More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Three Days of Festivities Up Next With COMP Cams Topless 100 -...

    Three Days of Festivities Up Next With COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    BATAVIA, Ohio (August 19, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is up next with the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag. The Crown Jewel event takes place this weekend with a $40,000 top prize on the line Saturday in Batesville, Ark.

    One of the most highly anticipated events of the season, the 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions is slated for Thursday – Saturday, August 20th – 22nd, at Batesville Motor Speedway. The crown jewel event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series.

    The Topless 100 prelim nights will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that combined, will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday nights. Both days, the pit gate will open at 3 PM CDT, main gate at 4 PM CDT, with a driver’s meeting slated for 7PM CDT and hot laps to begin 30 minutes later.

    Saturday’s festivities will kick off with hot laps at 8 PM CDT, followed by consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 100-lap, $40,000-to-win Topless 100 will cap off the weekend action. The Modifieds will once again compete in a full program on Saturday night. The pit gate will open at 3PM CDT, main gate at 4 PM CDT. There will be a driver’s meeting at 7:30 PM CDT.

    The event’s unique format, featuring dirt late models without a roof, gives spectators an up-close look, as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval.

    For more information on the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call the Speedway Office at (870) 251-0011.

    Track Information:

    Batesville Motor Speedway

    Phone Number: 870-251-0011

    Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550

    Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Road.

    Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

    Tire Rule for Thursday-Friday, August 20th – 21st:

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

     

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

    Tire Rule for Saturday, August 22nd:

    B-Mains:

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

     

    *For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

     

    A-Main:

    Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM40

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

     

    *For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

     

    Thursday-Friday Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

     

    28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2,025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000

     

    Previous Topless 100 Winners:

    1993 – Tony Cardin

    1994 – Freddy Smith

    1995 – Billy Moyer

    1996 – Bill Frye

    1997 – Billy Moyer

    1998 – Wendell Wallace

    1999 – Scott Bloomquist

    2000 – Jimmy Mars

    2001 – Scott Bloomquist

    2002 – Billy Moyer

    2003 – Shannon Babb

    2004 – Dale McDowell

    2005 – Billy Moyer

    2006 – Scott Bloomquist

    2007 – Jimmy Mars

    2008 – Tim McCreadie

    2009 – Jimmy Owens

    2010 – Jared Landers

    2011 – Scott Bloomquist

    2012 – Steve Francis

    2013 – Terry Phillips

    2014 – Jimmy Owens

    2015 – Shannon Babb

    2016 – Rained Out

    2017 – Scott Bloomquist

    2018 – Rained Out
    2019 – Chris Madden

     

    Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5950 $167,900
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5440 $104,900
    3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5395 $139,050
    4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5355 $91,375
    5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 5340 $97,234
    6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 5085 $77,650
    7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5050 $72,175
    8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 5040 $70,782
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4805 $59,900
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4660 $44,475
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4515 $51,050
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 4510 $55,500
    13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 4185 $29,350
    14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3865 $36,175
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3795 $23,850

     

    About COMP Cams:

    For more than 35 years, the COMP Cams mission has never changed: to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. While the COMP Performance Group has grown to multiple companies and hundreds of employees, we still retain the competitive spirit and desire to be the very best that has positioned COMP Cams as the absolute leader in valve train components. To learn more about COMP Cams, visit: www.compcams.com.

     

    About Nutrien Ag Solutions:

    As the largest producer of potash by capacity and one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate, Nutrien provides the three key nutrients growers need to produce healthier, more abundant crops. Their Ag-Retail operations supply key products and services directly to growers – including crop nutrients, crop protection, and seed, as well as agronomic and application services – to help meet the world’s ever growing-demand for food and fiber. To learn more about Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.nutrien.com

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway Canceled
    2. 19th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Set for this Weekend at Batesville
    3. 20th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Set for this Weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway
    4. COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Crop Production Services Set For August 14-16th
    5. COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Crop Production Services Set For August 15,16,17th
    6. Highly Anticipated COMP Cams Topless 100 Awaits
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Three Days of Festivities Up Next With COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATAVIA, Ohio (August 19, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is up next with the COMP Cams Topless 100 - Presented...
    Read more

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Butler Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brian Shirley takes Butler Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    QUINCY, MI – Aug. 19, 2020 – After a rough past couple of races, the current DIRTcar Summer Nationals point leader Brian Shirley is...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win at Butler Motor Speedway

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    The JHA Motorsports team has quickly become one of the household names in DIRTcar UMP Modified Racing. With pilot Will Krup’s flag-to-flag victory Wednesday...
    Read more
    Previous articleJim DenHamer’s photos from Butler Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

    Related articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Butler Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brian Shirley takes Butler Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    QUINCY, MI – Aug. 19, 2020 – After a rough past couple of races, the current DIRTcar Summer Nationals point leader Brian Shirley is...
    Read more

    Ahnna Parkhurst Scores Second Win of 2020 at Talladega

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Southern All-Stars at I-75 Raceway on Deck EVANS, Ga. (08/19/20) – Ahnna Parkhurst parked her Fields Inc. No. 23 Cushman Paint and Body/ Richard Childress...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway Canceled
    2. 19th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Set for this Weekend at Batesville
    3. 20th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Set for this Weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway
    4. COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Crop Production Services Set For August 14-16th
    5. COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Crop Production Services Set For August 15,16,17th
    6. Highly Anticipated COMP Cams Topless 100 Awaits

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Featured

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Butler Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brian Shirley takes Butler Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    QUINCY, MI – Aug. 19, 2020 – After a rough past couple of races, the current DIRTcar Summer Nationals point leader Brian Shirley is...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win at Butler Motor Speedway

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    The JHA Motorsports team has quickly become one of the household names in DIRTcar UMP Modified Racing. With pilot Will Krup’s flag-to-flag victory Wednesday...
    Read more

    HOOSIER HUNDRED: THE INSIDE SCOOP

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (August 19, 2020)......... On a late restart with seven laps remaining in last year's Hoosier Hundred at...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: