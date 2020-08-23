More
    Home Race Track News Illinois Peoria Speedway Results - 8/22/20

    Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20

    Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    4
    		 Brandon Bollinger (242)
    Kewanee, Il.    		 40
    2
    5
    		 Keith Siegel (M68)
    Elmwood, Il.    		 38
    3
    1
    		 Michael Mennel (21P)
    Peoria, Il.    		 37
    4
    3
    		 Trebor Henson (5jr) 36
    5
    8
    		 Brody Mosher (36M) 35
    6
    2
    		 Dakota Traver (47)
    Trivoli, Il.    		 34
    7
    6
    		 Matt Parrott (120) 33
    8
    10
    		 Randy Billingsley (17) 32
    9
    7
    		 Robert Simpson (35)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 31
    10
    12
    		 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 30
    11
    13
    		 Mike Wells(r) (A4)
    Washington, Il.    		 29
    12
    9
    		 Brandon Traver (27) 28
    13
    11
    		 Derek Roberts (29B)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 27
    14
    14
    		 Jason Oppe (0P)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 26

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    4
    		 Dallas Strauch (24D) 40
    2
    1
    		 Jay Mariuzza (5)
    Pekin, Il.    		 38
    3
    2
    		 Jeffrey Delonjay (32D) 37
    4
    8
    		 Erik Vanapeldoorn (E77) 36
    5
    6
    		 Joe Reed (k9) 35
    6
    9
    		 Derrick Deford (11)
    Abingdon, Il.    		 34
    7
    11
    		 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
    Pekin, Il.    		 33
    8
    14
    		 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
    Creve Coeur, Il.    		 32
    9
    19
    		 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
    Peoria, Il.    		 31
    10
    15
    		 Kyle Harper (37) 30
    11
    12
    		 Drew Wise (14W) 29
    12
    21
    		 Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
    Peoria, Il.    		 28
    13
    13
    		 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
    Brimfield, Il.    		 27
    14
    22
    		 Mark Burgess Jr (MJ3)
    Pekin, Il.    		 26
    15
    20
    		 Josh Nimrick (J5) 25
    16
    17
    		 Jon Hancock (28h) 24
    17
    16
    		 Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 23
    18
    7
    		 Shane Kelley (14k)
    Hopedale, Il.    		 22
    19
    3
    		 Billy Snider (88B)
    Elmwood, Il.    		 21
    20
    5
    		 Brett Harper (37B) 20
    21
    18
    		 Blake Dotson(r) (18b)
    Macomb, Il.    		 19
    23
    10
    		 Danny Oates (5X) 17

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    3
    		 Todd Bennett (T2)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 40
    2
    4
    		 Myles Moos (84) 38
    3
    2
    		 Roger Rebholz (10)
    Sparland, Il.    		 37
    4
    10
    		 Matt Murphy(r) (8) 36
    5
    8
    		 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
    Peoria Heights, Il.    		 35
    6
    6
    		 Travis Denning (56D) 34
    7
    12
    		 Tony Thoennes (32T) 33
    8
    1
    		 Cole Swibold (98)
    Fairview, Il.    		 32
    9
    11
    		 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
    Milford, Il.    		 31
    10
    9
    		 Russ Adams (74) 30
    11
    7
    		 Robert Thoennes (32) 29
    12
    13
    		 Shane Allen (UFO) 28
    13
    5
    		 Rich Bell (28m)
    Sheffield, Il.    		 27
    14
    14
    		 Scott Stevens(r) (20S) 26
    15
    16
    		 Robert Cowell (25C) 25
    DNS
    15
    		 Tj Bolen (24) 0

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    3
    		 Josh Allen (292) 40
    2
    1
    		 Charles Hess (97)
    Peoria, Il.    		 38
    3
    4
    		 Noah Faw (89)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 37
    4
    2
    		 Trevor Neville (777) 36
    5
    5
    		 Nick Neville (555) 35
    6
    8
    		 Billy Puckett (18)
    Metamora, Il.    		 34
    7
    6
    		 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
    Peoria, Il.    		 33
    8
    11
    		 Shawn Vaughn (98)
    Springfield, Il.    		 32
    9
    12
    		 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 31
    10
    14
    		 Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 30
    11
    13
    		 Patrick Parsons (56P) 29
    12
    15
    		 Tiffany Harrison (16)
    Washington, Il.    		 28
    13
    7
    		 Barry Sauder (289) 27
    14
    10
    		 Michael Mennel (21P)
    Peoria, Il.    		 26
    15
    9
    		 Andrew Burk(r) (77W)
    Milan, Il.    		 25

     

    Finish Start Driver Points
    1
    7
    		 Robert Cottom (1)
    Galesburg, Il.    		 40
    2
    4
    		 Tyler Etherton (35)
    Bartonville, Il.    		 38
    3
    3
    		 Wally Zander (68)
    Pekin, Il.    		 37
    4
    1
    		 Kyle Davis (718)
    Leland, Il.    		 36
    5
    2
    		 Seth Studnicka (5)
    Chillicote, Il.    		 35
    6
    5
    		 Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
    East Peoria, Il.    		 34
    7
    6
    		 Greg Roberts (15)
    Metamora, Il.    		 33
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
    2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
    3. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/1/20
    4. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/13/17
    5. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/7/16
    6. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/27/17
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Morton Buildings Feature (50 Laps) – 1. 28-Dennis Erb ; 2. 1J-Boom Briggs ; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard ; 4. 12-Ashton Winger ; 5. 4-Alex Ferree...
    Read more

    Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
    Read more

    Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/22/20

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:12:00.730 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Cody Wisher Peoria, IL 32 2 2 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R 3 3 Clay Wisher Pekin, IL 18.2 4 5 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 5 4 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14 6 8 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2.5 7 9 Kellen Arnold Mazon, IL 66A 8 10 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 9 11 Tyler Russell Elpaso, IL 27 10 6 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 11...
    Read more

    Charleston Speedway Results – 8/22/20

    Charleston Speedway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL 79 2 5 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121 3 2 Anthony Tucker Charleston, IL 55 4 8 John Nethery Palestine, IL 40J 5 12 Kaleb Stephens Ashmore, IL 66K 6 11 Mark Rhoades West Chicago, IL 73 7 (DNF) 7 Ethan Orman Marshall, IL 8 8 (DNF) 4 Tom Krankel Sappington, MO 92K 9 (DNF) 3 Timmy...
    Read more
    Previous articleWill Krup takes DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals finale win at Merritt Speedway
    Next articleJason Feger wins Merritt Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Related articles

    Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/22/20

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:12:00.730 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Cody Wisher Peoria, IL 32 2 2 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 21R 3 3 Clay Wisher Pekin, IL 18.2 4 5 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 5 4 Caden McWhorter Fairbury, IL 14 6 8 Phil Earl Bloomington, IL 2.5 7 9 Kellen Arnold Mazon, IL 66A 8 10 Payton Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 9 11 Tyler Russell Elpaso, IL 27 10 6 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 11...
    Read more

    Charleston Speedway Results – 8/22/20

    Charleston Speedway jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL 79 2 5 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121 3 2 Anthony Tucker Charleston, IL 55 4 8 John Nethery Palestine, IL 40J 5 12 Kaleb Stephens Ashmore, IL 66K 6 11 Mark Rhoades West Chicago, IL 73 7 (DNF) 7 Ethan Orman Marshall, IL 8 8 (DNF) 4 Tom Krankel Sappington, MO 92K 9 (DNF) 3 Timmy...
    Read more

    Neuman takes Camfield Memorial at Macon Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    By BZ (Macon, IL) Jake Neuman scored his second Macon Speedway Midget race win of the 2020 season and first during the POWRi touring series...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
    2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
    3. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/1/20
    4. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/13/17
    5. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/7/16
    6. Peoria Speedway Results – 5/27/17

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Morton Buildings Feature (50 Laps) – 1. 28-Dennis Erb ; 2. 1J-Boom Briggs ; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard ; 4. 12-Ashton Winger ; 5. 4-Alex Ferree...
    Read more

    Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
    Read more

    Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
    Read more

    Bacon Wins Twin Sprint Features; Losh, Conover and Headley Jr. Also Star In Dale Korporal’s ‘Candyman Classic’ Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway

    Gas City I-69 Speedway jdearing - 0
    GAS CITY, Ind., Aug. 22 – Gas City I-69 Speedway’s candyman, Dale Korporal of Upton, Ind., doesn’t usually have bacon candy in his bag...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: