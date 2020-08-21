McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2020) – Tim McCreadie remains one the hottest drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour as he passed race leader Jimmy Owens coming to the white flag. He held off Owens on the final lap to win Thursday Night’s 30-lap preliminary event at Batesville Motor Speedway.
McCreadie, coming off a $50,000 win last Saturday Night at Florence Speedway, came from the fifth-starting spot for his fourth LOLMDS win of 2020. Owens finished in second followed by Dale McDowell, Earl Pearson Jr., and Billy Moyer Jr.
The race ran caution-free for all 30 laps and saw Owens do just as he did a week ago. He dominated the race for 3/4ths of the race, but a late race charge by McCreadie left Owens in the runner-up spot despite leading 28 of the 30 circuits.
In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 19th time in his career, McCreadie continued his stretch of late race heroics. “It’s tough to lead here late in the race. You’ve got a lot of lap traffic, but that’s part of it. We got a good bite going into three and four and the car stuck enough to get around Jimmy [Owens]. It’s amazing what’s happened for our team in the last two weeks. I stayed out on the road with the guys after Florence and went down to Longhorn. We worked on some things this week. This deal is not easy. There are so many guys that can win each night. If you make a small mistake they are all over you.”
Owens was happy with his results in tonight’s Prelim A-Main. “We tried a couple of things tonight. This track is different than what we run on all year. We kept a steady pace and got into traffic. McCreadie went to the outside at the end and got around me. The car could move around pretty good out there until we got behind traffic.”
McDowell is coming off a top five finish at Florence in the North-South 100 and said he can build on his podium finish tonight at BMS. “We haven’t been here in 3 or 4 years. I am sure Shane will make some adjustments for tomorrow night. I was behind those two battling for the lead and I could see what they were doing, so that’s something that might help us for tomorrow night and Saturday.”
The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Sweeteners Plus, and D&E Marine.
Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Shane Clanton, Brandon Overton, Stormy Scott, and Spencer Hughes.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Prelim – Presented by Nutrien Ag
Thursday, August 20th, 2020
Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR
Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 14.047 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Dale McDowell / 14.054 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[7]; 3. 18-Shannon Babb[6]; 4. C8-Timothy Culp[2]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 6. 26R-Ross Farmer[8]; 7. 50-Shanon Buckingham[3]; 8. 157-Mike Marlar[5]
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 5. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 6. 92M-Chad Mallett[5]; 7. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 8. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 4. 12M-Wendell Wallace[5]; 5. 12C-Scott Crigler[4]; 6. 56C-Colton Horner[6]; 7. 13N-Derrick Nichols[8]; 8. 997-Travis Ashley[7]
Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 3. 36-Logan Martin[3]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman[2]; 6. 86R-Rick Rickman[6]; 7. 12-Jamie Elam[7]; 8. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[8]
MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 11H-Spencer Hughes[5]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 4. 71-Robert Baker[4]; 5. 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 6. 78S-Steve Stultz[8]; 7. 5A-Austin Vincent[7]; 8. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]
NutrienAg Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[5]; 3. 44M-Chris Madden[3]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 5. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 6. 11J-Drew Armstrong[2]; 7. 13-Joey Smith[7]; 8. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. C8-Timothy Culp[1]; 2. 12M-Wendell Wallace[3]; 3. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[5]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[2]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[10]; 6. 12C-Scott Crigler[6]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 8. 92M-Chad Mallett[8]; 9. 56C-Colton Horner[9]; 10. 26R-Ross Farmer[7]; 11. 13N-Derrick Nichols[12]; 12. 14G-Joe Godsey[11]; 13. 157-Mike Marlar[13]; 14. 14R-Jeff Roth[14]; 15. (DNS) 997-Travis Ashley
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[14]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman[4]; 6. 11J-Drew Armstrong[9]; 7. 71-Robert Baker[2]; 8. 12-Jamie Elam[10]; 9. 78S-Steve Stultz[8]; 10. 5A-Austin Vincent[11]; 11. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[13]; 12. 13-Joey Smith[12]; 13. 93-Mason Oberkramer[5]; 14. 86R-Rick Rickman[7]; 15. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):
|Pos
|Start
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Pay
|1
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$5,000
|2
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$3,000
|3
|2
|17M
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$2,000
|4
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,500
|5
|3
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|$1,250
|6
|9
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$1,000
|7
|12
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|$950
|8
|6
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|$900
|9
|15
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|$850
|10
|10
|11H
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|$800
|11
|13
|18
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|$700
|12
|18
|44M
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|$600
|13
|8
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$600
|14
|11
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$600
|15
|19
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|$600
|16
|16
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$600
|17
|22
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$550
|18
|17
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$500
|19
|7
|1BJ
|BJ Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|$500
|20
|14
|36
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|$500
|21
|24
|86
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|$500
|22
|23
|21M
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|$500
|23
|21
|12M
|Wendell Wallace
|Batesville, AR
|$500
|24
|20
|21XXX
|Neil Baggett
|Columbus, MS
|$500
Race Statistics
Entrants: 48
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 28); Tim McCreadie (Laps 29 – 30)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie
Margin of Victory: 0.986 seconds
Cautions: none
LOLMDS Series Provisionals: n/a
CCSDS Series Provisionals: n/a
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Stormy Scott (Advanced 6 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (28 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 15.0191 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Neil Baggett
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
Time of Race: 8 minutes 11 seconds
COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|250
|2
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|240
|3
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|230
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|210
|5
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|205
|6
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|200
|7
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|195
|8
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|190
|9
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|185
|10
|11H
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|180
|11
|18
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|175
|12
|44M
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|170
|13
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|165
|14
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|160
|15
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|155
|16
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|150
|17
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|145
|18
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|140
|19
|1BJ
|BJ Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|135
|20
|36
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|130
|21
|12M
|Wendell Wallace
|Batesville, AR
|125
|22
|21M
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|125
|23
|86
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|125
|24
|21xxx
|Neil Baggett
|Columbus, MS
|125
|25
|14M
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|120
|26
|20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|120
|27
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|115
|28
|86B
|Brian Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|115
|29
|12C
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|110
|30
|11J
|Drew Armstrong
|Alexander, AR
|110
|31
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|105
|32
|71
|Robert Baker
|Alexander, AR
|105
|33
|92M
|Chad Mallett
|Greenbrier, AR
|100
|34
|48
|Jamie Elam
|Senatobia, MS
|100
|35
|56C
|Colton Horner
|Katy, TX
|95
|36
|78S
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|95
|37
|26R
|Ross Farmer
|Glenwood, AR
|90
|38
|5A
|Austin Vincent
|Moody, MO
|90
|39
|13N
|Derrick Nichols
|Warren, AR
|85
|40
|22H
|Daniel Hilsabeck
|Earlham, IA
|85
|41
|14G
|Joe Godsey
|Edinburgh, IN
|80
|42
|13
|Joey Smith
|Pomona, MO
|80
|43
|14R
|Jeff Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|75
|44
|57
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|75
|45
|93
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|75
|46
|86R
|Rick Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|75
|47
|997
|Travis Ashley
|Batesville, AR
|50
|48
|48
|Mike Myers
|Ruleville, MS
|50
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*