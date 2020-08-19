POWRi War Sprints Invade Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday!

Central Missouri SpeedwayAugust 19, 2020For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Beginning this weekend, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is gearing up for the final four events of the 2020 season, which includes a string of special events. The first event., features the first-ever appearances at CMS by the POWRi War Sprints, this Saturday, August 22.

Riley Kreisel of Warsaw, Missouri, leads the standings heading into this weekend’s event. Kreisel has four victories on the year, holding a comfortable lead over Jack Wagner of Lone Jack, Jason Billups of Holt, Wyatt Burks of Topeka, Kansas, and Samuel Wagner of Lone Jack. Some of the best wingless sprint drivers on the circuit are expected to compete this weekend at CMS. For additional details visit www.powri.com.

Classes competing this Saturday include: POWRi War Sprints (Wingless), A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks (No Street Stocks). Heat races and main events will make up the program of events throughout the night in all divisions.

Special Event Admission Details: Adults $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

Weekend Timeline: Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing to follow hot laps.

The following Saturday, Street Stocks return to action with the annual Street Stock Showdown. The last few weeks, Street Stocks have produced some phenomenal racing, which is sure to continue through to the special event. For any drivers wishing to check out CMS in preparation for some of the upcoming special events, promoters Earl and Susan Walls have eliminated the ‘track registration’ fee for the remainder of the year in all classes.

CMS is pleased to announce the support classes for the upcoming Big Bad B-Mod Blowout on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26. This event will pay $3,000 to the B-Mod winner on Saturday night. The support classes are as follows. Mod-Lites will run both nights, Friday, and Saturday while Pure Stocks will run on Friday only. A-Mods join in on the action to fill out the Saturday portion of the program. With three classes running each night, this should provide some fast and fun entertainment for the fans.

In other special event news. The Labor Day weekend special event for A-Mods is also fast-approaching and CMS is pleased to announce that after the races on night two, Sunday, September 6th, drivers and fans are welcome to stick around for an after-race party in the front side party barn. This will be a bring your own drinks event. Games, socializing, and karaoke/DJ music by Char Bar will fill the night as CMS brings a close to its regularly scheduled race season.

Johnson County continues to see a surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Read the full order here.

CMS is looking for Sponsor Partners for the upcoming Street Stock Showdown and the inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout, that will close the season. Race advertisement, on air interviews, social media presence, comp tickets for sponsor, and website presence are all included in the sponsor packages. Please call Susan Walls at 816-229-1338 for complete details. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

