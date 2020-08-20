World of Outlaws Late Models Officially Cancel Handful of Previously Postponed Races

CONCORD, NC –

With just over a couple of months left on the challenging 2020 season — and a strong schedule remaining — the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series has officially cancelled a number of events postponed earlier in the season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Unfortunately, Series officials were unable to reschedule the Illini 100 at Farmer City this year; hence the 13th running will be rescheduled for April 2021. 2020 ticketholders will receive a face value credit to their mydirttix.com accounts within the next week, which they can use toward next year’s event (or another World of Outlaws event during the next 24 months) or request a refund.

The inaugural Hawkeye 100 at Boone Speedway and the Wayne County Speedway event, both originally on the schedule for May, have both been cancelled, as well. Ticketholders will also receive a face value credit to their mydirttix.comaccount.

In addition to these, the events at Cherokee Speedway in March, Cochran Motor Speedway, Moler Raceway Park, Jacksonville and Tri-State Speedway in May, and Stateline and Genesee Speedway in June have all been cancelled.

Series officials continue to work with tracks across the country to reschedule the remaining events. Despite the cancellations, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models have completed 33 race nights so far this season, with at least a dozen remaining.

Today, the Series kicks off a three-race weekend on the high banks of the 3/8-mile Lincoln Speedway (PA) for the Billy Vacek/Huey Wilcoxon Memorial presented by Viper Motorsports. The weekend-long battle continues at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday and Eriez Speedway on Sunday. Watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

Remaining 2020 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Schedule:

Thursday, August 20 – Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, Pa.)

Friday, August 21 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

Saturday, August 22 – Eriez Speedway (Erie, Pa.)

Friday, September 4 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, Ga.)

Saturday, September 5 – Lancaster Motor Speedway (Lancaster, S.C.)

Friday, September 25 – Outlaw Speedway (Dundee, N.Y.)

Saturday, September 26 – Thunder Mountain Speedway (Knox Dale, Pa.)

Friday, October 2 – Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.)

Saturday, October 3 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.)

Thursday, November 5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.)

Friday, November 6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.)

Saturday, November 7 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.)