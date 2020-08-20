Three Days of Festivities Up Next With COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is up next with the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag. The Crown Jewel event takes place this weekend with a $40,000 top prize on the line Saturday in Batesville, Ark.

One of the most highly anticipated events of the season, the 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions is slated for Thursday – Saturday, August 20th – 22nd, at Batesville Motor Speedway. The crown jewel event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series.

The Topless 100 prelim nights will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that combined, will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday nights. Both days, the pit gate will open at 3 PM CDT, main gate at 4 PM CDT, with a driver’s meeting slated for 7PM CDT and hot laps to begin 30 minutes later.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off with hot laps at 8 PM CDT, followed by consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 100-lap, $40,000-to-win Topless 100 will cap off the weekend action. The Modifieds will once again compete in a full program on Saturday night. The pit gate will open at 3PM CDT, main gate at 4 PM CDT. There will be a driver’s meeting at 7:30 PM CDT.

The event’s unique format, featuring dirt late models without a roof, gives spectators an up-close look, as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval.

For more information on the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call the Speedway Office at (870) 251-0011.

Track Information:

Batesville Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 870-251-0011

Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550

Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Road.

Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Thursday-Friday, August 20th – 21st:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Tire Rule for Saturday, August 22nd:

B-Mains:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

A-Main:

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

Thursday-Friday Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2,025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000

Previous Topless 100 Winners:

1993 – Tony Cardin

1994 – Freddy Smith

1995 – Billy Moyer

1996 – Bill Frye

1997 – Billy Moyer

1998 – Wendell Wallace

1999 – Scott Bloomquist

2000 – Jimmy Mars

2001 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Billy Moyer

2003 – Shannon Babb

2004 – Dale McDowell

2005 – Billy Moyer

2006 – Scott Bloomquist

2007 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2009 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Jared Landers

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2012 – Steve Francis

2013 – Terry Phillips

2014 – Jimmy Owens

2015 – Shannon Babb

2016 – Rained Out

2017 – Scott Bloomquist

2018 – Rained Out

2019 – Chris Madden

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5950 $167,900 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5440 $104,900 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5395 $139,050 4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5355 $91,375 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 5340 $97,234 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 5085 $77,650 7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5050 $72,175 8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 5040 $70,782 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4805 $59,900 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4660 $44,475 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4515 $51,050 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 4510 $55,500 13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 4185 $29,350 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3865 $36,175 15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3795 $23,850

About COMP Cams:

For more than 35 years, the COMP Cams mission has never changed: to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. While the COMP Performance Group has grown to multiple companies and hundreds of employees, we still retain the competitive spirit and desire to be the very best that has positioned COMP Cams as the absolute leader in valve train components. To learn more about COMP Cams, visit: www.compcams.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions:

As the largest producer of potash by capacity and one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate, Nutrien provides the three key nutrients growers need to produce healthier, more abundant crops. Their Ag-Retail operations supply key products and services directly to growers – including crop nutrients, crop protection, and seed, as well as agronomic and application services – to help meet the world’s ever growing-demand for food and fiber. To learn more about Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.nutrien.com