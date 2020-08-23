More
    Jimmy Owens Records Third COMP Cams Topless Win at Batesville

    Jimmy Owens – Heath Lawson photo

    BATESVILLE, AR (August 22, 2020) – Jimmy Owens continued his spectacular 2020 season on Saturday Night in the 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag. Owens held off a furious charge from Hall-of-Famer Billy Moyer on the final lap for the $40,000 victory.

    Moyer charged from 18th to briefly edge in front of Owens as the two exited turn number two on the final lap, but Moyer drifted out too high and hit the outside retaining wall. Owens pulled away for his third win in the event’s history. Moyer fell from second to fourth at the finish as both Earl Pearson Jr. and Tim McCreadie slipped by him.

    Owens made his way to Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 10th time this season and breathed a sigh of relief that the race was over. “I knew there was someone behind me. I didn’t know if it was the 39 car behind me or what. I didn’t know where to go on the track. He [Moyer] snuck around me and was by me. He must have gotten a little push off the corner and tagged the wall. I wasn’t worried too much about the tires until Timmy pitted for a flat because I knew he would come from the back. My hat is off to my crew, we had a great run all weekend.”

    Pearson moved into third on lap 77 and then to second on the final lap. He picked up $20,000 for his runner-up finish. “It was looking like they were going to have a heck of a finish between Jimmy and Billy.  We started sixth and finished second in this Lucas Oil car, so it was a good race for us. Billy got me on that restart. Jimmy’s on fire right now and it feels good to come home second to him. Jimmy is winning everything right now. Mooney did a heck of a job on the racetrack, especially with as many cars that were here and the heat. He did a really good job.”

    McCreadie came from the rear after a tire change and took home $10,000 for third. “I got together with another car and it cut the tire down. It must have pushed the body down into the tire. I probably should have pitted the yellow before. Dale McDowell helped me out because he told me what was happening during the caution. We passed a lot of cars. We’ve had two good weekends in a row now.”

    The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and is sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

    Completing the top ten were Ricky Thornton Jr., Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, Josh Richards, and Tyler Erb.

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    Race Summary
    COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag
    Saturday, August 22nd, 2020
    Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

    Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp[2]; 4. 11J-Drew Armstrong[6]; 5. 36-Logan Martin[4]; 6. 14M-Morgan Bagley[5]; 7. 12M-Wendell Wallace[7]; 8. 86R-Rick Rickman[13]; 9. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[12]; 10. 92M-Chad Mallett[9]; 11. 78S-Steve Stultz[11]; 12. 71-Robert Baker[10]; 13. 93-Mason Oberkramer[8]; 14. 997-Travis Ashley[15]; 15. (DNS) 14G-Joe Godsey; 16. (DNS) 57-Mike Marlar; 17. (DNS) 14R-Jeff Roth

    FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[2]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 3. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 4. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[3]; 5. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 6. 12-Jamie Elam[9]; 7. 56C-Colton Horner[10]; 8. 13N-Derrick Nichols[12]; 9. 13-Joey Smith[13]; 10. 5A-Austin Vincent[11]; 11. 90-Brian Rickman[7]; 12. 7D-David Payne[16]; 13. 12C-Scott Crigler[8]; 14. (DNS) 16-Tyler Bruening; 15. (DNS) 26R-Ross Farmer; 16. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers

    Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

    Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
    1 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $40,900
    2 6 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $20,800
    3 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $10,700
    4 18 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $5,000
    5 4 17M Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $4,000
    6 20 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $3,750
    7 3 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $3,500
    8 13 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $3,000
    9 15 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,600
    10 17 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $3,400
    11 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,500
    12 14 18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL $2,400
    13 21 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $2,350
    14 22 21XXX Neil Baggett Columbus, MS $2,300
    15 19 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,950
    16 10 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $2,200
    17 7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $2,850
    18 23 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $2,125
    19 16 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $2,800
    20 8 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $2,775
    21 25 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $2,050
    22 11 11H Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS $2,025
    23 12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $2,700
    24 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,700
    25 24 1BJ BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA $2,000
    26 26 86R Rick Rickman Columbus, MS $2,000


    Race Statistics
    Entrants    : 49
    Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 100)
    Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
    Margin of Victory: 1.452 seconds
    Cautions: Timothy Culp (Lap 29); Kyle Bronson (Lap 48); Neil Baggett (Lap 50); Shannon Babb (Lap 54); Shane Clanton (Lap 63)
    LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Tyler Bruening
    Top Points Provisional: BJ Robinson
    CCSDS Series Provisionals:     Logan Martin, Rick Rickman
    Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
    Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson Jr., Tim McCreadie
    Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Billy Moyer Sr. (Advanced 14 Positions)
    Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
    Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (100 Laps)
    Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
    Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Bruening
    ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines
    Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
    Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope
    Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #1 – 14.8503 seconds)
    STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Kyle Bronson
    PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
    Time of Race: 53 minutes 12 seconds


    Lucas Oil     Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6200 $216,800
    2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5615 $155,650
    3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 5615 $111,400
    4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 5540 $96,075
    5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 5520 $101,734
    6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 5230 $82,300
    7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 5195 $74,782
    8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5175 $76,725
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4935 $64,525
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 4795 $48,475
    11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 4740 $78,800
    12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 4640 $55,350
    13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 4325 $32,075
    14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3945 $27,600

    *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

