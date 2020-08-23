Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Trebor Henson (5jr)
|36
|5
|
8
|Brody Mosher (36M)
|35
|6
|
2
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Matt Parrott (120)
|33
|8
|
10
|Randy Billingsley (17)
|32
|9
|
7
|Robert Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Mike Wells(r) (A4)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Brandon Traver (27)
|28
|13
|
11
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Jason Oppe (0P)
Bartonville, Il.
|26
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
|40
|2
|
1
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Jeffrey Delonjay (32D)
|37
|4
|
8
|Erik Vanapeldoorn (E77)
|36
|5
|
6
|Joe Reed (k9)
|35
|6
|
9
|Derrick Deford (11)
Abingdon, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
14
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|32
|9
|
19
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
15
|Kyle Harper (37)
|30
|11
|
12
|Drew Wise (14W)
|29
|12
|
21
|Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|27
|14
|
22
|Mark Burgess Jr (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|26
|15
|
20
|Josh Nimrick (J5)
|25
|16
|
17
|Jon Hancock (28h)
|24
|17
|
16
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
7
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|22
|19
|
3
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|21
|20
|
5
|Brett Harper (37B)
|20
|21
|
18
|Blake Dotson(r) (18b)
Macomb, Il.
|19
|23
|
10
|Danny Oates (5X)
|17
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Myles Moos (84)
|38
|3
|
2
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|37
|4
|
10
|Matt Murphy(r) (8)
|36
|5
|
8
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Travis Denning (56D)
|34
|7
|
12
|Tony Thoennes (32T)
|33
|8
|
1
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Russ Adams (74)
|30
|11
|
7
|Robert Thoennes (32)
|29
|12
|
13
|Shane Allen (UFO)
|28
|13
|
5
|Rich Bell (28m)
Sheffield, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
|26
|15
|
16
|Robert Cowell (25C)
|25
|DNS
|
15
|Tj Bolen (24)
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Josh Allen (292)
|40
|2
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Trevor Neville (777)
|36
|5
|
5
|Nick Neville (555)
|35
|6
|
8
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Bryce Terrry(r) (3w)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Patrick Parsons (56P)
|29
|12
|
15
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|28
|13
|
7
|Barry Sauder (289)
|27
|14
|
10
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
9
|Andrew Burk(r) (77W)
Milan, Il.
|25
Street Stocks A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
7
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Tyler Etherton (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Wally Zander (68)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Kyle Davis (718)
Leland, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Jersey Harrison(r) (45)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Greg Roberts (15)
Metamora, Il.
|33