Conclusion of Hoosier Dirt Shootout Scheduled for October 23

Great doubleheader weekend ahead with Late Models Friday, Sprints Saturday

CONCORD, NC — August 23, 2020 — The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series announced today an October 23 reschedule date for the $25,000-to-win Hoosier Dirt Shootout, presented by the Illinois State Rifle Association, rained out at Kokomo Speedway on August 1.

The new date makes for an exciting doubleheader weekend with the Late Model Series and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals on Friday, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars hitting the track on Saturday, October 24.

The first night of the Hoosier Dirt Shootout, on July 31, saw Jimmy Owens and Brandon Sheppard score Showdown Feature wins to punch their tickets into the upcoming $25,000-to-win Shootout.

In all, 16 drivers are locked into the 75-lap feature. Six of those superstars were part of the Morton Buildings redraw with Ricky Thornton Jr. scoring the pole position and Chase Junghans starting second beside him.

Hoosier Dirt Shootout Feature Lineup (75 Laps) – $25,000-to-win, $1,500-to-start

20RT Ricky Thornton Jr. — 18 Chase Junghans

1 Brandon Sheppard — 97 Cade Dillard

20 Jimmy Owens — 25 Shane Clanton

25F Jason Feger — 1T Tyler Erb

40V Kyle Bronson — 157 Mike Marlar

32 Bobby Pierce — 29V Darrell Lanigan

0 Scott Bloomquist — 10 Daryn Klein

21 Billy Moyer — 28 Dennis Erb Jr.

LCS 1st Transfer — LCS 2nd Transfer

LCS 3rd Transfer — LCS 4th Transfer

LCS 5th Transfer — LCS 6th Transfer

Provisional — Provisional

Last Chance Showdown Lineup (12 Laps / 6 Transfer):

0E Rick Eckert — 11 Gordy Gundaker

B1 Brent Larson — 89 Mike Spatola

12 Ashton Winger — 15 Kolby Vanderbergh

35 Derek Chandler — C9 Steve Casebolt

99B Boom Briggs — 7 Ricky Weiss

2 Bry Johnson — 11G Trevor Gundaker

7R Kent Robinson — 354 Chris Nash

2M Allen Murray — 42 Mckay Wenger

Tickets from the previously scheduled event on August 1 will be valid for the October 23 event, with additional tickets available at the gate.

Next on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model schedule is Lavonia Speedway, in Georgia, on September 4, followed by Lancaster Motor Speedway, in South Carolina, on September 5. Those who cannot make it to the track can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.