 13 of the 20-race ARCA Menards Series schedule. In addition, the event will mark the seventh round of the Sioux Chief Showdown, ARCA’s short-track super series that brings drivers and teams from the ARCA Menards Series East and West together with AMS series regulars in a 10-race “series within a series.”

    St. Louis-area Menards stores will offer local race fans the chance to “Save Big Money” by purchasing advance, discounted race tickets to the Dutch Boy 150 Tickets at participating Menards locations are just $25, a savings of $35 from the walk-up ticket price.

    “We are excited to partner with the Dutch Boy brand to bring the ARCA Menards Series to the greater St. Louis market,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager and spokesperson for Menards. “St. Louis is a growing market for Menards, and we know there are a lot of race fans in the area. Combined with the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series, it’s going to be one of the biggest racing events of the season in the Midwest, and there will be a lot of Menards flavor to every one of the four races over the course of the two days.”

    The Saturday, August 29 Dutch Boy 150 will also serve as a prelude to the IndyCar and NASCAR Truck Series double header on Sunday, August 30, giving area race fans a weekend to remember.

    “We’re motivated to bring the ARCA Menards Series back to St. Louis, and to showcase the series to the great race fans in the area,” said Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises. “St. Louis is a great sports town and, more importantly, a great racing town. It’s a great fit for the ARCA Menards Series cars, and we look forward to another great race and being a part of the Sioux Chief Showdown.”

    ABOUT DUTCH BOY GROUP

    Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness, and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

     

    ABOUT MENARDS

    Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job.  Menards offers full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, name brand appliances, pet & wildlife products and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience.  Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

    A family-owned and run company started in 1958; Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states.  Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember.  Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

    ABOUT TRACK ENTERPRISES

    Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more.  The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track.  For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com

    ABOUT ARCA

    The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

