More
    Home Dirt Late Model News McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

    McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    Tim McCreadie – Heath Lawson photo

    BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2020) – Tim McCreadie remains one the hottest drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour as he passed race leader Jimmy Owens coming to the white flag. He held off Owens on the final lap to win Thursday Night’s 30-lap preliminary event at Batesville Motor Speedway.

    McCreadie, coming off a $50,000 win last Saturday Night at Florence Speedway, came from the fifth-starting spot for his fourth LOLMDS win of 2020. Owens finished in second followed by Dale McDowell, Earl Pearson Jr., and Billy Moyer Jr.

    The race ran caution-free for all 30 laps and saw Owens do just as he did a week ago. He dominated the race for 3/4ths of the race, but a late race charge by McCreadie left Owens in the runner-up spot despite leading 28 of the 30 circuits.

    In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 19th time in his career, McCreadie continued his stretch of late race heroics. “It’s tough to lead here late in the race. You’ve got a lot of lap traffic, but that’s part of it. We got a good bite going into three and four and the car stuck enough to get around Jimmy [Owens]. It’s amazing what’s happened for our team in the last two weeks. I stayed out on the road with the guys after Florence and went down to Longhorn. We worked on some things this week. This deal is not easy. There are so many guys that can win each night. If you make a small mistake they are all over you.”

    Owens was happy with his results in tonight’s Prelim A-Main. “We tried a couple of things tonight. This track is different than what we run on all year. We kept a steady pace and got into traffic. McCreadie went to the outside at the end and got around me. The car could move around pretty good out there until we got behind traffic.”

    McDowell is coming off a top five finish at Florence in the North-South 100 and said he can build on his podium finish tonight at BMS. “We haven’t been here in 3 or 4 years. I am sure Shane will make some adjustments for tomorrow night. I was behind those two battling for the lead and I could see what they were doing, so that’s something that might help us for tomorrow night and Saturday.”

    The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Sweeteners Plus, and D&E Marine.

    Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Shane Clanton, Brandon Overton, Stormy Scott, and Spencer Hughes.

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    Race Summary
    28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Prelim – Presented by Nutrien Ag
    Thursday, August 20th, 2020
    Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

    Lucas Oil Time Trials
    Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 14.047 seconds (overall)
    Fast Time Group B: Dale McDowell / 14.054 seconds

    Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[7]; 3. 18-Shannon Babb[6]; 4. C8-Timothy Culp[2]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 6. 26R-Ross Farmer[8]; 7. 50-Shanon Buckingham[3]; 8. 157-Mike Marlar[5]

    FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 5. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 6. 92M-Chad Mallett[5]; 7. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 8. 14R-Jeff Roth[8]

    Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 4. 12M-Wendell Wallace[5]; 5. 12C-Scott Crigler[4]; 6. 56C-Colton Horner[6]; 7. 13N-Derrick Nichols[8]; 8. 997-Travis Ashley[7]

    Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 3. 36-Logan Martin[3]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman[2]; 6. 86R-Rick Rickman[6]; 7. 12-Jamie Elam[7]; 8. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[8]

    MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 11H-Spencer Hughes[5]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 4. 71-Robert Baker[4]; 5. 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 6. 78S-Steve Stultz[8]; 7. 5A-Austin Vincent[7]; 8. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]

    NutrienAg Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[5]; 3. 44M-Chris Madden[3]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 5. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 6. 11J-Drew Armstrong[2]; 7. 13-Joey Smith[7]; 8. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers

    Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. C8-Timothy Culp[1]; 2. 12M-Wendell Wallace[3]; 3. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[5]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[2]; 5. 50-Shanon Buckingham[10]; 6. 12C-Scott Crigler[6]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 8. 92M-Chad Mallett[8]; 9. 56C-Colton Horner[9]; 10. 26R-Ross Farmer[7]; 11. 13N-Derrick Nichols[12]; 12. 14G-Joe Godsey[11]; 13. 157-Mike Marlar[13]; 14. 14R-Jeff Roth[14]; 15. (DNS) 997-Travis Ashley

    FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[14]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman[4]; 6. 11J-Drew Armstrong[9]; 7. 71-Robert Baker[2]; 8. 12-Jamie Elam[10]; 9. 78S-Steve Stultz[8]; 10. 5A-Austin Vincent[11]; 11. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[13]; 12. 13-Joey Smith[12]; 13. 93-Mason Oberkramer[5]; 14. 86R-Rick Rickman[7]; 15. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers

    Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

    Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
    1 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $5,000
    2 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,000
    3 2 17M Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $2,000
    4 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,500
    5 3 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,250
    6 9 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,000
    7 12 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $950
    8 6 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $900
    9 15 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $850
    10 10 11H Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS $800
    11 13 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL $700
    12 18 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $600
    13 8 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $600
    14 11 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $600
    15 19 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $600
    16 16 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $600
    17 22 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $550
    18 17 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $500
    19 7 1BJ BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA $500
    20 14 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $500
    21 24 86 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR $500
    22 23 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $500
    23 21 12M Wendell Wallace Batesville, AR $500
    24 20 21XXX Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $500


    Race Statistics
    Entrants    : 48
    Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 28); Tim McCreadie (Laps 29 – 30)
    Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie
    Margin of Victory: 0.986 seconds
    Cautions: none
    LOLMDS Series Provisionals: n/a
    CCSDS Series Provisionals: n/a
    Fast Time Provisional: n/a
    Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
    Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Dale McDowell
    Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Stormy Scott (Advanced 6 Positions)
    Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
    Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (28 Laps)
    Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
    Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
    ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
    Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
    Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)
    Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 15.0191 seconds)
    STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Neil Baggett
    PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
    Time of Race: 8 minutes 11 seconds

    COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points
    1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 250
    2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 240
    3 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA 230
    4 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 210
    5 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 205
    6 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 200
    7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 195
    8 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 190
    9 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 185
    10 11H Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 180
    11 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 175
    12 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 170
    13 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 165
    14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 160
    15 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR 155
    16 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 150
    17 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 145
    18 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 140
    19 1BJ BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA 135
    20 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 130
    21 12M Wendell Wallace Batesville, AR 125
    22 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 125
    23 86 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 125
    24 21xxx Neil Baggett Columbus, MS 125
    25 14M Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 120
    26 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 120
    27 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 115
    28 86B Brian Rickman Columbus, MS 115
    29 12C Scott Crigler Alton, MO 110
    30 11J Drew Armstrong Alexander, AR 110
    31 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 105
    32 71 Robert Baker Alexander, AR 105
    33 92M Chad Mallett Greenbrier, AR 100
    34 48 Jamie Elam Senatobia, MS 100
    35 56C Colton Horner Katy, TX 95
    36 78S Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 95
    37 26R Ross Farmer Glenwood, AR 90
    38 5A Austin Vincent Moody, MO 90
    39 13N Derrick Nichols Warren, AR 85
    40 22H Daniel Hilsabeck Earlham, IA 85
    41 14G Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 80
    42 13 Joey Smith Pomona, MO 80
    43 14R Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 75
    44 57 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 75
    45 93 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 75
    46 86R Rick Rickman Columbus, MS 75
    47 997 Travis Ashley Batesville, AR 50
    48 48 Mike Myers Ruleville, MS 50

    *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. McCreadie Wins Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    2. Taylor and Birkhofer on Front Row for COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    3. Jimmy Owens Cashes in on COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    4. Marlar and McDowell on Front Row of COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    5. McCreadie Charges To Thursday Night Wrisco Winternationals Victory
    6. McCreadie BAD BOY at BATESVILLE
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Tony Jackson, Jr. denies Duvall at Dallas County Speedway for first USMTS victory

    Dallas County Speedway jdearing - 0
    The inaugural USMTS event at the Dallas County Speedway last year was honored as the USMTS Race of the Year. After Thursday’s night’s finish in...
    Read more

    McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2020) - Tim McCreadie remains one the hottest drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour as he passed...
    Read more

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Thunderbird Raceway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 8/20/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard takes Lincoln Speedway Outlaws win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    DOMINANT DOZEN: Sheppard's Reign Continues with 12th Win at Lincoln Speedway Wire-to-Wire Triumph Marks 67th Career World of Outlaws Win for B-Shepp ABBOTTSTOWN, PA - From...
    Read more
    Previous articleJim DenHamer’s photos from Thunderbird Raceway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 8/20/20
    Next articleTony Jackson, Jr. denies Duvall at Dallas County Speedway for first USMTS victory

    Related articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Thunderbird Raceway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 8/20/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard takes Lincoln Speedway Outlaws win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    DOMINANT DOZEN: Sheppard's Reign Continues with 12th Win at Lincoln Speedway Wire-to-Wire Triumph Marks 67th Career World of Outlaws Win for B-Shepp ABBOTTSTOWN, PA - From...
    Read more

    Frank Heckenast, Jr. wins Thunderbird Raceway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    MUSKEGON, MI – Aug. 20, 2020 – Right when he needs it the most, Frank Heckenast Jr. pulls through. The Frankfort Flyer was facing...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. McCreadie Wins Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    2. Taylor and Birkhofer on Front Row for COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    3. Jimmy Owens Cashes in on COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    4. Marlar and McDowell on Front Row of COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway
    5. McCreadie Charges To Thursday Night Wrisco Winternationals Victory
    6. McCreadie BAD BOY at BATESVILLE

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2020) - Tim McCreadie remains one the hottest drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour as he passed...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard takes Lincoln Speedway Outlaws win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    DOMINANT DOZEN: Sheppard's Reign Continues with 12th Win at Lincoln Speedway Wire-to-Wire Triumph Marks 67th Career World of Outlaws Win for B-Shepp ABBOTTSTOWN, PA - From...
    Read more

    Frank Heckenast, Jr. wins Thunderbird Raceway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    MUSKEGON, MI – Aug. 20, 2020 – Right when he needs it the most, Frank Heckenast Jr. pulls through. The Frankfort Flyer was facing...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman claims Thunderbird Raceway DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Last year, Nick Hoffman set a new DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals record for most Feature wins in a single season at 13,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: