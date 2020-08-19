POWRi Midgets Set For Only Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

(Lincoln, IL) Open wheel fans have a great weekend of action ahead of them as the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget league is set for three great nights of racing, starting Friday night at Lincoln Speedway. It’s all part of Illnois Speedweek “Take 3” which also includes Macon Speedway Saturday and Jacksonville Speedway Sunday.

The weekend was previously scheduled for June but the pandemic eliminated that opportunity. It was then scheduled for July 31 – August 2 before being was washed out by the rain. POWRi Officials have worked hard with all three tracks to reschedule this spectacular event for the drivers and race fans.

It all begins on Friday, August 21 when the SPEED WEEKEND fires off at Lincoln Speedway. The ¼ mile semi banked dirt oval has established many winners. The most recent winner was Tyler Courtney, on August 16, 2019.

The last time the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros visited the historic Lincoln, IL speedway was in 2017. Both races in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a rain out. The driver that topped the charts in 2017 was Nick Howard. Much like the Midgets, the Micros are expected to have great turnouts this weekend.

In addition to the Midgets and Micros, fans will see action in three of Lincoln Speedways top weekly classes, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Nutech Seed DII Midgets.

Pit gates open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League



POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League



DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 348 0 2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 346 2 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 274 74 4 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 248 100 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 238 110 6 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 222 126 7 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 220 128 8 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 192 156 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 190 158 10 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 168 180



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 346 0 2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 322 24 3 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 280 66 4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 266 80 5 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 256 90 6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 256 90 7 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 186 160 8 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 184 162 9 64 Dawson Cook Morton IL 178 168 10 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 176 170



Nutech Seed DII Midgets