Tanner English Still Tenth in Lucas Oil Series Points Heading into Topless 100

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Riggs Motorsports team was back on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series trail from August 12-15 in a lucrative four-day stretch at the venerable Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky. Things kicked off at the Cincinnati-area facility last Wednesday night with the rain-postponed ‘Ralph Latham Memorial,’ which boasted a $12,000 payday. Tanner English fought mechanical problems all night long, utilized a series provisional to gain access into the 50-lap main event, and later moved up to twentieth in the final finishing order. At Florence on Thursday evening in the $10,000 to win ‘North/South Shootout,’ Tanner ran fourth in both his heat race and his B-Main and received another series provisional before winding up twenty-first in the 50-lapper.

In preliminary action for the ‘North/South 100’ on Friday and Saturday, Tanner finished tenth in both of his heat races and was an early retiree in his B-Main. The Benton, Kentucky ace then relied on a series emergency provisional to advance into the 100-lap crown jewel headliner, which once again carried a whopping $50,000 top prize. Tanner was able to blast past twelve competitors during the action-packed contest and eventually left Florence with a thirteenth place showing.

Jack Riggs was also in action representing Riggs Motorsports over the weekend, as his #81j team headed to Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee on Saturday, August 15. A weekly Super Late Model program was held at the Volunteer State oval and Jack was eventually placed in the eleventh position at the completion of the feature event. Complete results from both Florence and Duck River can be found online by clicking on www.florencespeedway.com and www.duckriverracewaypark.com.

Tanner and his #81e team are currently on the grounds at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, Arkansas to compete in the 28th edition of the COMP Cams ‘Topless 100.’ The popular roof-less event starts later tonight, August 20 and Friday, August 21 with a pair of $5,000 to win preliminary contests. Drivers will earn points in each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series show to help determine the lineups for Saturday’s consolation events and the 100-lap crown jewel feature event. The ‘Topless 100’ finale will once again boast a whopping $40,000 payday, while each feature starter will receive at least $2,000 for their efforts. Tanner still sits tenth in the latest LOLMDS point standings and is on top of the Rookie of the Year chase. More information on the annual Batesville biggie can be accessed by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

In other action this weekend, the #81j machine normally driven by Jack Riggs will be in the pit area on Saturday evening, August 22 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. However, Riggs Motorsports crewman and part-time driver Jake Little will be behind the wheel of the XR1 Rocket Chassis to compete in the weekly Super Late Model show in the Volunteer State. More information concerning this race can be found online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com