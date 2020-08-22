Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 8/21/20

Photos by Rocky Ragusa
Street Stock point leader, Lance Evans picked up win #4 in the makeup race from July 31
Jeremy Reed
Logan Moody won the Pro Late Model makeup race from July 31 for his first win of the year
Jeremy Reed took the win in the Hornet feature race.
UMP national point leader, Torin Mettille scored his third Pro Late Model win at Farmer City Raceway
Matt Maier won his fifth Street Stock feature of the season
Mike McKinney earned his 7th Modified win
Taylor Scheffler led flag to flag in taking his first ever win in the Late Model division
