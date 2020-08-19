More
    Home Race Track News Illinois POWRi Midgets Set For Only Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

    POWRi Midgets Set For Only Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

    Race Track NewsIllinoisLincoln SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
    Illinois Speedweek Expected To See Large Fields Of Open Wheelers

    (Lincoln, IL) Open wheel fans have a great weekend of action ahead of them as the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget league is set for three great nights of racing, starting Friday night at Lincoln Speedway. It’s all part of Illnois Speedweek “Take 3” which also includes Macon Speedway Saturday and Jacksonville Speedway Sunday.

    The weekend was previously scheduled for June but the pandemic eliminated that opportunity.  It was then scheduled for July 31 – August 2 before being was washed out by the rain. POWRi Officials have worked hard with all three tracks to reschedule this spectacular event for the drivers and race fans.

    It all begins on Friday, August 21 when the SPEED WEEKEND fires off at Lincoln Speedway. The ¼ mile semi banked dirt oval has established many winners. The most recent winner was Tyler Courtney, on August 16, 2019.

    The last time the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros visited the historic Lincoln, IL speedway was in 2017. Both races in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a rain out. The driver that topped the charts in 2017 was Nick Howard. Much like the Midgets, the Micros are expected to have great turnouts this weekend.

    In addition to the Midgets and Micros, fans will see action in three of Lincoln Speedways top weekly classes, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Nutech Seed DII Midgets.

    Pit gates open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

    About Lincoln Speedway:

    For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

    Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.  Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 3N Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL   6 11 12 3150
    2 28 Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK 2 3 7 12 2910 240
    3 5D Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 1 3 7 12 2640 510
    4 71K Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 2 7 8 10 2590 560
    5 71 Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK   2 6 10 2260 890
    6 67 Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA 4 6 6 9 2250 900
    7 9 Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK   5 8 8 2140 1010
    8 00 Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE   2 3 11 2140 1010
    9 15 Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN   2 6 10 2120 1030
    10 72 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO   1 4 7 1760 1390


    POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 14h Harley Hollan Tulsa, OK 1 4 6 6 1550
    2 51b Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 3 4 5 6 1500 50
    3 2 Chase Porter St. Joseph, MO   1 3 6 1300 250
    4 1 Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS   1 2 5 1020 530
    5 97 Scotty Milan Fort Collins, CO     2 4 890 660
    6 44T Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL   2 2 3 840 710
    7 6 Christopher Townsend La Porte, TX       4 810 740
    8 18 Wyatt Siegel Florence, MO   1 2 3 710 840
    9 12 Frank Galusha Lincoln, NE     1 4 690 860
    10 4 Mariah Ede Fresno, CA     1 2 610 940


    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 348 0
    2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 346 2
    3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 274 74
    4 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 248 100
    5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 238 110
    6 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 222 126
    7 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 220 128
    8 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 192 156
    9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 190 158
    10 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 168 180


    DIRTcar Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 346 0
    2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 322 24
    3 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 280 66
    4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 266 80
    5 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 256 90
    6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 256 90
    7 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 186 160
    8 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 184 162
    9 64 Dawson Cook Morton IL 178 168
    10 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 176 170


    Nutech Seed DII Midgets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 262 0
    2 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 258 4
    3 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 248 14
    4 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 240 22
    5 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 210 52
    6 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 204 58
    7 00 John Heitzman San Jose IL 188 74
    8 17 Jace Sparks Crystal Lake IL 186 76
    9 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 150 112
    10 24 Scott Koerner Joliet IL 106 156

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. POWRi National Midgets Set For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
    2. POWRi NATIONAL MIDGETS SET FOR SUNDAY SHOWDOWN AT LINCOLN
    3. Full throttle weekend kicks off with POWRi midgets at Lincoln Speedway Friday
    4. Seavey Takes POWRi SPEED Week Win On Championship Night At Lincoln Speedway
    5. Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Night 5 Of 2019 Season Friday Night
    6. Fan Appreciation Night This Friday At Lincoln IL Speedway
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Brian Shirley takes Butler Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 3S-Brian Shirley, 15.31; 2. 25-Jason Feger, 15.68; 3. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr, 15.911; 4. 21B-Rich Bell, 16.13; 5. 48-Tim Lance, 16.505; 6. O6-Jake...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win at Butler Motor Speedway

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 24-Zeke McKenzie, 16.106; 2. K19-Will Krup, 16.398; 3. 99-Hunt Gossum, 16.477; 4. 81-Rick Swartout, 16.562; 5. 7-Nick Hoffman, 16.63; 6. 44-KC Burdette,...
    Read more

    Ahnna Parkhurst Scores Second Win of 2020 at Talladega

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Southern All-Stars at I-75 Raceway on Deck EVANS, Ga. (08/19/20) – Ahnna Parkhurst parked her Fields Inc. No. 23 Cushman Paint and Body/ Richard Childress...
    Read more

    Dutch Boy® Paints to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Event at WWT Raceway

    Gateway Int'l Raceway jdearing - 0
    Rescheduled ARCA Event is Also Sioux Chief Showdown Race Toledo, Ohio (August 19, 2020) – Sherwin-Williams Company, Track Enterprises, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway...
    Read more
    Previous articlePOWRi War Sprints Invade Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday!
    Next articleDutch Boy® Paints to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Event at WWT Raceway

    Related articles

    Dutch Boy® Paints to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Event at WWT Raceway

    Gateway Int'l Raceway jdearing - 0
    Rescheduled ARCA Event is Also Sioux Chief Showdown Race Toledo, Ohio (August 19, 2020) – Sherwin-Williams Company, Track Enterprises, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway...
    Read more

    POWRi War Sprints Invade Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday!

    Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
    Central Missouri Speedway August 19, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Beginning this weekend, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is gearing up for the final four events of...
    Read more

    POWRi Midgets To Make Macon Speedway Stop On Saturday Night

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Macon, IL) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is headed toward Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, August 22. With a late start and...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. POWRi National Midgets Set For Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
    2. POWRi NATIONAL MIDGETS SET FOR SUNDAY SHOWDOWN AT LINCOLN
    3. Full throttle weekend kicks off with POWRi midgets at Lincoln Speedway Friday
    4. Seavey Takes POWRi SPEED Week Win On Championship Night At Lincoln Speedway
    5. Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Night 5 Of 2019 Season Friday Night
    6. Fan Appreciation Night This Friday At Lincoln IL Speedway

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    HOOSIER HUNDRED: THE INSIDE SCOOP

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (August 19, 2020)......... On a late restart with seven laps remaining in last year's Hoosier Hundred at...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman Summit Modified Nationals domination continues with Lincoln Speedway win!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Even with a bit stiffer competition in the house, Nick Hoffman still reigns supreme. The two-time and defending DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard takes Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LINCOLN, IL – Aug. 16, 2020 – He started off Arizona Sport Shirts Week #4 Tuesday night without a single start on the tour...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard claims DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PEVELY, MO – Aug. 15, 2020 – Patience has been an incredible virtue for Brandon Sheppard this week. In the DIRTcar Summer Nationals’ first...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: