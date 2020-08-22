More
    Home Race Track News Illinois Bryant Wiedeman Makes his First Trip to POWRi Victory Lane

    Bryant Wiedeman Makes his First Trip to POWRi Victory Lane

    Race Track NewsIllinoisLincoln SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
    Bryant Wiedeman

    Lincoln, IL. (08/21/2020) The Colby, KS. Native- Bryant Wiedeman picked up his first ever POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Victory at Lincoln Speedway. Leading all 20 laps and battling through the rubber from the midgets, Wiedeman beats all and landed himself in the winner’s circle.

    After starting on the pole of the 20-lap main event, Wiedeman overtook the lead from the beginning battling off veteran drivers behind him. Aaron Andruskevitch found himself running a slightly lower line from Wiedeman Infront of him.

    Bryant Wiedeman fell comfortable in the lead and Andruskevitch found enough speed to attempt a slider on the leader. They both exchange sliders on lap nine and ten. Harley Hollan sitting back in the third position waited to make his move.

    With five laps to go, Wiedeman still in the lead, Andruskevitch in the second position until Hollan threw a slider to take over the position. With Wiedeman who had hit lapped traffic, Hollan was able to gain some ground and catch the leader. Bryant Wiedeman lead the field to the checkered flag and scored his first ever POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Victory in his career at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL.

    “This one feels really good, especially with my teammate Harley right behind me. Just hats off to them for giving me good equipment all year long, it’s just been a great year with them.” Stated Bryant Wiedeman

    “As long as we have a D1 up front, I’m happy. It was just so rubbered up, everybody was fast so the only way I really could have got him, is if he would have made a mistake.” Commented second place finisher Harley Hollan.

    “They are top of the line, across the country. We messed up a little bit, we didn’t figure the track would take rubber but luckily we got the car adjusted a little bit, but we’ll take it.” Third place finisher Aaron Andruskevitch

    The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprints will be back in action tomorrow at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL. Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

    Driven Midwest Heat 1 Winner: 21 – AARON ANDRUSKEVITCH

    MVT Heat 2 Winner: 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN

    Bell Helmet High Point: 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN

    Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 2 – CHASE PORTER

    Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN

    POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 1 – BRYANT WIEDEMAN  2. 14H – HARLEY HOLLAN  3. 21 – AARON ANDRUSKEVITCH  4. 23 – JEREMY CAMP  5. 44T – TREVIN LITTLETON  6. 2 – CHASE PORTER  7. 6 – CHRISTOPHER TOWNSEND  8. 97 – SCOTTY MILAN  9. 7N – DARIN NAIDA  10. 08K – ELIZABETH PHILLIPS  11. 4 – MARIAH EDE  12. 83 – JEFF BEASLEY  13. 1B – BRENHAM CROUCH  14. 122 – LANE WARNER  15. 5B – CHAD BALDWIN  16. 09 – ED BAKER  17. 7A – WILL ARMITAGE  18. 51B – JOE B MILLER

    For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.  Catch each night’s LIVE action via subscription broadcast from POWRi.TV at www.powri.tv.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. ALL EYES LOCKED ON ILLINOIS POWRi SPEED WEEKEND
    2. Season champ Miller still hungry for victory in POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros at Jacksonville
    3. POWRi’s Midgets, Micros turning for front stretch of championship run at Lincoln, Macon
    4. POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros head to Belle-Clair with Joe B. Miller championship leader
    5. POWRi Sixth Annual Illinois SPEED Week
    6. Lincoln and Jacksonville to Host POWRi’s Final Weekend of the 2014 Season
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/21/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Dirt Late Models A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Taylor Scheffler Waukesha, WI 10S 2 6 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 3 5 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30 4 9 Jeffrey Ledford 18 5 3 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 6 4 Jeremy Conaway Springfield, IL F15 7 2 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 8 8 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 9 11 Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL 17G 10 10 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74 11...
    Read more

    Dona Marcoullier claims Tri-City Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 14.005; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr, 14.065; 3. 9R-Curtis Roberts, 14.178; 4. M14-Brandon Thirlby, 14.2; 5. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.236; 6. 42-Chad...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman wins Tri-City Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals!

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 1E-Jeffery Erickson, 14.224; 2. K19-Will Krup, 14.527; 3. 99-Hunt Gossum, 14.573; 4. 99B-Brent Banning, 15.035; 5. 23-Luke Hubbell, 15.049; 6. 4B-Brian Brindley,...
    Read more
    Previous articleTony Jackson, Jr. denies Duvall at Dallas County Speedway for first USMTS victory
    Next articleKofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway

    Related articles

    Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/21/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Dirt Late Models A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Taylor Scheffler Waukesha, WI 10S 2 6 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 3 5 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30 4 9 Jeffrey Ledford 18 5 3 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 6 4 Jeremy Conaway Springfield, IL F15 7 2 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 8 8 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 9 11 Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL 17G 10 10 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74 11...
    Read more

    Kofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Lincoln, IL. (08/21/2020) Even in the rubber Michael "Buddy" Kofoid found the sweet spot around the top of Lincoln Speedway and took the lead...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. ALL EYES LOCKED ON ILLINOIS POWRi SPEED WEEKEND
    2. Season champ Miller still hungry for victory in POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros at Jacksonville
    3. POWRi’s Midgets, Micros turning for front stretch of championship run at Lincoln, Macon
    4. POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros head to Belle-Clair with Joe B. Miller championship leader
    5. POWRi Sixth Annual Illinois SPEED Week
    6. Lincoln and Jacksonville to Host POWRi’s Final Weekend of the 2014 Season

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2020) - Tim McCreadie remains one the hottest drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour as he passed...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard takes Lincoln Speedway Outlaws win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    DOMINANT DOZEN: Sheppard's Reign Continues with 12th Win at Lincoln Speedway Wire-to-Wire Triumph Marks 67th Career World of Outlaws Win for B-Shepp ABBOTTSTOWN, PA - From...
    Read more

    Frank Heckenast, Jr. wins Thunderbird Raceway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    MUSKEGON, MI – Aug. 20, 2020 – Right when he needs it the most, Frank Heckenast Jr. pulls through. The Frankfort Flyer was facing...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman claims Thunderbird Raceway DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Last year, Nick Hoffman set a new DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals record for most Feature wins in a single season at 13,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: