Eskew & Lynn take Lincoln Speedway victories

Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:09:45.327
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|11E
|2
|4
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|3
|2
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville, IL
|17B
|4
|3
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|5
|5
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|7
|6
|6
|Isaiah Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|5S
|7 (DNF)
|7
|Brandon Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|5B
Qualifying 1
00:00:45
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|1
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|11E
|14.764
|2
|7
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville, IL
|17B
|14.846
|3
|2
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|14.975
|4
|3
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|32M
|15.159
|5
|5
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|7
|15.297
|6
|6
|Isaiah Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|5S
|15.896
|7
|4
|Brandon Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|5B
|16.282
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:09:36.230
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|2
|5
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|3
|1
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|4
|4
|Dawson Cook
|Morton, IL
|64
|5
|8
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|6
|10
|Derrick Carlson
|Murrayville, IL
|37
|7
|7
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|8
|6
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|9
|9
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|49
|10
|3
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|T6
|11
|11
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|12
|12
|Casey Lappin
|Bartonville, IL
|48
|13
|15
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|98
|14
|13
|Steve Stotler
|O’fallon, MO
|16S
|DNS
|–
|Josh Bourland
|Springfield, IL
|19
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:03:16.452
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|2
|3
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|T6
|3
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|4
|4
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|5
|6
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|49
|6
|7
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|7
|5
|Steve Stotler
|O’fallon, MO
|16S
|8
|8
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|98
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:03:25.043
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|2
|4
|Dawson Cook
|Morton, IL
|64
|3
|1
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|4
|5
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|5
|3
|Derrick Carlson
|Murrayville, IL
|37
|6
|6
|Casey Lappin
|Bartonville, IL
|48
|DNS
|–
|Josh Bourland
|Springfield, IL
|19
Qualifying 1
00:03:01.741
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|15.005
|2
|6
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|15.043
|3
|1
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|T6
|15.100
|4
|7
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|15.514
|5
|5
|Steve Stotler
|O’fallon, MO
|16S
|15.639
|6
|3
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|49
|15.764
|7
|8
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|15.935
|8
|2
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|98
|16.490
Qualifying 2
00:00:48.044
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|14.993
|2
|2
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77
|15.061
|3
|3
|Derrick Carlson
|Murrayville, IL
|37
|15.276
|4
|7
|Dawson Cook
|Morton, IL
|64
|15.347
|5
|6
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|15.353
|6
|1
|Casey Lappin
|Bartonville, IL
|48
|15.556
|DNS
|–
|Josh Bourland
|Springfield, IL
|19
|15.556