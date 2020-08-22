Owens Takes Friday Night’s Lucas Dirt Preliminary Event at Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR (August 21, 2020) – Jimmy Owens survived a 4-lap shootout with Brandon Overton to win Friday Night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 30-lap feature at Batesville Motor Speedway. Overton crossed the finish line in second ahead of Jonathan Davenport, Shanon Buckingham and Kyle Bronson.

Owens had pressure from Overton for the last half of the race as the two battled in lap traffic. A caution with four laps to go for Timothy Culp allowed Owens to pull away from Overton to take his ninth LOLMDS win of 2020.

The caution with 26 laps complete allowed Owens to have a clean track in front of him as he sped away from Overton to record his 73rd career win in LOLMDS competition.

“I was afraid to step out in traffic, I didn’t want to give up my track position. I wanted to see that last yellow because it gave us a clean track ahead. We hope to keep it rolling tomorrow night. The track will be a different animal tomorrow night with a 100-lap race. They usually prep the track a little different and there won’t be as many laps on it before the feature. Hopefully it will hold up and be a good race.”

Overton ran second to Owens the entire distance and looks to improve one spot higher on Saturday Night than he did one year ago in the $40,000 to win finale. “We’ll take it, last night we had a little bad luck. Jimmy’s had a good year and we have been there with him all year. We’ve got to get a little better, so we’ll go onto tomorrow and see what happens.”

Davenport rounded out the podium with his third-place run. “We are trying some new things on the car. It seemed like it was pretty good, we just need to tweak on it some more for tomorrow. We kind of got lost there at mid-season, but everybody has worked hard on the team and we have made a lot of strides the last two nights. It’s good to run here in front my car owner, Lance Landers and Steve Martin and everybody at Nutrien Ag Solutions. We have a bunch of farmers here this weekend, so hopefully we can get them a big win here tomorrow night.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, Red Line Oil, General Tire, Ohlins Shocks, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Dale McDowell, Tim McCreadie, Shane Clanton, and Spencer Hughes.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Prelim – Presented by Nutrien Ag

Friday, August 21st, 2020

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 14.193 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Brandon Overton / 14.419 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 17M-Dale McDowell[2]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[6]; 5. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[4]; 6. 90-Brian Rickman[7]; 7. 86-Kyle Beard[5]; 8. 13-Joey Smith[8]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp[2]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 5. 36-Logan Martin[5]; 6. 12C-Scott Crigler[6]; 7. 86R-Rick Rickman[7]; 8. 26R-Ross Farmer[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 3. 93-Mason Oberkramer[2]; 4. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 5. 44M-Chris Madden[3]; 6. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[6]; 7. 92M-Chad Mallett[5]; 8. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 11H-Spencer Hughes[3]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[5]; 5. 18-Shannon Babb[4]; 6. 11J-Drew Armstrong[6]; 7. 12-Jamie Elam[7]; 8. 13N-Derrick Nichols[8]

MyRacePass Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[5]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[8]; 5. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[2]; 6. 56C-Colton Horner[6]; 7. 7D-David Payne[7]; 8. 71-Robert Baker[4]

NutrienAg Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 3. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 4. 12M-Wendell Wallace[3]; 5. 5A-Austin Vincent[5]; 6. 78S-Steve Stultz[7]; 7. 997-Travis Ashley[6]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 44M-Chris Madden[6]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 4. 36-Logan Martin[5]; 5. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[4]; 6. 92M-Chad Mallett[12]; 7. 90-Brian Rickman[7]; 8. 12C-Scott Crigler[8]; 9. 86-Kyle Beard[10]; 10. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[9]; 11. 86R-Rick Rickman[11]; 12. 13-Joey Smith[13]; 13. 14G-Joe Godsey[3]; 14. (DNS) 26R-Ross Farmer; 15. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 18-Shannon Babb[4]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[2]; 3. 14M-Morgan Bagley[1]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[5]; 5. 11J-Drew Armstrong[7]; 6. 12-Jamie Elam[10]; 7. 71-Robert Baker[14]; 8. 56C-Colton Horner[8]; 9. 12M-Wendell Wallace[3]; 10. 78S-Steve Stultz[9]; 11. 5A-Austin Vincent[6]; 12. 13N-Derrick Nichols[13]; 13. 7D-David Payne[11]; 14. (DNS) 997-Travis Ashley

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $5,000 2 2 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $3,000 3 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,000 4 3 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,500 5 4 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,250 6 6 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,000 7 7 17M Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $950 8 9 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $900 9 11 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $850 10 8 11H Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS $800 11 10 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $700 12 12 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $600 13 14 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $600 14 16 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $600 15 18 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $600 16 13 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $600 17 19 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $550 18 17 93 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO $500 19 22 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $500 20 20 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL $500 21 23 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $500 22 21 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $500 23 15 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $500 24 24 14M Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX $500



Race Statistics

Entrants: 47

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 1.186 seconds

Cautions: Timothy Culp (Lap 26)

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: n/a

CCSDS Series Provisionals: n/a

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Billy Moyer (Advanced 3 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (30 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 15.126 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Timothy Culp

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens

Time of Race: 11 minutes 48 seconds



SATURDAY Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):

Row Inside Outside 1 1T Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX C8 Timothy Culp – Prattsville, AR 2 9 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH 36 Logan Martin – West Plains, MO 3 14M Morgan Bagley – Gladewater, TX 11J Drew Armstrong – Alexander, AR 4 12M Wendell Wallace – Batesville, AR 93 Mason Oberkramer – Broseley, MO 5 92M Chad Mallett – Greenbrier, AR 71 Robert Baker – Alexander, AR 6 78S Steve Stultz – Peoria, AZ 22H Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA 7 86R Rick Rickman – Columbus, MS 14G Joe Godsey – Edinburgh, IN 8 997 Travis Ashley – Batesville, AR 57 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN 9 14R Jeff Roth – Bentonville, AR

SATURDAY FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):

Row Inside Outside 1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr – Adel, IA 21M Billy Moyer Sr – Batesville, AR 2 1BJ BJ Robinson – Bossier City, LA 21XXX Neil Baggett – Columbus, MS 3 16 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA 86 Kyle Beard – Trumann, AR 4 90 Brian Rickman – Columbus, MS 12C Scott Crigler – Alton, MO 5 12 Jamie Elam – Senatobia, MS 56C Colton Horner – Katy, TX 6 5A Austin Vincent – Moody, MO 13N Derrick Nichols – Warren, AR 7 13 Joey Smith – Pomona, MO 26R Ross Farmer – Glenwood, AR 8 48 Mike Myers – Ruleville, MS 7D David Payne – Cabot, AR

SATURDAY Lucas Oil Feature Line Up (100 Laps):

Row Inside Outside 1 20 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN 39 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY 2 76 Brandon Overton – Evans, GA 17M Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA 3 49 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA 1 Earl Pearson Jr – Jacksonville, FL 4 25 Shane Clanton – Zebulon, GA 21 Billy Moyer Jr – Batesville, AR 5 40B Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL 2S Stormy Scott – Las Cruces, NM 6 11H Spencer Hughes – Meridian, MS 50 Shanon Buckingham – Morristown, TN 7 44M Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC 18 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua, IL 8 14 Josh Richards – Shinnston, WV 81E Tanner English – Benton, KY

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day