Tony Jackson, Jr. denies Duvall at Dallas County Speedway for first USMTS victory

The inaugural USMTS event at the Dallas County Speedway last year was honored as the USMTS Race of the Year.

After Thursday’s night’s finish in the 2nd Annual Wehrs Machine & Racing Products Bullring Bash, that award could very well be staying at the Allen family’s 1/4-mile dirt oval in Urbana, Mo.

Seeking his first victory with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s, Joe Duvall looked to be on his way to hosting the biggest victory lane celebration this side of Justice, Oklahoma, but a couple of pesky lapped cars and a persistent Tony Jackson Jr. spoiled those plans.

Instead, it was Jackson who held the winner’s paycheck in victory lane after sneaking by Duvall in the final corner of the 40-lap, $2,500-to-win main event.

“Oh man, I’ve won a lot of races but never won a USMTS race,” Jackson told the capacity crowd after the win. “Man, what a racy racetrack.

“I had a good battle with (Terry) Phillips there and then I ended up hitting a yuke tire about halfway through or something and it kind of got me messed up, then Joe got bundled up there in lapped traffic and he hit a yuke tire there and that’s essentially what let me get by him there.

Jackson, who competed in a handful of USMTS events more than a decade ago, was making just his second start with a new Hughes Chassis. Included their heat race where he followed Duvall to the finish line, Jackson finally got around ‘Big Daddy’ after chasing him for 49 laps Thursday night.

Although disappointed, Duvall was quick to use his runner-up finish as a confidence builder heading into the next show 20 hours later.

“Well, lapped traffic and infield tires are the devil,” Duvall quipped. “Y’all don’t have any idea how hungry this old man is but I got a lot of fight in me.”

Adam Kates led the opening lap of the Casey’s “A” Main and polesitter Colson Kirk led the next two before Duvall took control of the race. Despite four action-killing cautions that peppered the contest, Duvall pulled away from the field each restart.

His advantage over Jackson was nearly a straight-away when lapped traffic became an issue and Jackson started to narrow the gap. Duvall clipped the infield tire with two laps to go but maintained the lead until the lead duo exited the final corner.

Coming to the flagstand, Jackson powered around the outside of Duvall to take the win while Phillips, who had his own issue with an infield tire in last year’s race, settled for third.

Rodney Sanders and Jason Hughes won their respective Real Racing Wheels “B” Mains, and both passed nine cars to finish fourth and fifth, respectively. Carlos Ahumada Jr., Brooks Strength, Dereck Ramirez, Tanner Mullens and Casey Skyberg completed the top 10.

Beach Party on Friday: The series invades the Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, for the 3rd Annual USMTS Battle at the Beach presented by PEM on Friday.

Built in 2004, the state-of-the-art facility features seating for more than 5,000 fans, a playground for children, MUSCO lighting, closed-circuit TV a 20-position scoreboard and more. The 75-foot-wide racing surface has 12 degrees of banking in the corners and 5 degrees in the straights of the 1/3-mile clay oval.

The USMTS was originally scheduled to christen the Lake Ozark Speedway one month after its opening 16 years ago but that event was rained out. The series finally made its maiden voyage in 2009 with multi-time UMP national champ Mike Harrison getting the win. After a 10-year hiatus, the series returned in 2019 and Terry Phillips earned a hard-fought victory.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 5. Hot laps begin at 7 and racing gets underway at 8. Tickets are $20 for fans 13 and older. Seniors (62+) and members of the military get in for $17. Youth ages 6-12 are $9 and kids 5 and under are free. Family passes are $50 and includes 2 adults and 2 youth. Pit passes are $35. Along with the USMTS Modifieds, Late Models and Street Stocks will also be in competition.

The Lake Ozark Speedway is located south of Eldon on US 54, then 0.1 mile east on SR 52, then 0.5 mile north on Twiggy Ln. (frontage road). The physical address is 50 Twiggy Ln, Eldon, MO 64026. Check out the track’s website at lakeozarkspeedway.net.

Salina Saturday: The Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma, hosts the 8th Annual USMTS Salute to our Veterans presented by ARMI and Bryke Racing on Saturday.

Originally built and opened in the 1990s, operations ceased at Salina Highbanks Speedway after the 2006 season. However, Keith Sanders and Dave Bohannan brought new life to the track and racing in Northeast Oklahoma upon re-opening the facility and transforming it into a first-class motorsports venue.

Local favorite and four-time USMTS national champ Jason Hughes enjoys a series-best six wins here while Ryan Gustin has recorded three of his 103 victories at the Salina Highbanks Speedway. Three-time national champ and current points leader Rodney Sanders is the defending race winner. Terry Phillips, Stormy Scott, Bryan Rowland, Jeremy Payne and Johnny Scott each have one win.

B-Mods, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks and Trophy Cars round out the five-division racing card. The pits open at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 5. Hot laps begin at 6:30 and racing gets underway at 7. Tickets are $20 for fans 13 and older. Youth ages 6-12 are $10. VIP seating is $30 (call 918-434-7223 to reserve). Pit passes are $35 for everybody 13 and older or $20 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free throughout the facility. Arkansas Myriad, Inc. (ARMI) is sponsoring free admission to veterans and active military.

The Salina Highbanks Speedway is a 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval located 7 miles east of Pryor on SR 20. The physical address is 3164 E Hwy 20, Pryor Creek, OK 74361. Check out their website at salinahighbanksspeedway.com.

Currently, the 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 44 nights of racing at 27 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

2nd Annual Wehrs Machine & Racing Products Bullring Bash

Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo.

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (6) 56 Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo.

3. (1) 33 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo.

4. (8) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

5. (2) 28 Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo.

6. (3) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

7. (5) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla.

DQ – (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 55K Colson Kirk (R), Urbana, Mo.

2. (3) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

3. (4) 03 Chase Jones (R), El Dorado Springs, Mo.

4. (6) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (1) 155 Terry Kirk, Urbana, Mo.

6. (7) 00 Cody Jolly (R), Jasper, Mo.

7. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

3. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (6) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (4) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

7. (7) 9 Evan Hubert (R), Pittsburg, Mo.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (2) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

4. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (3) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (7) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (8) 9 Evan Hubert (R), Pittsburg, Mo.

4. (1) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

5. (5) 00 Cody Jolly (R), Jasper, Mo.

6. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

7. (7) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla., GRT/ChevPerf.

8. (4) 28 Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo., Shaw/Eagle.

9. (6) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo., MBCustoms/Mullins.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

5. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (6) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate.

7. (8) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

8. (4) 155 Terry Kirk, Urbana, Mo., /.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (5) 56 Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo., Hughes/UFO, 40.

2. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 40.

3. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40.

4. (13) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40.

5. (14) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

6. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas, GRT/BMS, 40.

7. (8) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40.

8. (9) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40.

9. (18) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40.

10. (10) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 40.

11. (19) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo., Hughes/ChevPerf, 40.

12. (23) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40.

13. (16) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 40.

14. (20) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

15. (15) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 40.

16. (21) 00 Cody Jolly (R), Jasper, Mo., MBCustoms/Yeoman, 40.

17. (11) 03 Chase Jones (R), El Dorado Springs, Mo., Shaw/Jones, 39.

18. (12) 33 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo., TRE/Eagle, 26.

19. (17) 9 Evan Hubert (R), Pittsburg, Mo., MBCustoms/Stoen, 23.

20. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 19.

21. (2) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, 19.

22. (22) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hill, 18.

23. (1) 55K Colson Kirk (R), Urbana, Mo., Hughes/Dickens, 8.

24. (24) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo., VanderBuilt/Crane, 4.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Kates 1, C. Kirk 2-3, Duvall 4-39, Jackson 40.

Total Laps Led: Duvall 36, C. Kirk 2, Kates 1, Jackson 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.333 second.

Time of Race: minutes, seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: O’Neil, Hodges.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: O’Neil (advanced 13 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sanders (started 13th, finished 4th).

Entries: 29.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 21, Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 2482, Ramirez 2367, Hughes 2232, VanderBeek 2006, Marriott 1976, Davis 1951, Phillips 1855, Iverson 1850, Skyberg 1733, Mullens 1653

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Davis 1742, Calvin Iverson 1684, Mullens 1653, Skyberg 1537, Hagar 969.

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 244, Hughes 235, GRT 168, VanderBuilt 153, Mullens 140, Rage 140.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 205, Cornett 183, Mullins 172, Stoen 149, KSE 133.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Jackson.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

BigDeal Car Care – Jackson.

Bryke Racing – Mari.

BSB Manufacturing – Kates.

Champ Pans – Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – O’Neil.

Edelbrock – Phillips.

Eibach – O’Neil.

Fast Shafts – Kirk.

FK Rod Ends – Sanders.

Forty9 Designs – Davis, Hubert.

Hooker Harness – Wille.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Muilenburg.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Jones.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Pursley.

Keyser Manufacturing – Skyberg.

KSE Racing Products – Mullens.

Maxima Racing Oils – Jackson.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Ahumada.

Penske Racing Shocks – Siebert.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Simon.

QA1 – Ramirez.

RacerWebsite.com – Skyberg.

Simpson Performance Products – O’Neil.

Spyder High Performance Filters – Ahumada.

Summit Racing Equipment – Hodges, Pursley, Siebert.

Super Clean – Jackson.

Swift Springs – Jackson, Wille.

Sybesma Graphics – C. Kirk.

Tire Demon – Wolff.

VP Racing Fuels – Jackson.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – C. Kirk.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Strength.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

##

