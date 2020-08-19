More
    Home Missouri Central Missouri Speedway POWRi War Sprints Invade Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday!

    POWRi War Sprints Invade Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday!

    MissouriCentral Missouri SpeedwayRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
    Central Missouri Speedway
    August 19, 2020
    For Immediate Release

    (Warrensburg, Missouri) Beginning this weekend, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is gearing up for the final four events of the 2020 season, which includes a string of special events. The first event., features the first-ever appearances at CMS by the POWRi War Sprints, this Saturday, August 22.

    Riley Kreisel of Warsaw, Missouri, leads the standings heading into this weekend’s event. Kreisel has four victories on the year, holding a comfortable lead over Jack Wagner of Lone Jack, Jason Billups of Holt, Wyatt Burks of Topeka, Kansas, and Samuel Wagner of Lone Jack. Some of the best wingless sprint drivers on the circuit are expected to compete this weekend at CMS. For additional details visit www.powri.com.

    Classes competing this Saturday include: POWRi War Sprints (Wingless), A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks (No Street Stocks). Heat races and main events will make up the program of events throughout the night in all divisions.

    Special Event Admission Details:  Adults $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

    Weekend Timeline:  Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing to follow hot laps.

    The following Saturday, Street Stocks return to action with the annual Street Stock Showdown. The last few weeks, Street Stocks have produced some phenomenal racing, which is sure to continue through to the special event. For any drivers wishing to check out CMS in preparation for some of the upcoming special events, promoters Earl and Susan Walls have eliminated the ‘track registration’ fee for the remainder of the year in all classes.

    CMS is pleased to announce the support classes for the upcoming Big Bad B-Mod Blowout on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26. This event will pay $3,000 to the B-Mod winner on Saturday night. The support classes are as follows. Mod-Lites will run both nights, Friday, and Saturday while Pure Stocks will run on Friday only. A-Mods join in on the action to fill out the Saturday portion of the program. With three classes running each night, this should provide some fast and fun entertainment for the fans.

    In other special event news. The Labor Day weekend special event for A-Mods is also fast-approaching and CMS is pleased to announce that after the races on night two, Sunday, September 6th, drivers and fans are welcome to stick around for an after-race party in the front side party barn. This will be a bring your own drinks event. Games, socializing, and karaoke/DJ music by Char Bar will fill the night as CMS brings a close to its regularly scheduled race season.

    Johnson County continues to see a surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Read the full order here.

    CMS is looking for Sponsor Partners for the upcoming Street Stock Showdown and the inaugural Big Bad B-Mod Blowout, that will close the season. Race advertisement, on air interviews, social media presence, comp tickets for sponsor, and website presence are all included in the sponsor packages. Please call Susan Walls at 816-229-1338 for complete details. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

    Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

    Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus CompanyKMMO FM 102.9Seeburg MufflersWorld FinanceHeartland WasteRacinDirt.comDQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western StoreOK Tire StoresZaxby’s Absolutely Craveable ChickenOK Wheel AlignmentJA Performance and Outdoor ServicesAlternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

    Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway
    August 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprint League – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!)
    August 29th – Race #15 – $2,000-to-Win Street Stocks!  Plus, AM, BM, ML, PS (Final Track Points Night)
    September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.
    September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and $3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites.
    September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1, plus Mod-Lites and Pure Stocks.
    September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods, plus A-Mods and Mod-Lites.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Full Throttle 2020 Race Schedule!
    2. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Revised 2020 Race Schedule!
    3. Return to Championship Racing in all Divisions this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    4. Season Championships Approaching the Home Stretch at Central Missouri Speedway!
    5. Missouri Dept of Transportation Kid’s Night this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    6. Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Kids Night Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Brian Shirley takes Butler Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 3S-Brian Shirley, 15.31; 2. 25-Jason Feger, 15.68; 3. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr, 15.911; 4. 21B-Rich Bell, 16.13; 5. 48-Tim Lance, 16.505; 6. O6-Jake...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win at Butler Motor Speedway

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 24-Zeke McKenzie, 16.106; 2. K19-Will Krup, 16.398; 3. 99-Hunt Gossum, 16.477; 4. 81-Rick Swartout, 16.562; 5. 7-Nick Hoffman, 16.63; 6. 44-KC Burdette,...
    Read more

    Ahnna Parkhurst Scores Second Win of 2020 at Talladega

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Southern All-Stars at I-75 Raceway on Deck EVANS, Ga. (08/19/20) – Ahnna Parkhurst parked her Fields Inc. No. 23 Cushman Paint and Body/ Richard Childress...
    Read more

    Dutch Boy® Paints to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Event at WWT Raceway

    Gateway Int'l Raceway jdearing - 0
    Rescheduled ARCA Event is Also Sioux Chief Showdown Race Toledo, Ohio (August 19, 2020) – Sherwin-Williams Company, Track Enterprises, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway...
    Read more
    Previous articlePOWRi Midgets To Make Macon Speedway Stop On Saturday Night
    Next articlePOWRi Midgets Set For Only Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

    Related articles

    POWRi Midgets Set For Only Lincoln Speedway Appearance Friday Night

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Illinois Speedweek Expected To See Large Fields Of Open Wheelers (Lincoln, IL) Open wheel fans have a great weekend of action ahead of them as...
    Read more

    POWRi Midgets To Make Macon Speedway Stop On Saturday Night

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Macon, IL) The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is headed toward Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, August 22. With a late start and...
    Read more

    HOOSIER HUNDRED: THE INSIDE SCOOP

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (August 19, 2020)......... On a late restart with seven laps remaining in last year's Hoosier Hundred at...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Full Throttle 2020 Race Schedule!
    2. Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Revised 2020 Race Schedule!
    3. Return to Championship Racing in all Divisions this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    4. Season Championships Approaching the Home Stretch at Central Missouri Speedway!
    5. Missouri Dept of Transportation Kid’s Night this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    6. Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Kids Night Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    HOOSIER HUNDRED: THE INSIDE SCOOP

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (August 19, 2020)......... On a late restart with seven laps remaining in last year's Hoosier Hundred at...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman Summit Modified Nationals domination continues with Lincoln Speedway win!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Even with a bit stiffer competition in the house, Nick Hoffman still reigns supreme. The two-time and defending DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard takes Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    LINCOLN, IL – Aug. 16, 2020 – He started off Arizona Sport Shirts Week #4 Tuesday night without a single start on the tour...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard claims DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PEVELY, MO – Aug. 15, 2020 – Patience has been an incredible virtue for Brandon Sheppard this week. In the DIRTcar Summer Nationals’ first...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: