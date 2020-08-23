Jimmy Owens Records Third COMP Cams Topless Win at Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR (August 22, 2020) – Jimmy Owens continued his spectacular 2020 season on Saturday Night in the 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag. Owens held off a furious charge from Hall-of-Famer Billy Moyer on the final lap for the $40,000 victory.
Moyer charged from 18th to briefly edge in front of Owens as the two exited turn number two on the final lap, but Moyer drifted out too high and hit the outside retaining wall. Owens pulled away for his third win in the event’s history. Moyer fell from second to fourth at the finish as both Earl Pearson Jr. and Tim McCreadie slipped by him.
Owens made his way to Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 10th time this season and breathed a sigh of relief that the race was over. “I knew there was someone behind me. I didn’t know if it was the 39 car behind me or what. I didn’t know where to go on the track. He [Moyer] snuck around me and was by me. He must have gotten a little push off the corner and tagged the wall. I wasn’t worried too much about the tires until Timmy pitted for a flat because I knew he would come from the back. My hat is off to my crew, we had a great run all weekend.”
Pearson moved into third on lap 77 and then to second on the final lap. He picked up $20,000 for his runner-up finish. “It was looking like they were going to have a heck of a finish between Jimmy and Billy. We started sixth and finished second in this Lucas Oil car, so it was a good race for us. Billy got me on that restart. Jimmy’s on fire right now and it feels good to come home second to him. Jimmy is winning everything right now. Mooney did a heck of a job on the racetrack, especially with as many cars that were here and the heat. He did a really good job.”
McCreadie came from the rear after a tire change and took home $10,000 for third. “I got together with another car and it cut the tire down. It must have pushed the body down into the tire. I probably should have pitted the yellow before. Dale McDowell helped me out because he told me what was happening during the caution. We passed a lot of cars. We’ve had two good weekends in a row now.”
The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and is sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.
Completing the top ten were Ricky Thornton Jr., Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, Josh Richards, and Tyler Erb.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag
Saturday, August 22nd, 2020
Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp[2]; 4. 11J-Drew Armstrong[6]; 5. 36-Logan Martin[4]; 6. 14M-Morgan Bagley[5]; 7. 12M-Wendell Wallace[7]; 8. 86R-Rick Rickman[13]; 9. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[12]; 10. 92M-Chad Mallett[9]; 11. 78S-Steve Stultz[11]; 12. 71-Robert Baker[10]; 13. 93-Mason Oberkramer[8]; 14. 997-Travis Ashley[15]; 15. (DNS) 14G-Joe Godsey; 16. (DNS) 57-Mike Marlar; 17. (DNS) 14R-Jeff Roth
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[2]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 3. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 4. 1BJ-BJ Robinson[3]; 5. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 6. 12-Jamie Elam[9]; 7. 56C-Colton Horner[10]; 8. 13N-Derrick Nichols[12]; 9. 13-Joey Smith[13]; 10. 5A-Austin Vincent[11]; 11. 90-Brian Rickman[7]; 12. 7D-David Payne[16]; 13. 12C-Scott Crigler[8]; 14. (DNS) 16-Tyler Bruening; 15. (DNS) 26R-Ross Farmer; 16. (DNS) 48-Mike Myers
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):
|Pos
|Start
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Pay
|1
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$40,900
|2
|6
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|$20,800
|3
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$10,700
|4
|18
|21M
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|$5,000
|5
|4
|17M
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$4,000
|6
|20
|20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|$3,750
|7
|3
|76
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|$3,500
|8
|13
|44M
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|$3,000
|9
|15
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$3,600
|10
|17
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$3,400
|11
|5
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$3,500
|12
|14
|18
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|$2,400
|13
|21
|C8
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|$2,350
|14
|22
|21XXX
|Neil Baggett
|Columbus, MS
|$2,300
|15
|19
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$2,950
|16
|10
|2S
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|$2,200
|17
|7
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|$2,850
|18
|23
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$2,125
|19
|16
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$2,800
|20
|8
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|$2,775
|21
|25
|36
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|$2,050
|22
|11
|11H
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|$2,025
|23
|12
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$2,700
|24
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$2,700
|25
|24
|1BJ
|BJ Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|$2,000
|26
|26
|86R
|Rick Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|$2,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 49
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 100)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
Margin of Victory: 1.452 seconds
Cautions: Timothy Culp (Lap 29); Kyle Bronson (Lap 48); Neil Baggett (Lap 50); Shannon Babb (Lap 54); Shane Clanton (Lap 63)
LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Tyler Bruening
Top Points Provisional: BJ Robinson
CCSDS Series Provisionals: Logan Martin, Rick Rickman
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson Jr., Tim McCreadie
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Billy Moyer Sr. (Advanced 14 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (100 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Bruening
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #1 – 14.8503 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Kyle Bronson
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
Time of Race: 53 minutes 12 seconds
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|6200
|$216,800
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|5615
|$155,650
|3
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|5615
|$111,400
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|5540
|$96,075
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|5520
|$101,734
|6
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|5230
|$82,300
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|5195
|$74,782
|8
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|5175
|$76,725
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|4935
|$64,525
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|4795
|$48,475
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|4740
|$78,800
|12
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|4640
|$55,350
|13
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|4325
|$32,075
|14
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|3945
|$27,600
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*