POWRi Midgets To Make Macon Speedway Stop On Saturday Night

(Macon, IL) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is headed toward Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, August 22. With a late start and a previous rainout, it looks as if this will be the only visit for the popular series in 2020. The visit is part of Illinois Speedweek which also has Lincoln Speedway Friday and Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday.

Leading the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League into town on Saturday night will be New Berlin, IL’s Jake Neuman. Neuman has not claimed a victory in POWRi competition this year but has six top five’s in 12 starts with the series. Oklahoma’s Ace McCarthy is second in points, claiming two wins so far this season. Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, and Kaylee Bryson complete the top five in points. The top ten in points is represented by drivers from six different states.

The POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Micro League is led by Tulsa, OK driver Harley Hollan. Hollan has claimed one win this year and is followed by the veteran, Joe B. Miller of Missouri. Chase Porter, Bryan Wiedeman, and Scotty Milan round out the top five. The top ten in points are drivers representing eight different states, coming from all over the country.

Three of the strongest Macon Speedway divisions will be on hand as well, as the event will have the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets also on the schedule.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League



POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League

BillinglseyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 338 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 280 58 3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 276 62 4 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 232 106 5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 216 122 6 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland IL 194 144 7 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 186 152 8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 180 158 9 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 170 168 10 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 166 172

Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 416 0 2 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 332 84 3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 322 94 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 304 112 5 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 302 114 6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 286 130 7 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 284 132 8 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 250 166 9 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 248 168 10 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 244 172

