McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2020) – Tim McCreadie remains one the hottest drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour as he passed race leader Jimmy Owens coming to the white flag. He held off Owens on the final lap to win Thursday Night’s 30-lap preliminary event at Batesville Motor Speedway.

McCreadie, coming off a $50,000 win last Saturday Night at Florence Speedway, came from the fifth-starting spot for his fourth LOLMDS win of 2020. Owens finished in second followed by Dale McDowell, Earl Pearson Jr., and Billy Moyer Jr.

The race ran caution-free for all 30 laps and saw Owens do just as he did a week ago. He dominated the race for 3/4ths of the race, but a late race charge by McCreadie left Owens in the runner-up spot despite leading 28 of the 30 circuits.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 19th time in his career, McCreadie continued his stretch of late race heroics. “It’s tough to lead here late in the race. You’ve got a lot of lap traffic, but that’s part of it. We got a good bite going into three and four and the car stuck enough to get around Jimmy [Owens]. It’s amazing what’s happened for our team in the last two weeks. I stayed out on the road with the guys after Florence and went down to Longhorn. We worked on some things this week. This deal is not easy. There are so many guys that can win each night. If you make a small mistake they are all over you.”

Owens was happy with his results in tonight’s Prelim A-Main. “We tried a couple of things tonight. This track is different than what we run on all year. We kept a steady pace and got into traffic. McCreadie went to the outside at the end and got around me. The car could move around pretty good out there until we got behind traffic.”

McDowell is coming off a top five finish at Florence in the North-South 100 and said he can build on his podium finish tonight at BMS. “We haven’t been here in 3 or 4 years. I am sure Shane will make some adjustments for tomorrow night. I was behind those two battling for the lead and I could see what they were doing, so that’s something that might help us for tomorrow night and Saturday.”

The winner's Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Shane Clanton, Brandon Overton, Stormy Scott, and Spencer Hughes.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Prelim – Presented by Nutrien Ag

Thursday, August 20th, 2020

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 14.047 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Dale McDowell / 14.054 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[7]; 3. 18-Shannon Babb[6]; 4. C8-Timothy Culp[2]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 6. 26R-Ross Farmer[8]; 7. 50-Shanon Buckingham[3]; 8. 157-Mike Marlar[5]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 5. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 6. 92M-Chad Mallett[5]; 7. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 8. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 4. 12M-Wendell Wallace[5]; 5. 12C-Scott Crigler[4]; 6. 56C-Colton Horner[6]; 7. 13N-Derrick Nichols[8]; 8. 997-Travis Ashley[7]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 3. 36-Logan Martin[3]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman[2]; 6. 86R-Rick Rickman[6]; 7. 12-Jamie Elam[7]; 8. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[8]

MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 11H-Spencer Hughes[5]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 4. 71-Robert Baker[4]; 5. 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 6. 78S-Steve Stultz[8]; 7. 5A-Austin Vincent[7]; 8. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]

NutrienAg Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[5]; 3. 44M-Chris Madden[3]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 5. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 6. 11J-Drew Armstrong[2]; 7. 13-Joey Smith[7]; 8. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. C8-Timothy Culp[1]; 2. 12M-Wendell Wallace[3]; 3. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[5]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[2]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[10]; 6. 12C-Scott Crigler[6]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 8. 92M-Chad Mallett[8]; 9. 56C-Colton Horner[9]; 10. 26R-Ross Farmer[7]; 11. 13N-Derrick Nichols[12]; 12. 14G-Joe Godsey[11]; 13. 157-Mike Marlar[13]; 14. 14R-Jeff Roth[14]; 15. (DNS) 997-Travis Ashley

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[14]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman[4]; 6. 11J-Drew Armstrong[9]; 7. 71-Robert Baker[2]; 8. 12-Jamie Elam[10]; 9. 78S-Steve Stultz[8]; 10. 5A-Austin Vincent[11]; 11. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[13]; 12. 13-Joey Smith[12]; 13. 93-Mason Oberkramer[5]; 14. 86R-Rick Rickman[7]; 15. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $5,000 2 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,000 3 2 17M Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $2,000 4 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,500 5 3 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,250 6 9 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,000 7 12 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $950 8 6 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $900 9 15 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $850 10 10 11H Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS $800 11 13 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL $700 12 18 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $600 13 8 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $600 14 11 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $600 15 19 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $600 16 16 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $600 17 22 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $550 18 17 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $500 19 7 1BJ BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA $500 20 14 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $500 21 24 86 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR $500 22 23 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $500 23 21 12M Wendell Wallace Batesville, AR $500 24 20 21XXX Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $500



Race Statistics

Entrants: 48

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 28); Tim McCreadie (Laps 29 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie

Margin of Victory: 0.986 seconds

Cautions: none

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Stormy Scott (Advanced 6 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (28 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 15.0191 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Neil Baggett

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens

Time of Race: 8 minutes 11 seconds



COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 250 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 240 3 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA 230 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 210 5 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 205 6 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 200 7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 195 8 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 190 9 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 185 10 11H Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 180 11 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 175 12 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 170 13 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 165 14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 160 15 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 155 16 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 150 17 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 145 18 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 140 19 1BJ BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA 135 20 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 130 21 12M Wendell Wallace Batesville, AR 125 22 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 125 23 86 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 125 24 21xxx Neil Baggett Columbus, MS 125 25 14M Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 120 26 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 120 27 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 115 28 86B Brian Rickman Columbus, MS 115 29 12C Scott Crigler Alton, MO 110 30 11J Drew Armstrong Alexander, AR 110 31 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 105 32 71 Robert Baker Alexander, AR 105 33 92M Chad Mallett Greenbrier, AR 100 34 48 Jamie Elam Senatobia, MS 100 35 56C Colton Horner Katy, TX 95 36 78S Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 95 37 26R Ross Farmer Glenwood, AR 90 38 5A Austin Vincent Moody, MO 90 39 13N Derrick Nichols Warren, AR 85 40 22H Daniel Hilsabeck Earlham, IA 85 41 14G Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 80 42 13 Joey Smith Pomona, MO 80 43 14R Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 75 44 57 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 75 45 93 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 75 46 86R Rick Rickman Columbus, MS 75 47 997 Travis Ashley Batesville, AR 50 48 48 Mike Myers Ruleville, MS 50

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*