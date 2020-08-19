POWRi Midgets To Make Macon Speedway Stop On Saturday Night

More
    Macon Speedway(Macon, IL) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is headed toward Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, August 22. With a late start and a previous rainout, it looks as if this will be the only visit for the popular series in 2020. The visit is part of Illinois Speedweek which also has Lincoln Speedway Friday and Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday.

    Leading the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League into town on Saturday night will be New Berlin, IL’s Jake Neuman. Neuman has not claimed a victory in POWRi competition this year but has six top five’s in 12 starts with the series. Oklahoma’s Ace McCarthy is second in points, claiming two wins so far this season. Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, and Kaylee Bryson complete the top five in points. The top ten in points is represented by drivers from six different states.

    The POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Micro League is led by Tulsa, OK driver Harley Hollan. Hollan has claimed one win this year and is followed by the veteran, Joe B. Miller of Missouri. Chase Porter, Bryan Wiedeman, and Scotty Milan round out the top five. The top ten in points are drivers representing eight different states, coming from all over the country.

    Three of the strongest Macon Speedway divisions will be on hand as well, as the event will have the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets also on the schedule.

    Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

    About Macon Speedway:

    For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

    Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 3N Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL   6 11 12 3150
    2 28 Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK 2 3 7 12 2910 240
    3 5D Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 1 3 7 12 2640 510
    4 71K Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 2 7 8 10 2590 560
    5 71 Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK   2 6 10 2260 890
    6 67 Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA 4 6 6 9 2250 900
    7 9 Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK   5 8 8 2140 1010
    8 00 Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE   2 3 11 2140 1010
    9 15 Emerson Axsom Franklin, IN   2 6 10 2120 1030
    10 72 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO   1 4 7 1760 1390


    POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 14h Harley Hollan Tulsa, OK 1 4 6 6 1550
    2 51b Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 3 4 5 6 1500 50
    3 2 Chase Porter St. Joseph, MO   1 3 6 1300 250
    4 1 Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS   1 2 5 1020 530
    5 97 Scotty Milan Fort Collins, CO     2 4 890 660
    6 44T Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL   2 2 3 840 710
    7 6 Christopher Townsend La Porte, TX       4 810 740
    8 18 Wyatt Siegel Florence, MO   1 2 3 710 840
    9 12 Frank Galusha Lincoln, NE     1 4 690 860
    10 4 Mariah Ede Fresno, CA     1 2 610 940

    BillinglseyRewards.com Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 338 0
    2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 280 58
    3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 276 62
    4 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 232 106
    5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 216 122
    6 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland IL 194 144
    7 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 186 152
    8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 180 158
    9 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 170 168
    10 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 166 172

    Archers Alley Street Stocks

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 416 0
    2 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 332 84
    3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 322 94
    4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 304 112
    5 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 302 114
    6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 286 130
    7 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 284 132
    8 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 250 166
    9 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 248 168
    10 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 244 172

    DIRTcar Hornets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 382 0
    2 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 356 26
    3 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 352 30
    4 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 314 68
    5 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 268 114
    6 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 268 114
    7 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 268 114
    8 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 262 120
    9 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 262 120
    10 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 236 146

     

