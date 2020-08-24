Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge Returns for 2021 Wild West Shootout

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 24, 2020) — After seeing multiple drivers grabbing extra money from the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge in previous years, the bonus incentive program prepares to return for the January 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

When Super Late Model teams assemble at the third-mile oval outside Phoenix for six nights of racing Jan. 9-17, 2021, a checkered-flag sweep of the miniseries by one driver will for the fifth consecutive year be worth a blockbuster $250,000 bonus. In addition, winning five of six features will earn a racer an extra $100,000; capturing four A-mains offers a $25,000 prize; and being the first driver to top three headliners will provide a $10,000 check.

In 2019 Bobby Pierce became the first driver to ever win a portion of the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge. The Illinois racer claimed a $10,000 check for winning three of the six events in that year’s Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout.

Fast forward to 2020, and Brandon Sheppard and Brian Shirley did the unthinkable. Each driver claimed three wins during the six-race miniseries to claim respective $10,000 bonuses.

“Having Keyser Manufacturing involved in our event as both the title sponsor and bonus sponsor has been a major catalyst in the success of the Wild West Shootout. Bobby [Pierce] proved in 2019 that it was possible to win part of the bonus. However, I don’t think anybody would’ve guessed that two drivers would win the bonus, but that’s just what [Brandon] Sheppard and [Brian] Shirley did in 2020,” laughed event promoter, Chris Kearns. “I’m looking forward to seeing if a driver can win an even bigger bonus in 2021. The thought of someone possibly winning that $250,000 bonus especially gets me excited.”

With the Wild West Shootout offering five features paying $5,000 to win and a $15,000-to-win finale, a driver able to pull off the feat of sweeping the miniseries would depart Arizona with $293,000 in earnings including the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge bonus as well the $3,000 champion’s check.

For more information on Coopersville, Michigan based Keyser Manufacturing and all their top-notch products, please visit www.KeyserManufacturing.com.

Event officials recently announced that online sales of single and multi-day tickets have begun for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 9 – 17 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

Tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

A six-day general admission combo ticket is also available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion. Six-day passes can be purchased in advance at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ or at the track on January 9’s opening night of the Wild West Shootout.

The 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will pay out over $235,000 in purses over six nights of Super Late Model, Modified and X-Mod racing. Tripleheaders are set for Jan. 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson contesting complete programs.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Five Star Graphix, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Screven Motor Speedway and DirtonDirt.com.

