More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge Returns for 2021 Wild West Shootout

    Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge Returns for 2021 Wild West Shootout

    Dirt Late Model News

    QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 24, 2020) — After seeing multiple drivers grabbing extra money from the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge in previous years, the bonus incentive program prepares to return for the January 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

    When Super Late Model teams assemble at the third-mile oval outside Phoenix for six nights of racing Jan. 9-17, 2021, a checkered-flag sweep of the miniseries by one driver will for the fifth consecutive year be worth a blockbuster $250,000 bonus. In addition, winning five of six features will earn a racer an extra $100,000; capturing four A-mains offers a $25,000 prize; and being the first driver to top three headliners will provide a $10,000 check.

    In 2019 Bobby Pierce became the first driver to ever win a portion of the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge. The Illinois racer claimed a $10,000 check for winning three of the six events in that year’s Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout.

    Fast forward to 2020, and Brandon Sheppard and Brian Shirley did the unthinkable. Each driver claimed three wins during the six-race miniseries to claim respective $10,000 bonuses.

    “Having Keyser Manufacturing involved in our event as both the title sponsor and bonus sponsor has been a major catalyst in the success of the Wild West Shootout. Bobby [Pierce] proved in 2019 that it was possible to win part of the bonus. However, I don’t think anybody would’ve guessed that two drivers would win the bonus, but that’s just what [Brandon] Sheppard and [Brian] Shirley did in 2020,” laughed event promoter, Chris Kearns. “I’m looking forward to seeing if a driver can win an even bigger bonus in 2021. The thought of someone possibly winning that $250,000 bonus especially gets me excited.”

    With the Wild West Shootout offering five features paying $5,000 to win and a $15,000-to-win finale, a driver able to pull off the feat of sweeping the miniseries would depart Arizona with $293,000 in earnings including the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge bonus as well the $3,000 champion’s check.

     

    For more information on Coopersville, Michigan based Keyser Manufacturing and all their top-notch products, please visit www.KeyserManufacturing.com.

    Event officials recently announced that online sales of single and multi-day tickets have begun for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 9 – 17 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

    Tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

    A six-day general admission combo ticket is also available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion. Six-day passes can be purchased in advance at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ or at the track on January 9’s opening night of the Wild West Shootout.

    The 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will pay out over $235,000 in purses over six nights of Super Late Model, Modified and X-Mod racing. Tripleheaders are set for Jan. 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

    Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson contesting complete programs.

    Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

    Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

    For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

    The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Five Star Graphix, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Screven Motor Speedway and DirtonDirt.com.

     

     

    Ben Shelton, Owner

    MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

    Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane
    2. Wild West Shootout Fires off Saturday at FK Rod Ends Arizona Raceway
    3. ‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ to Fly Again During 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout
    4. New Super Late Model Tire Rule Implemented for 2021 Wild West Shootout
    5. 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Prep Underway
    6. Davenport ready to chase big money during January’s Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at USA Raceway
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Brian Shirley Claims Fourth DIRTcar Summer Nationals Title

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CHILTON, Wis. (08/24/20) – With seven victories and 18 Top-5 finishes to his credit, Brian Shirley has claimed his fourth overall and third straight...
    Read more

    Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge Returns for 2021 Wild West Shootout

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (August 24, 2020) — After seeing multiple drivers grabbing extra money from the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge in previous years, the bonus...
    Read more

    Spoon River Speedway Results – 8/22/20

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    8/22/20 DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODEL RESULTS   FEATURE 1 Brandon Eskew 2 Braden Bilgers 3 Davin McLean 4 Sam Halstead 5 Cody McGuire 6 Michael Marden 7 Tucker Finch 8 Dane Arvin 9 Mike Brooks 10 Kevin Seago 11 Eric Rutherford 12 Kyle McMahon 13 Shawn Mudd 14 Brad Denney 8/22/20 DIRTCAR MODIFIED RESULTS   FEATURE 1 Ray Bollinger 2 Steve...
    Read more

    Randolph County Raceway Results – 8/23/20

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    360 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 20 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO 3 2 3 Garet Williamson Columbia, MO 24 3 8 Rusty Potter Boonville, MO 3P 4 5 Austin O'Neal Kearney, MO 11 5 10 Austin Alumbaugh Higginsville, MO 33 6 4 Gunner Ramey Sedalia, MO 21R 7 9 Timothy Smith Rocheport, MO 86T 8 1 Ben Brown Marshall,...
    Read more
    Previous articleSpoon River Speedway Results – 8/22/20
    Next articleBrian Shirley Claims Fourth DIRTcar Summer Nationals Title

    Related articles

    Brian Shirley Claims Fourth DIRTcar Summer Nationals Title

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CHILTON, Wis. (08/24/20) – With seven victories and 18 Top-5 finishes to his credit, Brian Shirley has claimed his fourth overall and third straight...
    Read more

    Conclusion of Hoosier Dirt Shootout Scheduled for October 23

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Great doubleheader weekend ahead with Late Models Friday, Sprints Saturday CONCORD, NC — August 23, 2020 — The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model...
    Read more

    Mike Ruefer’s photos from West Liberty Speedway’s Hoker Trucker Late Model event – 8/22/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Mike Ruefer
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Wild West Shootout Entrants Aspire to Reach Hoker Trucking Victory Lane
    2. Wild West Shootout Fires off Saturday at FK Rod Ends Arizona Raceway
    3. ‘Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flag’ to Fly Again During 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout
    4. New Super Late Model Tire Rule Implemented for 2021 Wild West Shootout
    5. 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Prep Underway
    6. Davenport ready to chase big money during January’s Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at USA Raceway

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Eriez Speedway WoO Late Model win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    THE BAND IS BACK: Dennis Erb Jr. Gets First World of Outlaws Late Model Win of 2020 at Eriez Speedway "The One Man Band" Sneaks...
    Read more

    Jeff Herzog, Timmy Hill, Trey Harris, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 5 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57H 2 1 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 4 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 4 10 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 5 6 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 8 Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 25A 7 9 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787 8 2 Logan Dockery Troy, IL 444 9 11 Jeff...
    Read more

    Tony Jackson, Jr., Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Trevor Isaak & Joe Reed take Tri-City Speedway wins!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:12:40.885 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 9 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 2 1 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 3 4 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 4 3 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 5 6 Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 84 6 5 John Stanton East Alton, IL 11H 7 16 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 8 11 Jimmy Cummins Highland,...
    Read more

    Bacon Wins Twin Sprint Features; Losh, Conover and Headley Jr. Also Star In Dale Korporal’s ‘Candyman Classic’ Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway

    Gas City I-69 Speedway jdearing - 0
    GAS CITY, Ind., Aug. 22 – Gas City I-69 Speedway’s candyman, Dale Korporal of Upton, Ind., doesn’t usually have bacon candy in his bag...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com

    %d bloggers like this: