More
    Home Race Track News Illinois Kofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway

    Kofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway

    Race Track NewsIllinoisLincoln SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
    Buddy Kofoid

    Lincoln, IL. (08/21/2020) Even in the rubber Michael “Buddy” Kofoid found the sweet spot around the top of Lincoln Speedway and took the lead from lap one. Going the distance from there, Kofoid landed his fifth win of the year with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League.

    Bringing the field to the green flag, Cannon McIntosh of Bixby OK. and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid of Penngrove, CA. started the front row of the 30-lapper. Kofoid, a recent winner at Charleston Speedway in July, shot his #67 Keith Kunz Motorsports entry to the lead on the opening lap. Cannon McIntosh took the bottom side and Kofoid who came rocketing into the lead with a good lap around the top.

    While Kofoid got comfortable in the lead, teammate McIntosh settled in the second spot. Mitchell Davis tracking down Daison Pursley for the third position, Davis closed in on the #9 Machine and ran him down to take over the third position. Davis rode around in third until he found himself upside down in turn four battling the treacherous cushion on lap seven.

    Kofoid lead the field to green on the top side, and the top four follow behind with Jake Neuman the only car on the bottom. With a pair of cautions out on the track, Kofoid had to hold his own with his hard charging teammates and the dramatic track change halfway through the 30-lap main event.

    Nailing all three laps on the final restart, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid drove untouchable to the checkered flag as he led all 30 laps to pick up the win on night one of the Illinois SPEED Weekend, and earned his fifth POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory of the 2020 race season.

    “I didn’t know how close they were behind me, but Jarrett kept telling me they were. We were too tight early in the race. It sucks getting into rubber when you are the leader, but I was able to find it and keep the lead. The surface all night was good, sucks it rubbered in the main.” Stated first place finisher, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

    “it was a really good race; we would get runs here and there and I just would fall apart and catch him again. There halfway through the race I felt the rubber when I moved down a little bit and I could catch him but anytime I would get a run on him I would get a really bad push.” Second place finisher, Cannon McIntosh.

    “Racing with my teammates Buddy Kofoid and Cannon McIntosh, it’s always frustrating running third or second to them but you got to hold your head high cause they’re the best midget racers in the nation right now.” Stated Daison Pursley.

    The POWRi Luas Oil National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow night, August 22 at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL. Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

    Schoenfeld Headers Heat 1 Winner: 67 – Buddy Kofoid

    Racing Electronics Heat 2 Winner: 15 – Emerson Axsom

    Diversified Machine Inc. Heat 3 Winner: 87 – Karter Sarff

    PAC Schroeder Torsion Bars High Point: 71K – Cannon McIntosh

    Racing Electronics Semi-Feature 1: 28 – Ace McCarthy

    TRD Hard Charger: 28 – Ace McCarthy

    Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 67 – Buddy Kofoid

    POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67 – Buddy Kofoid 2. 71K – Cannon McIntosh 3. 9 – Daison Pursley 4. 87 – Karter Sarff 5. 21 – Zach Daum 6. 3N – Jake Neuman 7. 49 – Joe B. Miller 8. 85 – Jerry Coons Jr.  9. 28 – Ace McCarthy 10. 71 -Kaylee Bryson 11. 2H – Luke Howard 12. 21K – Emilio Hoover 13. 19M – Ethan Mitchell 14. 97 – Branham Crouch 15. 00 – Trey Gropp 16. 19A – Hayden Reinbold 17. 15 – Emerson Axsom 18. 16C – David Camfield 19. 08 – Noah Gass 20. 4 – Robert Dalby 21. 72 – Sam Johnson 22. 56D -Mitchell Davis 23. 17C – Devin Camfield

    For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.  Catch each night’s LIVE action via subscription broadcast from POWRi.TV at www.powri.tv.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Kofoid Charges From 22nd To Take the Win at Lake Ozark Speedway
    2. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway
    3. Kofoid Claims POWRi Midget Win at Humboldt
    4. Seavey Takes POWRi SPEED Week Win On Championship Night At Lincoln Speedway
    5. Illinois Midget SPEED Week Coming To Lincoln Speedway June 12
    6. Seavey Seals the Deal in 14th Annual Meents Memorial
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/21/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Dirt Late Models A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Taylor Scheffler Waukesha, WI 10S 2 6 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 3 5 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30 4 9 Jeffrey Ledford 18 5 3 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 6 4 Jeremy Conaway Springfield, IL F15 7 2 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 8 8 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 9 11 Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL 17G 10 10 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74 11...
    Read more

    Dona Marcoullier claims Tri-City Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 14.005; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr, 14.065; 3. 9R-Curtis Roberts, 14.178; 4. M14-Brandon Thirlby, 14.2; 5. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.236; 6. 42-Chad...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman wins Tri-City Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals!

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Qualifying Flight-A 1. 1E-Jeffery Erickson, 14.224; 2. K19-Will Krup, 14.527; 3. 99-Hunt Gossum, 14.573; 4. 99B-Brent Banning, 15.035; 5. 23-Luke Hubbell, 15.049; 6. 4B-Brian Brindley,...
    Read more
    Previous articleBryant Wiedeman Makes his First Trip to POWRi Victory Lane
    Next articleNick Hoffman wins Tri-City Motor Speedway DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals!

    Related articles

    Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
    Read more

    Farmer City Raceway Results – 8/21/20

    Farmer City Raceway jdearing - 0
    Dirt Late Models A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Taylor Scheffler Waukesha, WI 10S 2 6 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 3 5 Mike Glasscock Leroy, IL 30 4 9 Jeffrey Ledford 18 5 3 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 6 4 Jeremy Conaway Springfield, IL F15 7 2 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 8 8 Ron Donaldson DeWitt, IL 28 9 11 Bill Giannetti Champaign, IL 17G 10 10 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74 11...
    Read more

    Bryant Wiedeman Makes his First Trip to POWRi Victory Lane

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Lincoln, IL. (08/21/2020) The Colby, KS. Native- Bryant Wiedeman picked up his first ever POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Victory...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Kofoid Charges From 22nd To Take the Win at Lake Ozark Speedway
    2. McIntosh Sweeps Night 1 at Lake Ozark Speedway
    3. Kofoid Claims POWRi Midget Win at Humboldt
    4. Seavey Takes POWRi SPEED Week Win On Championship Night At Lincoln Speedway
    5. Illinois Midget SPEED Week Coming To Lincoln Speedway June 12
    6. Seavey Seals the Deal in 14th Annual Meents Memorial

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    McCreadie Remains Hot in Winning Thursday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2020) - Tim McCreadie remains one the hottest drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour as he passed...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard takes Lincoln Speedway Outlaws win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    DOMINANT DOZEN: Sheppard's Reign Continues with 12th Win at Lincoln Speedway Wire-to-Wire Triumph Marks 67th Career World of Outlaws Win for B-Shepp ABBOTTSTOWN, PA - From...
    Read more

    Frank Heckenast, Jr. wins Thunderbird Raceway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    MUSKEGON, MI – Aug. 20, 2020 – Right when he needs it the most, Frank Heckenast Jr. pulls through. The Frankfort Flyer was facing...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman claims Thunderbird Raceway DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Last year, Nick Hoffman set a new DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals record for most Feature wins in a single season at 13,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: