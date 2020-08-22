Bryant Wiedeman Makes his First Trip to POWRi Victory Lane

Lincoln, IL. (08/21/2020) The Colby, KS. Native- Bryant Wiedeman picked up his first ever POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Victory at Lincoln Speedway. Leading all 20 laps and battling through the rubber from the midgets, Wiedeman beats all and landed himself in the winner’s circle.

After starting on the pole of the 20-lap main event, Wiedeman overtook the lead from the beginning battling off veteran drivers behind him. Aaron Andruskevitch found himself running a slightly lower line from Wiedeman Infront of him.

Bryant Wiedeman fell comfortable in the lead and Andruskevitch found enough speed to attempt a slider on the leader. They both exchange sliders on lap nine and ten. Harley Hollan sitting back in the third position waited to make his move.

With five laps to go, Wiedeman still in the lead, Andruskevitch in the second position until Hollan threw a slider to take over the position. With Wiedeman who had hit lapped traffic, Hollan was able to gain some ground and catch the leader. Bryant Wiedeman lead the field to the checkered flag and scored his first ever POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Victory in his career at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL.

“This one feels really good, especially with my teammate Harley right behind me. Just hats off to them for giving me good equipment all year long, it’s just been a great year with them.” Stated Bryant Wiedeman

“As long as we have a D1 up front, I’m happy. It was just so rubbered up, everybody was fast so the only way I really could have got him, is if he would have made a mistake.” Commented second place finisher Harley Hollan.

“They are top of the line, across the country. We messed up a little bit, we didn’t figure the track would take rubber but luckily we got the car adjusted a little bit, but we’ll take it.” Third place finisher Aaron Andruskevitch

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprints will be back in action tomorrow at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL. Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Driven Midwest Heat 1 Winner: 21 – AARON ANDRUSKEVITCH

MVT Heat 2 Winner: 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN

Bell Helmet High Point: 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 2 – CHASE PORTER

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN 2. 14H – HARLEY HOLLAN 3. 21 – AARON ANDRUSKEVITCH 4. 23 – JEREMY CAMP 5. 44T – TREVIN LITTLETON 6. 2 – CHASE PORTER 7. 6 – CHRISTOPHER TOWNSEND 8. 97 – SCOTTY MILAN 9. 7N – DARIN NAIDA 10. 08K – ELIZABETH PHILLIPS 11. 4 – MARIAH EDE 12. 83 – JEFF BEASLEY 13. 1B – BRENHAM CROUCH 14. 122 – LANE WARNER 15. 5B – CHAD BALDWIN 16. 09 – ED BAKER 17. 7A – WILL ARMITAGE 18. 51B – JOE B MILLER

